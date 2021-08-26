India vs England, 3rd Test-Barmy Army Gives Classic Send Off to Virat Kohli: ‘Cheerio, Cheerio (Good Bye)'

History has a habit of repeating itself and that’s what happened when Virat Kohli opened his account at the Headingley on Day 1 of the third Test. The Indian skipper got dismissed for seven after he was caught behind off his nemesis James Anderson. India opted to bat first after winning the toss. However, the England pacers ripped through India at 78 to take complete control after Day 1.

Anderson managed to reduce the Indians to 21 for three within 11 overs before a middle and lower-order implosion went away for four wickets in six balls. Kohli’s misery did not end with his dismissal.While Anderson and his teammates celebrated the veteran pacer’s 629th Test wicket, a group of English fans decided to give Kohli a musical farewell. As the Indian skipper walked back to the pavilion, the English fans continued singing, “cheerio" (said as goodbye).

Barmy Army shared a video with the caption that reads, “Cheerio Virat. Jimmy has 3 in the first hour."

Cheerio Virat 👋Jimmy has 3 in the first hour 🐐#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OSM9jBe4DS — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 25, 2021

This is not the first time the England fan page has taken a dig at Kohli. Earlier, the Twitter handle shared a pun dedicated to the Anderson-Kohli rivalry. It happened after the veteran speedster got Kohli out for a golden duck during the first Test match, at Trent Bridge. The English talisman bowler scalped four crucial wickets in the game, which ended in a draw.

A tweet shared by Barmy Army showed a morphed photo of an older-looking Anderson. England’s popular fan base imagined the pacer celebrating a wicket in 2050. “The year is 2050 and a 68-year-old Jimmy Anderson has taken his 1,500th Test Wicket nicking off Virat Kohli Jr first ball," read the tweet.

The year is 2050 and a 68 year-old Jimmy Anderson has taken his 1,500th Test Wicket snicking off Virat Kohli Jr first ball. pic.twitter.com/JwKQhataCY— England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 9, 2021

Anderson gave England the perfect start it needed from the beginning in the third Test. The 39-year-old is one of the most successful fast bowlers in test history. After Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, Anderson is the next pacer to dismiss Kohli the most number of times in Test matches. India will be keen to turn around the tables after scoring their ninth lowest in Test cricket by the end of the Day 1’s play.

