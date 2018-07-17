India vs England, 3rd ODI at Headingley Highlights - As It Happened

23:30(IST)

CHANCE: Another short ball by the Indians and it's been dispatched for four by Morgan. Chahal is the culprit this time. And out of nowhere Chahal turns the ball square to beat Morgan and Dhoni both. But that does not result in a wicket too. Right after that there is an appeal for a stumping, but Chahal oversteps. MIsery for India continues as Root gets another four on the free-hit. 15 runs come from the over. England 211/2 after 35 overs.