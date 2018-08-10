Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2018, 12:26 AM IST

2nd Test, Lord's, London 09 - 13 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:59(IST)

STUMPS: And that stumps on day two. A day that clearly belonged to the hosts. India's poor show with the bat continues as the innings folds in 35 overs only. A tough day of Test cricket awaits India on Saturday. 

23:48(IST)

THAT'S IT: India are bundled out for 107 as Ishant Sharma is out LBW for 0. Finally the misery for India has ended as Anderson ends with magical figures of 5/20. 

23:47(IST)
23:46(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: That's 100 up for India. Shami takes a heave, but the ball takes a healthy edge and goes to the third man boundary for a four. He follows is up with a similar looking shot and with the same result. India are 107/9.

23:41(IST)

OUT: This is happening all too quickly at the moment. This time is the turn of Ashwin to make the long walk back to the pavilion. He is out LBW for 29. India are 96/9. 

23:38(IST)

OUT: James Anderson produces another beautiful delivery as Kuldeep Yadav fails to pick it. The ball comes back in sharply and Yadav fails to get bat down in time. He departs for a duck. India 96/8.

23:32(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Broad comes into the attack and is greeted with a four by Ashwin. The Indian all-rounder's effort needs to be lauded. He follows it up with a pull and the ball races to the boundary. That's the way to do it. India 95/7.

23:28(IST)

For a change Ashwin is looking secure at the crease and taking singles with ease. But the question is how long can he continue to do that. Just one run comes from Anderson's over. India are 86/7. 

23:25(IST)

Sam Curran delivers another clean over. New man Kuldeep Yadav manages to ward off the over safely. But it a matter of that these two batsmen succumb to pressure. India are 85/7. 

23:19(IST)

RAHANE DEPARTS: This is brilliant bowling by Anderson. Again a case of Indian batsman prodding outside the off stump. The ball takes the edge and goes safe into the hands of Cook. Indian vice captain goes for 18. India 84/7.

23:14(IST)

FOUR: Ashwin plays a crisp cover drive off Curran that fetches him a four. That has come after a few hits and misses, but what's important is that Ashwin is looking to score some runs. Just staying at the wicket won't help. India 84/6. 

23:08(IST)

MISSED: That's a missed chance for England as Ashwin top-edges a Woakes delivery. But Rashid at mid-on completely loses the ball. Woakes and Root are all smiles at the moment. On the other hand Ashwin is living dangerously here. Five runs come from the over. India are 80/6.

23:06(IST)

Rahane starts Curran's over with a controlled wristy drive on the leg side. Ashwin is slow off the blocks and only one run comes from that ball. The key for India is that Rahane stays on the wicket. India would target 150 first. It's 75/6.

23:01(IST)

The ball is continuing to trouble the Indian batsmen. R Ashwin has no clue which way is the ball going. Chris Woakes is certainly bowling a dream spell here having bagged two wickets already. In the meantime Ashwin gets a lucky four. India are 73/6 in 26 overs.

22:57(IST)

An eventful over comes to an end with 7 runs coming from it. More importantly a wicket came for England too. India are 69/7 after 25 overs and are in desperate need of a partnership.

22:53(IST)

OUT: And now it's Sam Curran's turn to the damage. An inswinging delivery takes away new batsman Dinesh Karthik's stump. India in deeper trouble now. It's 62/6.

22:48(IST)

OUT: Buttler once again dropped a sitter in the slip cordon off the bowling off Woakes but once again made it up by catching the next delivery. Woakes this time gets rid of Pandya after the all-rounder edged the ball towards slip cordon. India have lost their fifth wicket now. 

22:43(IST)

Edge and Four: Hardik Pandya almost threw his wicket away as he went for a flashy drive and the ball took an inside edge but missed the stumps. Sam Curran has his head in his hands as it could have easily been the fifth wicket of the day. 

22:38(IST)

OUT: Chris Woakes has finally got his man after Kohli survived on the previous delivery. A full out swinging delivery from Woakes this time and it took a thick edge off Kohli's bat and Buttler took an easy catch in the slip. India are four down now.

22:36(IST)

Dropped: England are once again committing the mistakes that helped Kohli register a fine century in the first Test. This time, Waokes produces an edge off the bat of Kohli but Buttler doesnt react soon enough and lets the ball go for a boundary.

22:30(IST)

Bowling Change: Second bowling change of the day for England as Sam Curran replaces James Anderson in the attack. Curran was the awarded the man of the match for his all-round show in the first Test and the hosts will be hopeful of a similar performance in this Test. 

22:27(IST)

EDGES: Soft hands saves Virat Kohli on the tour once again as Woakes this time produces an edge of his bat. But the ball lands just in front of Pope at gully and Kohli survives once again. Then, one ball later, another edge, but Kohli's soft hands come to his rescue once more. Excellent battle this!

22:24(IST)

Except on that one occasion when Kohli sent Rahane back as he tried for a quick single after nudging the ball towards point, the running between the wickets by these two has been exceptional. They have taken singles well and are creating pressure on the fielders. 

22:20(IST)

Excellent first over from Waokes as he bowls a maiden to Rahane. The right arm fast bowler kept troubling Rahane outside the off stump and the India vice captain was happy with just defending the ball. Meanwhile, James Anderson continues to bowl from the other end.

22:15(IST)

First bowling change of the day - Chris Woakes replaces Stuart Broad in the attack. Remember, Woakes was included in the side in place of all-rounder Ben Stokes, who missed this clash due to his court hearing. 

22:10(IST)

More than Kohli, the spotlight will be on Rahane as to how he managed to handle pressure in a situation like this. The Indian vice-captain is out-of-form and didnt have a great first Test. India need him to stay in the middle for as long as possible but can he do it, remains to be seen. The duo have put on 19 runs in this session thus far. 

22:05(IST)

Hit and Miss: James Anderson finally managed to get Virat Kohli driving on the front foot as he bowled a full delivery. But as Kohli tried to hit the ball through the covers, the ball did just enough to miss the edge of the bat. Then on the next ball, he squared the Indian skipper up with another stunning out-swinging delivery. The Kohli vs Anderson fight is once again at its full flow. 

22:00(IST)

The curious case of two Indian batsmen out there - while skipper Virat Kohli is looking in full control of his innings out there, Ajinkya Rahane is looking a bit nervy and has already been dropped once. Both Anderson and Broad are targeting the Indian vice skipper here. 

21:55(IST)

Dropped: Ajinkya Rahane must have thought he lost his wicket when he edge a Stuart Broad delivery on the off stump. However, the India vice-captain survived as debutant Ollie Pope dropped a half-chance in the slip cordon. Pope tried to catch it with one hand but ended up just touching the ball. 

21:51(IST)

Four: Stuart Broad bowls a full delivery this time and he too pays with a boundary. Ajinkya Rahane simply guided the ball past the two fielders on the covers for a four towards covers. Both Indian batsmen now have a boundary each after rain delay.

LOAD MORE

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: As it Happened

Twitter/ ICC

Loading...
LATEST UPDATE:India are bundled out for 107 as Ishant Sharma is out LBW for 0. Finally the misery for India has ended as Anderson ends with magical figures of 5/20.

After weeks, perhaps even months of gloriously unfamiliar sunshine, at long last the real English summer has arrived. With timing so perfect that it would make Sachin Tendulkar feel inadequate, the rain chose Thursday to arrive, artfully washing out the whole day at an expectant and sold out Lord’s.
Not since 2001 has a Test day at Lord’s been entirely washed out, so there was a quintessentially English and crushing inevitability that it should happen again just as the country was undergoing its hottest summer in recent memory.
For some Thursday was meant to be the highlight of their summer – day one of the Lord’s Test with a series intriguingly in the balance – the day booked off work months ago, travel planned – one group of diehards had even come all the way from Scotland. Instead they woke to rainy skies and dismal forecasts – very much the meteorological equivalent of walking all the way to the middle only to see your off stump flattened first ball.
There can sometimes be a mild pleasure in a delayed start to a Lord’s Test, an extra few minutes for the ground to fill, debates to be started, picnics inspected. And for a time this could have been one such morning, with no toss comes no naming of XIs – under a thousand umbrellas the same conversations held. Moeen or Woakes? One spinner or two?
But selection speculation and smoked salmon sandwiches can only satisfy for so long and this was no passing shower, the sky a shade of endless grey once so familiar but recently almost forgotten. Delayed toss, early lunch – unremembered phrases came floating back into the collective consciousness as if rediscovered by scholars in some long-forgotten, dusty corner of a library. The rain continued to fall, pint glasses continued to be filled and while jumpers, anoraks and umbrellas were given their first proper work out in weeks, the prospect of play refused to move any closer. Like a scratchcard always so close to paying out a jackpot, rain radars and weather forecasts teased a start that moved later and later – by mid-afternoon fans were so desperate for some play that the sight of players walking across the ground for some batting practice was practically coquettish.
Unlike the endless banks of cloud gathered above cricket’s spiritual home there was at least a silver lining for some, by just after 3pm the Lord’s museum had notched its record number of visitors in a day – their bat undoubtedly would have been raised to all corners the crowd had it not been safely ensconced in a glass cabinet. At 4:50pm the umpires made a solemn final march to the middle before putting the day out of its misery, play abandoned, the resumption of this fascinating series postponed until Friday. Just when Test cricket thought it had rediscovered some much missed mojo at Edgbaston, here was a day to put it firmly back in its place, a consummate performance from England’s truly oldest institution – the weather.

England Squad Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali

India Squad Virat Kohli (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
cricket scoreENG vs IND LiveENG vs IND Live StreamENG vs IND Live Streamingengland vs india 2018england vs india live streamingInd vs EngInd vs Eng Live ScoreIndia vs EnglandIndia vs England 2nd testIndia vs England live India vs England 2018india vs england live scoreIndia vs England Live Streamindia vs england live streamingJoe RootLive Cricket Scorelive scoreLord's Test Live StreamLord's Test Live Streamingvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...