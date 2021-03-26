India vs England, 2nd ODI: Twitter is Divided over Ben Stokes's Verdict

CRICKETNEXT

In a high-stake game, a very small decision can become big in the heat of the moment. And one such instance happened when Ben Stokes was given not out as the cameras caught him short of crease. But that’s not what the umpire thought. The cameras clearly showed that the bails had come off but it doesn’t light up in the next couple of frames.

Stokes given not out could be the turning point in a match as the England all-rounder is going through a purple patch. With Jonny Bairstow set with a century, he just needed a second fiddle in Stokes. Had he been given out, India could have made a comeback into the game like they did in the first match.

A number of Twitter users were divided over the decision.

The cameras clearly showed that the bails had come off but it didn’t light up in the next couple of frames. Earlier KL Rahul’s perfectly executed hundred coupled with Rishabh Pant’s aggressive 77 off just 40 balls propelled India to an imposing 336/6 in the second ODI against England here on Friday.Rahul, who anchored the innings, hit seven fours and two sixes in his 114-ball knock, while Pant plundered seven sixes and three boundaries, which helped the hosts go well past the 300-run mark.

Skipper Virat Kohli (66 off 79 balls; 3×4; 1×6) and Rahul laid the foundation for the big total with their 121-run third wicket stand after being put into bat at the MCA stadium.Opener Shikhar Dhawan (4) fell cheaply after he nicked a Reece Topley delivery to Ben Stokes in the slips.Kohli joined Rohit Sharma (25; 5×4), who looked in his element, as he hit three boundaries off Topley (2/50).

 But in the next over, Curran (1/47) cut-short his stay at the crease. Rohit flicked a full pitched delivery straight to Adil Rashid at short fine leg, as India slipped to 37/2.Kohli and Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking, with the India captain being the bit more aggressive one, while Rahul initially played second fiddle.England did not give an opportunity to Kohli to free his arms even as the duo notched up their 50-run stand in the 20th over.

