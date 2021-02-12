- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, 2021Match Ended169/6(20.0) RR 8.45
India vs England, 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs ENG 2nd Test Match Online and TV Broadcast
India vs England, 2nd Test Live Cricket Streaming: Know when, where and how to watch IND vs ENG 2nd Test live from Chennai online on Hotstar and TV broadcast on Star Sports Network.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 12, 2021, 5:11 PM IST
India vs England, 2nd Test, Live Cricket Streaming from Chennai: The Indian cricket team need to regroup and re-strategise before they take on England in the second Test on February 13, 2021, live at Chennai. The visitors cruised to a comfortable win over the hosts by 227 runs with Captain Joe Root leading the England side with a superb double ton in the first innings. The Indian batsmen had no response to England’s attacking unit, who comfortably bowled out India for mediocre scores in their two innings. Captain Virat Kohli will look to make a few changes in order to get the hosts charged and ready as the Indian cricket team will look to secure a spot in the World Test Championship final.
While India reorganise, England are on a dream run at the moment, as the Root led England Test side cruised past Sri Lanka and commenced the four-match Test series against India with a bang. Root is bringing in Stuart Broad back into their attacking unit and has rested veteran Jimmy Anderson for the 2nd Test. Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali have also been brought back in the shortlisted 12-man squad.
The stakes could not be any higher and the excitement for the IND vs ENG 2nd Test can no longer be contained. Fans all over India can know details as to when, where and how to watch the India vs England Live Cricket Streaming 2nd Test match live from the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on February 13,2021.
When is the India vs England 2nd Test match?
The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played on February 13, 2021.
Where is the India vs England 2nd Test match being played?
The India vs England Live 2nd Test match will be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.
Where can I watch the India vs England live 2nd Test match on TV?
The India vs England 2nd Test match will be broadcasted on Start Sports Network. For English commentary and stats, the IND vs ENG 2nd Test match will be broadcasted on Start Sports 1 HD, whereas for Hindi commentary and stats, fans can watch the IND vs ENG 2nd Test live on Star Sports 3.
Where to watch India vs England 2nd Test match live cricket streaming online?
Fans can watch the India vs England 2nd Test match live cricket match streaming online on Hotstar.
India vs England 2nd Test Match Predicted Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma
England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root (C), Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking