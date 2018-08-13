Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 at Lord's: India Crumble Under Pressure as England Make Merry

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 13, 2018, 8:51 AM IST

2nd Test, Lord's, London 09 - 13 August, 2018

Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

England beat India by an innings and 159 runs

Man of the Match: Chris Woakes

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

22:27(IST)
22:26(IST)
22:26(IST)
22:17(IST)

Stat Attack: This is ENG’s fifth largest victory at Lord’s in Tests

ENG's largest victory at Lord's in Tests

Team

Result

Margin

Opposition

Start Date

England

won

inns & 285 runs

v India

20-Jun-74

England

won

inns & 261 runs

v Bangladesh

26-May-05

England

won

inns & 225 runs

v Pakistan

26-Aug-10

England

won

inns & 209 runs

v Zimbabwe

18-May-00

England

won

inns & 159 runs

v New Zealand

19-Jun-58
22:17(IST)

Chris Woakes was the star of the match for England - scored a ton when his team needed the most, took four wickets in the match. While the other England bowlers also stood up to the task - picked 5 in the first innings and 4 in the second. Broad was also on fire as he finished with 5 wickets in the match. 

22:15(IST)
22:14(IST)

Match Ends: Ishant Sharma is the last Indian wicket to fall off the bowling of Chris Woakes and England have recorded a massive innings and 159 runs win in the second Test at Lord's. England have now taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

22:07(IST)

Edge: Woakes produces an edge off Ashwin but the ball lands safely in front of the fielder at second slip. Ashwin survives but he is hit in the finger once more and the Indian physio is out on the ground to tend to him. 

22:00(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust as Mohammed Shami is latest batsman to fall. Shami went for an extravagant slog but missed the ball completely, which crashed into his pads. The umpire took no time in raising his finger and India are now nine down in the match. 

21:56(IST)

DRS: England thought they had their ninth wicket of the innings when Shami supposedly nicked the ball into the hands of the keeper. However, DRS showed that the ball had missed everything and the umpire's decision was overturned. 

21:55(IST)

OUT: Kuldeep Yadav is the next Indian batsman to fall as he is dismissed by James Anderson for 0. The ball takes a thick inside edge off the bat and crashes into the southpaw's stumps. England are now two wickets away from a huge win.

21:43(IST)
21:43(IST)

OUT: Chris Woakes returns into the attack and he gets rid of Hardik Pandya. The ball crashed into Pandya's pads and the umpire called it as not out. However, Root asked for the DRS and replays showed that the ball was hitting the top of leg stump. Pandya departs for 26.

21:34(IST)

Four and 50: Pandya has started to read Broad really well, particularly his in-swinging deliveries. This time, Pandya flicks the ball off his pads for a boundary towards mid-wicket. With that, the 50-run partnership also comes up between Pandya and Ashwin.

21:28(IST)

Four: Short and wide from Anderson and Ashwin goes head at the ball but manages to edge it only. The ball flies over the slip cordon for a boundary. A rare bad delivery from Anderson in this match.

21:23(IST)

This partnership between Pandya and Ashwin is worth over 40 now and they are starting to frustrate the English bowlers. Both Pandya and Ashwin have looked very comfortable so far and they are showing the other Indian batsmen as to how to bat on this wicket. India have also crossed the 100-run mark now.

21:18(IST)

Edge: Broad produces a thick edge off the bat of Pandya but the ball goes away for a boundary near third man as there was no fourth slip available.

21:09(IST)

Four: It seems that both Ashwin and Pandya have figured out Broad's in swinging deliveries. This time, Pandya plays the perfect on drive to bring up a boundary down the ground. 

21:06(IST)

Four: Once again, Broad angles the ball into the body of the batsman, but this time, Ashwin was ready for it and he drives the ball towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. 

21:04(IST)

Four: Curran bowls onto the pads of Pandya and the right hander simpy, pushes the ball for a boundary towards deep mid wicket. First four of the innings for the India all-rounder as the visitors now trail by 216 runs.

21:02(IST)

Today, Indian batsman have been hit on the fingers a lot of time and the latest victim is R Ashwin, who wasn't able to judge the bounce of the ball from Sam Curran. Although Ashwin isn't hurt badly, he is wincing in pain right now. 

20:53(IST)

The players are back on the pitch and we are underway in the final session of the day. India are six down with Pandya and Ashwin at the crease and the duo will look to delay the inevitable against a top class bowling line-up. 

20:38(IST)

Tea: As a result of the rain, early tea has been taken by the officials. As things stand, it is not raining heavily so the match should begin normally after the tea.

20:33(IST)

Stat Attack: Broad picked up Kohli and D Karthik in space of two balls. Karthik in last 5 Test innings have scored 25 runs including two ducks of this U.K. tour. He has 4 ducks in his Test career.

20:29(IST)
20:23(IST)

RAIN: The play has once again been halted because of rain and the players head back into the hut. As things stand, England need just 4 wickets to go 2-0 up in the series. As for India, they are currently 223 runs behind England's first innings score with Pandya and Ashwin at the crease.

20:12(IST)

OUT: Stuart Broad is now on a hat-trick as he removes DK on the first ball that he comes out to face after the dismissal of Kohli. Broad wraps Karthik on the pads and he was plumb. DK opted for the DRS but it showed that the ball was hitting the stumps. India are six down now. 

20:10(IST)

OUT: Another one bites the dust and this time, it is the prize wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli. Broad once again angles the ball into the body of Kohli and the ball took an edge off his gloves and Pope took a good catch at short leg. Kohli thought he didn't nick it but DRS showed that he indeed had. 

20:07(IST)

DRS: Broad angles the ball into the body of Kohli and it touches something on it's way into the gloves of keeper Bairstow. The umpire says not out but Root opts for the DRS. Replays showed that the ball had touched his shirt so the Indian skipper survived. 

20:03(IST)

Kohli is putting a fight again. But he needs support from the other end. Pandya has looked decent but one good ball is enough to send him back to the pavilion. After Curran over India are 59/4.

LOAD MORE

India vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 at Lord's: India Crumble Under Pressure as England Make Merry

Joe Root celebrates with his teammates after the fall of a wicket during the fourth day of the second Test. (AFP Image)

Loading...
Chris Woakes continued a superb return to England duty with a maiden Test century against India at Lord's on Saturday as the home side took a firm grip on the match. When bad light forced an early close on the third day, England were 357 for six in reply to India's meagre first-innings 107 -- a commanding lead of 250 runs. Woakes was 120 not out, having shared a partnership of 189 with Jonny Bairstow (93) that was an England record for the sixth wicket in Test matches against India, beating the 171 put on by Ian Botham and Bob Taylor at Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1980. It was a stand made all the more valuable by the fact England had slumped to 98 for four at lunch, after their latest top-order collapse threatened to undo the bowlers' good work.
Warwickshire favourite Woakes, recalled after England omitted Ben Stokes because of a clash with his fellow pace-bowling all-rounder's trial for affray, had missed the hosts' 31-run win in the first Test at his Edgbaston home ground last week because of fitness concerns following knee and calf injuries. The 29-year-old had already proved his worth with the ball by taking two for 19 on Friday, including the prize scalp of India captain Virat Kohli. And in his 25th match at this level, Woakes surpassed his previous Test best of 66, made against Sri Lanka at Lord's two years ago, before completing a 129-ball hundred, including 15 fours, with a pulled three off Hardik Pandya. His innings, which has been in progress more than three-and-a-half hours, meant Woakes's name was now on all three Lord's honours boards that record centuries, five-wicket innings returns and 10-wicket match hauls in Tests at the 'home of cricket'.
Woakes took six for 70 and five for 32 in a match return of 11 for 102 against Pakistan at Lord's in 2016. The only sadness for England was that Bairstow did not reach three figures as well.
Instead he fell seven short when brilliantly caught one-handed by diving opposing wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik off Pandya. Saturday's play resumed with England yet to begin their reply after James Anderson, in overcast conditions ideal for swing bowling, had taken five for 20 on Friday following Thursday's total washout. By contrast, England's innings commenced under sunny blue skies that promised to make life easier for the batsmen. Ishant Sharma, whose Test-best seven for 44 against England sealed India's 95-run win in the corresponding Lord's clash four years ago, bowled the first over. But it was new-ball partner Mohammed Shami who made the breakthrough when Keaton Jennings (11) was lbw playing across the line.
Five balls later Jennings's fellow left-handed opener Alastair Cook (21) was out as well, caught behind off a superb Sharma delivery from around the wicket that squared him up and seamed away before finding the outside edge.
Promising Pope
The exit of England's all-time leading Test run-scorer meant 20-year-old debutant batsman Ollie Pope walked out with the hosts in trouble at 32 for two. Pope made a promising 28 before he was lbw to Pandya. And to what became the last ball before lunch, England captain Joe Root was lbw for 19 to an off-cutter from Shami, who also had Jos Buttler (24) leg before in a stumps return of three for 74 in 19 overs. Both off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and recalled left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav went wicketless, with India having cause to regret dropping paceman Umesh Yadav. Woakes was for the most part admirably straight in both defence and attack, as exemplified by a classic on-drove for four off Pandya. But he demonstrated his range of shots with vertical bat flick down to fine leg when Ashwin strayed in direction.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma
Cricket Score Live Scoreengland vs india 2018Ind vs EngInd vs Eng Live ScoreIndia vs Englandindia vs england 2018India vs England 2nd testindia vs england liveindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live streamingJoe RootLive Cricket Scorevirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...