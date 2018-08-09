Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, 2nd Test Day 1 at Lord's, Highlights: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 9, 2018, 9:48 PM IST

STUMPS: That's it folks, stumps have been called on the opening day of the second Test. Not a single ball was bowled today and even toss couldn't take place. A very bad start to the second Test of this blockbuster 5-match series, which the hosts lead by 1-0. 

21:16(IST)

The latest update from the ground is that that officials are out on the ground and having a look at the conditions. It is still drizzling at the venue so the covers cannot be taken off. Still we don't have a concrete time as to when the match can begin. 

20:45(IST)

The bad news is that is has started to drizzle a bit heavily once again and the players have made their way towards the indoor practice nets. The umpires cannot call a starting time till the drizzling stops completely. 

20:27(IST)

So we have an official word from the stadium as early tea has been taken now and the umpires are out in the middle and having a word with the chief groundsman. Let's see at what conclusion these guys come to. Fingers crossed!

20:20(IST)

Things have finally improved for the better as the players are officials are making their way into the middle to warm up. Although there are still clouds covering the stadium but it seems to have stopped raining. And while we still don't have an official word but early tea could be taken.

20:00(IST)

Update from BCCI: It's getting a lot brighter at the moment and the ground staff have gone out to see what can be done.

19:54(IST)
19:52(IST)

Charles Reynolds with the latest update from Lord’s: Positive sign that England and India players are heading over to the Nursery ground for some batting practice.

19:50(IST)

With the waiting game continuing, Virat Kohli opted to go out on the ground and he seemed kind of unimpressed after have a look at the conditions. 

19:41(IST)

Charles Reynolds with the latest update from Lord’s: Rain still falling at Lord’s, not as heavily as earlier, but still frustratingly consistent. The skies in the distance have brightened up considerably though and it looks on the radar as if things could clear up over the ground at around 4pm (8 PM IST) local time which with any luck would mean a bit of cricket could be squeezed in before the end of play.

19:23(IST)

We want to tell you that the rain has stopped the play will get underway soon, however, the thing is that the situation hasn't changed whatsoever at Lord's. It is still raining and the wicket is still covered entirely. The waiting game continues!

19:06(IST)
18:52(IST)

The latest update from Lord's is that nothing has changed it is still drizzling at the venue. The players are restlessly waiting inside their respective dressing rooms. There is still no official words as till the time the rain stops, nothing can be done. 

18:39(IST)
18:31(IST)

The latest update that it is still raining and there is still no respite. There are murmur going at the venue that the match could begin at 3 PM local time which means 7:30 PM IST. Let's keep our fingers crossed folks. We will keep getting you all the updates from the venue. 

18:08(IST)
18:02(IST)
17:52(IST)

As we wait for the match to begin, let’s look at what Steve Waugh recently said about India skipper Virat Kohli: He (Kohli) has got the game to survive anywhere, I think he's got the best technique of anyone in world cricket. He and AB de Villiers have got the best techniques, and AB de Villiers is not playing Test cricket so that makes him (Kohli) the stand-out player."

17:44(IST)

It is still looking very gloomy at the stadium as it is still drizzling at the Lord's. The ground staff is doing their best to clean the covers and water logging is an issue that they are taking care with great efficiency. 

17:12(IST)

17:08(IST) Latest Update: Early lunch has been taken by the officials as there is no signs of the rain stopping any time soon.
16:47(IST)

Nothing has changed at the venue as it is still raining at the Lord's and we have now lost more than one hour of play on the opening day of the second Test. Regarding the toss, both the skippers would now want to bowl first because of the overcast conditions. So, winning the toss becomes increasingly important for both the teams. 

16:31(IST)

The latest updates from the ground is that it is still raining at Lord's and the wicket is still entirely covered. The play doesn't seem like it will be starting anytime soon. The good thing is that once rain stops, the excellent drainage system at the venue will help in getting the match start relatively soon as compared to most of the venues around the world. But for that to happen, the Rain Gods will have to relent first.

16:13(IST)

UPDATE: This is what ground looks like at the moment. This image is brought to us by Charles Reynolds from Lord's.

16:10(IST)

Skipper Root also spoke about his counterpart Virat Kohli ahead of the Test and said it is important to keep him off strike. "Virat's a fine player and it shows when you give the best players opportunities they don't need many more. On that last morning he batted 55 minutes and he faced 13-14 balls. It was very skilful to be able to manipulate him off the strike and starve him of facing the majority of deliveries. And in the first innings, to create two half-chances and two clear chances was testament to how we've got good plans against him and found a way to potentially get him out. Nice to know we are doing the right things, but it's about taking those chances when they come.”

16:05(IST)

About countering Ashwin and Ishant, Root said, "They are two fine players and one of the reasons why India have been successful is they have some brilliant experienced players to call upon. The guys have thought quite clearly about how to try and get each individual out, and practise accordingly, and that's all you can ask from your team. We've prepared as much as possible and feel like we're in a good position coming into the game. Opposition players are allowed to play well and they definitely did that at Edgbaston, so it's just about combatting that as a team and making sure that when we get our opportunities to go big, someone takes the game by the scruff of the neck."

Lord’s, a day out from the second Test of this England v India series, is a sea of activity. Under sunny skies, regularly interrupted by large banks of innocuous high-flying clouds, both sides go through their final practices – as groundstaff get on with all the last-minute jobs that are required to ready the sport’s most famous colosseum for match day.
England, who emerged victorious from last week’s epic Edgbaston encounter, will be throwing a new man to the lions of Test cricket, the debut of Ollie Pope confirmed by Joe Root in his pre-match conference.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 9 (Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Pope, who is just 20, will slot in at number four for England, as a direct replacement for Dawid Malan, despite not batting there for his county Surrey – a decision that has worried some, but not Root.
"I know that might be seen as quite a big jump,” said Root. “But he's obviously an exciting talent and, with the guys around him, I think he fits nicely into that position in our team."
England might have settled on one of their two selectorial decisions, the other will be decided on the first morning, a straight shootout between Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes, with Jamie Porter released from the original squad of 13.
How the pitch looks on Thursday morning will surely go a long way to informing that decision – on Wednesday afternoon however its appearance mostly remained a mystery, covered first by a white sheet and then by the hover cover, as part of the groundsman’s final preparations.
The brief glimpse given of the hallowed 22-yards of turf, that will go such a long way to deciding the outcome of this Test, showed a very green looking surface, although much of that grass, currently holding the pitch together, will be shaved off before play starts on Thursday.
With the weeks of blazing sunshine and unusually high temperatures London has enjoyed recently, the expectation of a fairly dry surface remains high – should that be the case then a twin-pronged spin attack, with the selection of Moeen, looks the most likely outcome.
However with India’s batsmen severely tested by England’s seamers in the first Test, and England usually more comfortable picking a seam-dominated attack, it would not be surprise should Woakes ultimately be named in the final XI, his overall chances of selection perhaps slightly lower than Moeen’s but not by much.
The makeup of India’s side remains more of a mystery, the tourists so far remaining tight-lipped about their team for the second Test. However, given the conditions, it seems fairly likely that they will opt to go with a second spinner, with Kuldeep Yadav the man expected to play.
Given India’s struggles with the bat at Edgbaston, there is also a fairly strong feeling that they might opt to bring in Cheteshwar Pujara to strengthen their lineup replacing Shikhar Dhawan or perhaps even Hardik Pandya – a suggestion given more credence by the long net session that Pujara has undergone both on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Whatever the makeup of the sides, after last week’s frenetic series opener, the signs point to another thrilling clash here at Lord’s.
This current England side have proven to be horribly inconsistent in Test matches, while their record at Lord’s against Asian teams has also been poor recently, their last win here against any of India, Pakistan or Sri Lanka coming in 2011. Those are both facts that they will be keen to turn around – whether they are able to remains an altogether different prospect.
India were able to initiate batting collapses in both innings at Edgbaston and will have high hopes of doing so again here at Lord’s against an England batting card that remains for whatever reason exceptionally brittle.
It will also be interesting to see the effect that the absence of Ben Stokes has on England, not just being shorn of his talismanic talents on the field but also the much less easy to quantify psychological damage that the revelations from Bristol Crown Court might wreak as well.
After the pulsating drama of last week’s opener in Birmingham, expectations for Lord’s remain high, but with a series fascinatingly poised, five days of glorious sunshine forecast and a bountiful crop of intrigue both on and off the pitch, you wouldn’t bet against it delivering.

Squad

England: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Jamie Porter

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Karun Nair, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur
