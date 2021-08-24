India vs England, 3rd Test: Ajinkya Rahane Says India Not Interested in Playing Mind Games

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has denied that they are planning to get into England’s skin when they take on the hosts in the third Test match in Headingly. Things got heated up between two sides at Lord’s as India romped home by 151 runs in an exciting Test match. Captain Virat Kohli, pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah tried their very best to hit back at the opposition, hence Rahane’s admission might come across as contrasting.

“We are not thinking anything like that (getting under England’s skin). For us, what’s important is to play good cricket, staying at the moment and play one game at a time,” Rahane said while addressing the media ahead of the third Test.

The Headingley will be an unknown territory for the current Indian team since none of the players have the experience of playing there. But for Rahane, that is not something which is worrying the side.

“When you are playing in the UK, your line and lengths are very important and that’s a challenge as a bowling unit. 2014 when we came here, we were a young unit, the guys were still learning. Now we are experienced.

“All the bowlers have played all over the world, they know how to bowl in ceratin situation. We focussed on bowling in right areas."

Asked of tail-enders’ batting affect rival team’s openers.

“It does affect the batsmen. They keep thinking about their batting when 7-8 wickets fall. You can see they started practising shadow batting in slips, they start jumping (warming up), start doing foot work.

“This tail partnership mentally exhausts the batsmen. That was a good sign for us in last matches. Credit to them. They themselves want to bat after bowling, it feels good to know they want to contribute with the bat as well."

