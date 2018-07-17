Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: 3000 Runs as Captain @ 83 - Virat Kohli Ticks Off Another Milestone

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 17, 2018, 7:16 PM IST
Virat Kohli is the lynchpin of the Indian batting line-up, and the statistics prove it. Captaincy has only helped take Kohli’s game to another level ever since he took over as ODI captain from MS Dhoni. During the third and final ODI against England in Leeds, Kohli brought up 3000 in 50-over format as India skipper. He is the fourth Indian after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly and Dhoni to achieve the feat.

What is noteworthy is that he enjoys an impressive average of 83.41 in the matches as India skipper, which is way higher than his counterparts. Next on the list is Dhoni, who led the team in 199 matches and scored 6633 runs at an average of 53.92.

The series is currently tied at 1-1 at India will have to put their best foot forward to pocket the series. Kohli led side made a resounding start to the series by winning the first ODI at Trent Bridge by eight wickets. While Kuldeep Yadav bagged career-best figures of 6/25, Rohit Sharma took India home by a masterful 137.

Come the second ODI at Lord’s, India suffered an 86-run defeat. After posting a massive 322 on the board, England restricted the opposition to just 236.

First Published: July 17, 2018, 7:00 PM IST

