India vs England, 3rd Test: Can India Still Win at Headingley From 78 All Out?

Getting bundled out for 78 in under two sessions after winning the toss and finding yourself trailing by almost the same amount of runs, with all ten wickets intact for the opposition is as sorry a picture as it can get at the end of Day 1 of any Test match, played anywhere in the world. India, after a sensational victory at Lord’s and heading into the Headingley Test 1-0, would have not imagined the position that they find themselves in. Indian skipper Virat Kohli won his first toss in eight attempts and opting to bat first seemed a logical enough choice. India were unchanged while England had made two. James Anderson had, before the start of the match, talked how he was rattled by Jasprit Bumrah’s ploy of short-pitch barrage - something he was at the receiving end of earlier - at Lord’s; but come Leeds and the veteran Anderson showed no signs of being frazzled by what had happened a week ago.

He went about his business in his usual fashion and got the line and length at Leeds to perfection – removing KL Rahul in the first over, Cheteshwar Pujara inside the first five, and then the big fish Kohli by the 11th over. All nicked, with the deliveries doing just enough to beat India’s top-order. 3/6 in 8 overs read Anderson’s first spell and that was it for the England pacer. He was not pressed into action any further as Craig Overton, replacing injured Mark Wood from Lord’s, Sam Curran, and Ollie Robinson followed up Anderson’s early breakthroughs to shoot down India for 78. It’s is quite bizarre to see a batting line-up of India’s caliber have such bad days. In fact, two out of India’s ten lowest scores have actually come within one year. 36 in Adelaide in Dec 2020 and now 78. And mind you, despite these two abject batting performances India have had one of their best ever seasons in recent memory – owing largely to the bowlers. Despite the 78, there is still a glimmer of hope, rather a belief that it is not all over for India at Headingley.

78 Is India’s Third Lowest First Innings Total; Have Never Won Scoring Below 104

And that belief is because of the terrific form the bowlers are in. Ultimately, in Test cricket, you need to take 20 wickets to win a Test match. Batters can set up victories, avoid defeats, but it’s the bowlers’ game to win at the end of it. And India have the bowlers to complete a stunning turnaround. They did it in Lord’s and who’s to say they can’t do it at Leeds. Yes, it is a gargantuan task to comeback after England put themselves way ahead with the new opening pair of Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed putting on the first 100 plus run-stand for the opening wicket for England, since July 2020 and the highest since 2016 - when Alastair Cook and Hameed put on 180 at Rajkot against India.

Virat Kohli Falls to James Anderson Again, 50 Innings Since He Made a Ton. Twitter Reactions

Be that as it may, Indian bowlers were off-colour on Day 1, especially Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammad Siraj bowled enough good balls and kept asking questions but lacked support while Ishant did not look 100 percent fit. The Headingley pitch clearly flattened out by the time England batsmen came out to bat and credit to them, they hung in there initially and then build on their good starts. England employed their lone spinner, Moeen Ali, for just two overs and while at the start of the match Kohli had stated that Ravindra Jadeja will be playing a larger role at Leeds than he did at Lord’s; his five overs did provide England batsmen, especially Burns a few scary moments. Heading into Day 2, India’s sole focus would be to limit the first innings damage and then take on the game head-on, if possible. And for that to happen the Indian bowling unit will have to scythe through the England attack. Something that is not an impossible task. After all, when it comes to capitulation, the hosts have been quite susceptible to that in recent times. You would argue, get Joe Root and England are more likely to fold. However, with the start they have got, India will have to play out of their skins to make a match out of it.

For inspiration, they might not have to look too far. It was in Ashes 2019 that England, after being shot down for 67, went on to win one of the most remarkable matches on the back of Ben Stokes’ brilliance. India does have the caliber and fortitude to come back from near unwinnable positions and it is just about sticking to the proverbial process one would think. Rohit Sharma’s 105-ball 19 was a master class in grinding it out against some quality bowling and his dismissal, even though off a pull shot, was as freak a shot as it could be on a bizarre day for India. India have, in past, managed to draw a match after being bundled out for under 100. After scoring 83 in the first innings, against New Zealand in Mohali in 1999, the hosts went on to draw the match. While in Mumbai in 2004, they were bundled out for 104 against Australia and still went on to win. One may argue about the nature of the pitch and personnel on hand for both teams. But a win is a win, isn’t it?

For India, the immediate task at hand is to bat again as soon as possible on Day 2. If England bat the whole of Day 2, they would most likely bat India out of this game, shutting the door on an Indian win. With Jadeja’s threat looming and if Bumrah, Shami and Siraj can get their act together, similarly to how England’s pace quartet did, there is every possibility for India to come back into the game. This is the same line-up they ran through in under 60 overs at Lord’s just a week ago. Dawid Malan for Dom Sibley is the only change, but hey, Malan’s no Trott, is he? We will see more of Jadeja on Day 2 for sure and that would ideally seem the best bet for Kohli to surprise England, who would be prepared for the pacers. An extra spinner would have helped India, but no point talking about Ashwin this late into the series.

Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri were lauded for their tactical moves at Lord’s and, now at Leeds, the duo will have to come up with something more. This series so far has been eerily similar to the 2014 series when India drew at Nottingham, won at Lord’s, and at Headingley plummeted, to never recover. Kohli and Co would be mindful of not repeating 2014.

