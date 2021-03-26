India vs England, 2nd ODI: Twitter is Divided over Ben Stokes's Verdict

In a high-stake game, a very small decision can become big in the heat of the moment. And one such instance happened when Ben Stokes was given not out as the cameras caught him short of crease. But that’s not what the umpire thought. The cameras clearly showed that the bails had come off but it doesn’t light up in the next couple of frames.

Stokes given not out could be the turning point in a match as the England all-rounder is going through a purple patch. With Jonny Bairstow set with a century, he just needed a second fiddle in Stokes. Had he been given out, India could have made a comeback into the game like they did in the first match.

A number of Twitter users were divided over the decision.

That was out !!! No part of bat was touching over the line . It was just showing that it was over ! Just my opinion !! #IndiavsEngland — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 26, 2021

Stokes looked OUT but was there enough evidence? The benefit of doubt went in favour of the batsman. In between frames. For Stokes to be given out the bail had to be lit. The law states unless the bail has to be completely dislodged. Tight call. Could be game changing — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 26, 2021

Out or Not Out? 😶#INDvENG — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 26, 2021

Erm, think Stokes got lucky there: no part of the bat grounded behind the line, surely? — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) March 26, 2021

He reached the line edge comfortably before ball hit the stemp. You Draw the line for 3 inches width and say bat not crossed. Stokes was neeling down not to disturb the throw, otherwise he would have well reached in. — Shajahan (@shajahanp) March 26, 2021

I agree. Nothing was behind the line. Such zoom in vision clearly shows it. Umpiring has been very disappointing in this match. — Madhan Viswanathan (@MadhanViswanat2) March 26, 2021

Third umpire also needs to be reviewed 😁😁 #ENGvIND — LAKSSHYA (@LaksshyaAdvani) March 26, 2021

Earlier KL Rahul's perfectly executed hundred coupled with Rishabh Pant's aggressive 77 off just 40 balls propelled India to an imposing 336/6 in the second ODI against England here on Friday.Rahul, who anchored the innings, hit seven fours and two sixes in his 114-ball knock, while Pant plundered seven sixes and three boundaries, which helped the hosts go well past the 300-run mark.

Skipper Virat Kohli (66 off 79 balls; 3×4; 1×6) and Rahul laid the foundation for the big total with their 121-run third wicket stand after being put into bat at the MCA stadium.Opener Shikhar Dhawan (4) fell cheaply after he nicked a Reece Topley delivery to Ben Stokes in the slips.Kohli joined Rohit Sharma (25; 5×4), who looked in his element, as he hit three boundaries off Topley (2/50).

But in the next over, Curran (1/47) cut-short his stay at the crease. Rohit flicked a full pitched delivery straight to Adil Rashid at short fine leg, as India slipped to 37/2.Kohli and Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking, with the India captain being the bit more aggressive one, while Rahul initially played second fiddle.England did not give an opportunity to Kohli to free his arms even as the duo notched up their 50-run stand in the 20th over.