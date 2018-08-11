Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3 Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2018, 11:42 PM IST

2nd Test, Lord's, London 09 - 13 August, 2018

22:57(IST)

STUMPS: Finally its stumps on day three and India must breathe a sigh of relief. After a disastrous day, they would like to come back stronger on the fourth day.

22:45(IST)

Bad light has stopped play as of now but we have to wait for another 15 minutes until stumps. 

22:39(IST)

And it's the end of day three. A day that clearly belonged to England. They just showed that the Indian team is still not good enough to challenge them. England are 357/6. 

22:36(IST)

New ball doesn't change the way England batsmen take on the Indian bowlers. Ishant Sharma is hit for another boundary through gully. Hosts are 357/6. Meanwhile, some issues regarding the light have cropped up.  

22:30(IST)

Ashwin finishes yet another over and nothing is working for him. Finally we have the second new ball, and Ishant comes back to the attack. England lead by 243 runs. 

22:27(IST)

Again Hardik Pandya gives a loose ball to Curran and the latter makes the most of it. The Indian bowlers have failed to keep the pressure on the English batsmen. Maybe Kohli should look at Ishant now. It's 346/6.

22:22(IST)

At the moment Yadav is bowling far to many loose balls. This is bad bowling by the Indian. He hasn't looked threatening at all. Five runs come from the over. England are 340/6.

22:18(IST)

FOUR: Out of no where Pandya comes up with a great short ball, but that is well negotiated by Woakes. He hooks the ball for the four. That takes him to 111. The lead is 228 for England now. 

22:13(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Although it's too late for India to make a comeback, but still there is an opening for the team. If they can get a couple of wickets quickly, they'll get a lot of confidence. But Yadav delivers two loose ball to new man Curran and he bludgeoned for as many boundaries.  

22:07(IST)

PANDYA STRIKES: This is an opportunity lost for Bairstow to score another Test ton. Pandya bowls a ball outside off stump and it takes the edge of Bairstow's bat. He departs for a well-made 93. England are 320/6.

22:02(IST)

Indian shoulders have dropped. It looks like they are waiting for the rain gods to intervene. In the meantime Kuldeep Yadav comes back into the attack and there is an appeal for an LBW. The ball is pitched way outside off and Indians go for a review. The appeal is turned down by the umpire. Bairstow survives. England are 315/5.

21:55(IST)
21:55(IST)

Now another milestone awaits us as Bairstow is batting on 92. The way the Indians are bowling, it could be up in the ongoing Pandya over. It's 307/5.

21:50(IST)

100 FOR WOAKES: 300 for England comes up. Take a bow! Exceptional batting from Woakes and Bairstow on a tough pitch. They have clearly shown the way to the Indian batsmen as to how to bat on this wicket. And in the same Pandya over Woakes brings up his maiden Test ton. He erupts in joy. 

21:46(IST)

Woakes moves to 96 and Bairstow to 90. Another eight runs come from Ashwin's over. This is ordinary stuff by the premier off spinner. England are 299/5 at the moment. 

21:42(IST)

Woakes has batted like a champion today and shown why he is just about as good as Stokes. He is inching closer towards his first Test ton, and that is certainly a monumental effort as Indian bowlers continue to struggle. England are 291/5. 

21:37(IST)

150 PARTNERSHIP: Ashwin continues with his wayward bowling and Woakes is quick to pull him for a four. That bring up the 150-run partnership for these two men. A brilliant effort by them. The lead goes up to 178. 

21:33(IST)

What has hurt India's chances the most is the rate at which they have given runs. England have maintained a run rate of over 4 constantly. England are 279/5. 

21:29(IST)

EDGE: Finally a chance comes India's way. Ashwin tosses the ball on the off stump and Woakes goes for a drive. But there is no one on the second slip and the ball goes for another four. Waokes moves to 84. 

21:27(IST)

FOUR, FOUR: Woakes is slowly, but surely moving closer to his hundred. A straight drive past Ishant Sharma gets him another boundary. Such has been his dominance that it doesn't seem like India batted on the same pitch, a day ago. England 272/5.  

21:21(IST)

Ashwin has not managed to trouble the batsmen at all. The conditions are not the best for Ashwin at the moment, but he has been wayward to say the least. At times he has bowled short, and stuck to the middle-leg stump line. England are 261/5.

21:16(IST)

The England dressing room is having a blast, looking at these two bat and pile on the runs. While on the other hand, the Indian dressing room is as deflated as the players present on the ground. As things stand, this Test is heading towards only one way. Meanwhile, England's lead has gone past 150.

21:12(IST)

Four and Four: Chris Woakes hits a shot that only a settled player can. He hits Ashwin on the up for a boundary towards deep mid wicket. Then on the next ball, he hits the ball for a boundary towards covers. In the process, he has equalled his best score in Tests - 66

21:03(IST)

Four: Wide delivery from Ashwin and Bairstow rocks on the back foot and cuts the ball through the covers for a boundary. Pujara went after the ball but it was a race he was always supposed to lose. Bairstow moves in his 70s now.

21:00(IST)

Four: More runs for England as Shami bowls a bit short and Bairstow punches the ball through the covers for a boundary. Ninth four of the innings for the right hander as he keep adding to the England score rather comfortably.

20:56(IST)

Shami bowls a maiden over to Woakes but containing runs shouldn't be India priority at the moment as they have already conceded a big lead. Indian bowlers will have to dismiss the England soon for them to have any chance of getting a positive result in the match.

20:50(IST)

100: Woakes takes a single off Ashwin and with that, the partnership between him and Bairstow is worth 100 now. This could be the partnership that the hosts will remember in the end if they manage to win the Test. 

20:46(IST)

The players are now returning on the pitch as we get ready for the final session of the day. The hosts are in complete command of the match and Bairstow and Woakes will look to consolidate their position further in the match. 

20:28(IST)

TEA: Jonny Bairstow (62*), Woakes (55*) help England take a commanding 123-run lead at tea. The partnership between the duo is now worth 99. A session that started so well for India has ended in them being on the back-foot in the match. 

20:26(IST)

As they sat in their dressing room, watching day one slowly and torturously washed out, India must have been willing the English rain to go away. By the end of day two they would have found themselves praying it would come back. From the moment that Joe Root won the toss, this was England’s day – India’s most valuable player ultimately the regular downpours, allowed only 35.2 overs of play.
The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 11 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
India’s innings lasted just 212 balls, after only five they had already lost their first wicket, James Anderson showing a mastery of the swinging ball that would both define the day and ruin it for the tourists. Murali Vijay was the first victim, his magnificent mullet no match for a full Anderson outswinger that he tried to work through midwicket while it was busy rearranging his stumps.
While other bowlers took most of the headlines, Anderson bowled beautifully last week at Edgbaston for comparatively little return – here at Lord’s a Test later he fully reaped the rewards. Under leaden skies it was a good toss to win, but England exploited the conditions to the full – CricViz calculated that they found 1.2º of swing, the most they’ve found in any Test since Australia were decimated at Trent Bridge in 2015 – India simply had no answer. After a brittle performance last week, India had hoped they had shored up their batting card –Cheteshwar Pujara brought in, KL Rahul’s promoted up the order – as it was the pair managed less than 40 minutes at the crease between the two of them.
Edging through to Jonny Bairstow, Rahul became yet another victim of Anderson’s relentless length. Less than seven overs in and India were already two down. A comic run out and nearly three and a half hours of rain delay later, once again it fell to Virat Kohli to man the trenches against England’s all out swing assault – once again his duel with Anderson demanded your attention.
Just as at Edgbaston, fortune it seemed was on the side of the Indian captain, CricViz calculated that Anderson has induced 33 false shots from Kohli in this series without dismissing him – a number that would typically produce 2.75 wickets. This though was not mere riding of luck from Kohli, who, doing his best not to prod at the ball and playing with soft hands, maximised his chances of any edges dropping short of the slips.
Even with a slightly under-par Stuart Broad, England though were much more than just Anderson, and where he left off Chris Woakes soon picked up – India afforded no respite from their trial by swing. Not even their woeful slip catching could hold England back, twice Jos Buttler dropped chances, twice he caught the same batsman the very next ball. Kohli might have survived going mano-a-mano with Anderson, but in these conditions Woakes proved no less worthy an adversary.
With Sam Curran chipping in as well, England’s swinging assault was relentless – 44% of Woakes’ deliveries drew false shots from Indian batsmen, a fearsome prospect considering the average in Tests is 14%. While Lord’s has proved a happy hunting ground for Woakes – his 16 Test wickets in two and a half Tests coming at an average of just 9.93 – no bowler has had as much success here as Anderson.
By the close he had taken his 99th Test wicket at the ground, the wicket of Ishant Sharma sealing a sixth Test five-for here, and a 26th overall – just one short of Ian Botham’s England record of 27. That wicket too made him the most successful fast bowler against India in history, his 95 wickets one more than Pakistan’s new president Imran Khan – and in form and conditions such as this that total certainly looks set to go up. Ultimately little highlighted India’s troubles against the moving ball more than the scoreboard at the end of the day – 107 all out – their hopes in this Test disappearing down the drain as fast as the puddles in the outfield had earlier in the afternoon.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson BenchMoeen Ali

India Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma BenchShikhar Dhawan, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah
