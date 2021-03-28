India vs England, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Loses Another Toss, His 10th in 12 Matches of Entire Series

Nothing seems to be going right for India skipper Virat Kohli, when it comes to tosses. Once again, at the start of the third ODI against England in Pune, Virat lost the toss, as opposition skipper Jos Buttler put India into bat. With this, Kohli has now lost 10 out of 12 tosses in the series against England. With the series locked at 1-1, England seem to have won the most crucial time once again.

After losing the toss, Kohli said, “I would’ve bowled first again, but it seems like the toss is completely out of my control right now. It’s a hard pitch and has some grass covering. We’ve introspected and identified a few areas that we need to improve on, put up 20-30 more runs with the bat and put up a better show with the ball. Our best cricket has come out when our backs have been against the wall – Test series, after being one down and the same in T20s, afer being 1-2 down. We have to be at our best today to win the decider. We have a tactical change: Natarajan comes in for Kuldeep Yadav.”

India vs England Live Score | India vs England Live Blog

Jost Buttler, the stand-in skipper for England had no hesitation in batting first, and put pressure on India. He said, “We’re bowling first, for similar reasons as the first two games. Very proud of the performance the other day, and it showed our passion. It’s important to continue playing the brand of cricket that we are known for. It’s been a fantastic tour with some great matches, and it’s come down to the last game of the tour that decides the result. We’re desperate to win today’s decider.”

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, T Natarajan

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood