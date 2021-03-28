India vs England, 3rd ODI: They Are Supposed to be Excellent Players of Spin-VVS Laxman on India's Spin Struggle

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman was concerned with the way top order batters including Virat Kohli lost their wickets to England spinners. The top three—Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to read the tweakers. While Adil Rashid dismissed Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. Moeen Ali removed Kohli.

“The dismissal of KL Rahul was really unfortunate but then both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be disappointed when they see their dismissal in the replay. This has almost become a pattern against the spinners,” Laxman told Star Sports.

“Rohit not being able to read the googly against Adil Rashid. And then Virat Kohli looked to play through the off-side against the turn, giving himself room and then missing it. It’s definitely a cause of concern because Indian players are supposed to be excellent batsmen against spin bowling,” he added.

Earlier Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya hit stroke-filled half-centuries but Indian lower-order caved in meekly to settle for a below-par 329 against England in the third and final ODI here on Sunday. Pant’s sparkling knock of 78 off 62 balls was well supported by Hardik (64 off 44 balls) but India lost their last four wickets for a mere eight runs to finish at least 30 runs short on another batting belter.

Pant, during his career-best knock plundered four maximums and five boundaries, while Hardik had five fours and four sixes during their 99-run stand for the fifth wicket. However Krunal Pandya’s (25 off 34 balls) serious limitations while facing express pace was exposed by Mark Wood (3/34) as India lost the momentum during the final 10 overs despite brilliant 103 run opening stand inside 15 overs between Rohit Sharma (37; 6×4) and Shikhar Dhawan (67 off 56; 10×4).

The senior Pandya at times was finding it difficult to bring his bat down in time while facing the pace of Woods and didn’t get a single boundary consuming nearly six overs of the innings. It was a day when India’s top order was troubled by English spinners with Adil Rashid’s (2/81 in 10 overs) googlies in successive overs removing Rohit and Dhawan.