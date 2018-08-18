Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 1 at Trent Bridge Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 18, 2018, 11:40 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

22:59(IST)

PANDYA OUT: And finally Pandya succumbs to the pressure put by Anderson. In what could have been a perfect day for India, Pandya's dismissal for 18 has spoiled it. The ball took the outside edge and Buttler made no mistake in taking the catch. That is stumps. India end day on 307/6.

22:55(IST)

Pant starts a fresh Broad over with a boundary through the covers. But this is a dangerous period of play for the Indians and they will have to be utmost careful now. India are 307/5 after 86 overs.

22:51(IST)

Pandya negotiates Anderson over safely. No run comes from it as we are nearing the end of day one. India are 303/5 still. England would be hoping to squeeze in a wicket before the close of play.

22:46(IST)

300 FOR INDIA: And for the very first time in the series India has crossed the 300-run mark. The credit goes to the batsmen for showing much better application. A tight over from Broad comes to end with India at 303/5. 

22:43(IST)

Pandya has been playing a watchful innings here. He has shown no intent of scoring runs quickly and that has worked wonders for him. Having said that he gets a lucky boundary of Anderson. India are 299/5.

22:38(IST)

DROPPED: Out of nowhere Broad produces a jaffa. The ball kicks up and comes sharply into Pandya. On the ball ball kisses Pandya's glove. But Jennings makes a total mess of a simple catch. India are 294/5 after 82 overs. 

22:32(IST)

The new ball has been taken by England and there is some swing away from the left-hander for Anderson. But the line has been wayward from the veteran fast bowler. Pant is standing some 10-12 inches outside the crease to negate any swing. India are 294/5.

22:25(IST)

Another Rashid over comes to end. This marks the end of 79th over which means that the new ball will be available to England now. With no reverse on offer, England should take the new cherry. India are 292/5.

22:22(IST)

Stokes returns for another over. With two relatively new batsmen at the crease there is a slight opening for the English bowlers to make a comeback in the match. But Pandya has been watchful till now. India are 290/5 after 79 overs. 

22:22(IST)

22:17(IST)

SIX: Pant starts his Test career with a towering six over the bowlers head. Rashid gives a juicy, flighted delivery to Pant and he makes full use of it to get off the mark. He adds another three runs in the over. India are 288/5.

22:14(IST)

All said and done it was a brilliant effort by Kohli. He has put his team in a position of strength. He makes way for debutant Rishabh Pant. He would be raring to go and get some crucial runs for the team. India are 279/5.

22:09(IST)

KOHLI DEPARTS: Rashid starts another over, and Kohli faces him. That's what the Indian skipper would have hoped for, nearing his ton. And here is a blunder from him. Kohli has made a mess of this. He departs three runs short of a magical ton. The ball takes the outside edge as Stokes has no issues in taking the catch. India are 279/5.

22:05(IST)

Kohli looks a bit nervous having entered his 90s. England bowlers have rather ordinary, but this is a good opportunity for them to put some pressure on Kohli. India are 277/4.

22:00(IST)

Now it's time for some leg spinners by Adil Rashid. And we have some confusion regarding an lbw here. After a lot of thought Root goes for the review. But the replays show that the ball is missing the stumps by a mile. On the very next ball Pandya replies with a boundary. India are 276/4.

21:55(IST)

After a long while we have a change in bowling as Ben Stokes comes into the attack. Meanwhile Kohli has moved into the 90s. He would like to get to the milestone quickly. India are 272/4.

21:51(IST)

Pandya is doing the right thing here by not playing the deliveries outside off stump. He waits for a loose ball from Anderson and plays a shot from right under his nose. The ball races away to the boundary. India are 268/4.

21:41(IST)

Runs are continuing to flow for Kohli and India. On the other hand Broad is bowling far too many loose balls drifting down the leg. First a boundary from Kohli and now four leg byes, Broad has been very inconsistent with his lines. India are 264/4.

21:38(IST)

Pandya safely negotiates Anderson over as it's not easy to score runs easily when you just walk on to the crease. But Pandya has left anything out the off stump — a good sign for him and the team. India are 254/4.

21:33(IST)

Pandya times the ball beautifully through mid on to get off the mark. Nothing wrong with the Broad delivery, but Pandya just eased into the drive. One gets a sense that these are good batting conditions and Indian bowlers too will have to work hard. India are 253/4.

21:28(IST)

Now Hardik Pandya has got a promotion in the batting order. It will be interesting to see how he fares with his skipper on the other end. Kohli is continuing to score freely and hits a boundary off Anderson. He races to 82. India are 248/4.

21:22(IST)

RAHANE DEPARTS: Nothing seems to be working for Broad at the moment. He is trying to attack the Indian batsmen by using the short ball, but to no effect. It's far too easy for Rahane and Kohli at the moment. Running between the wickets has been exceptional too. And in the meanwhile, Rahane has departed. The ball takes an outside edge and Alastair Cook takes a blinder at first slip. Rahane goes for a well made 81. Here is the opening England were looking for. India are 241/4. 

21:17(IST)

150 PARTNERSHIP: Rahane has shown great intent. He has scored his runs at a brisk pace without taking much risk, and so has Kohli. Rahane pulls Woakes for a four through fine leg, and Kohli punches a delivery through mid off for a four. Rahane ends the over with a cut that races to the boundary. 17 runs come from the over as 150 partnership comes up between these two. India are 236/3.

21:12(IST)

Rahane and Kohli are going strength to strength as of now. A delivery down the leg by Broad is sent to the boundary for a four by Kohli as he just plays a pull with delicate hands. Another good over for the Indians come to an end. It's 219/3 after 65 overs. 

21:08(IST)

The field also spreading out a bit as Root goes on the defensive here, England skipper certainly has a lot of thinking to do at the moment. India are 214/3

21:04(IST)

Two runs from that over from Broad, a valiant effort in the deep by the fielder to restrict what looked like a boundary to just two runs. India are 212/3 after 63 overs

21:00(IST)

Rahane now cuts one hard for a boundary, India are now making merry here. They will look to continue in the same vein and not lose concentration, England look to be on the mat here. India are 210/3

20:56(IST)

A maiden over from Broad who also seems to have been bitten by a wasp just as he was about to bowl! He looks to sting the Indian batters and beats Virat Kohli with a brilliant outswinger. India are 206/3 here

20:52(IST)

Kohli hits one in the air but it falls short of extra cover, not close enough to be even called a chance there. after that the Indian skipper finds a boundary past third slip as the ball again falls short. India are 206/3

20:47(IST)

200 is up for India now, Rahane gets an edge that falls short of slip and goes for a boundary. It also brings up 3000 Test runs for Rahane, he moves into the 60s. India are 200/3

(Image: Reuters)

Preview:

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 18 (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. For Indian team, the Trent Bridge Test will be their last chance to save the series after being outplayed in the first two Test matches -- by 31 runs Edgbaston and innings and 159 runs at the Lord's. Down 0-2 with only five and half days of competitive cricket in all, skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri will be aiming to get the team combination right having bungled at the Lord's. As a result, India will play their 38th combination in as many matches that skipper Kohli had led. The most awaited change will be 20-year-old Rishabh Pant's imminent Test debut replacing a horribly out-of-form Dinesh Karthik, who might well have played his last international game in the longest format. With scores of 0, 20, 1 & 0 in four innings coupled with shoddy glovework meant that Karthik was seen giving catching practice to Pant, who also spend considerable time batting at the nets. Being hailed as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's successor, Pant's entry into the squad happened after three half-centuries in the two first-class matches against England Lions.Despite a triple hundred and a healthy first-class average of 54 plus, it will still be baptism by fire for the Roorkee-born youngster. He will be facing Messrs Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran, ready to make life miserable for him just like they have done with his illustrious seniors.

If Pant's Test debut has generated a lot of interest, there is a prayer on every fan's lips that skipper Kohli gets fit enough to wield the willow. It is the impact of the last defeat in swing-friendly conditions across just over six sessions that is still hurting the Indian camp. Throughout the week, they have been left picking up the pieces, mostly in terms of re-evaluating fitness of their key players. In that aspect atleast, there is some good news. Jasprit Bumrah is fit again; Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya have recovered completely from their hand injuries suffered while batting at Lords, and skipper Kohli has more or less recovered from his back problems. Never has an injury invoked so much interest since Sachin Tendulkar's tennis elbow. Kohli's condition seemed to have improved a lot and as he had maintained, he will be out there at the toss alongside Joe Root. This is where the hard part begins for India. Having admitted their mistake in picking two spinners at Lord's, it is about time skipper Kohli and coach Shastri hit upon the optimal team combination. Nevertheless, there are bound to be changes in the playing eleven for some vital members of the squad are now seemingly bereft of confidence.

Murali Vijay, for example, has scored only 128 runs in 10 overseas Test innings against South Africa and England. An average of 12.8 is tough to ignore, but for a batsman of his calibre, the team management could still afford another chance given that India need to win this game. At the same time however, it brings Shikhar Dhawan back into contention. He averages 17.75 against South Africa and England in two Tests this year, and his overall average in England is 20.12 (four Tests). In these two instances, he has scored at a strike-rate of 68.93 and 57.29, respectively, which could once again go in his favour. Thus, there is every chance that India could opt for their third different opening pairing of Dhawan and KL Rahul in as many Tests, the middle order will be untouched. Especially with Kohli regaining fitness, Karun Nair still isn't seen to be active during practice sessions. It was the case in Birmingham and London, as well as in Nottingham, and playing an extra specialist batsman is not in the management's immediate plans as yet. If it so transpires, Umesh Yadav will once again be unlucky to miss out, for the team management will be eager to get their best possible combination out on the field.

The pitch at Trent Bridge bore a different look than 2014, when these two teams met here. India scored 457 and 391/9 decl in two innings on a flat surface, as England had scored 496 whilst batting once and the match petered out to a draw. The forecast for this third Test is of decent cloud cover through the first four days, and if the Indian team takes into consideration, they would surely opt for just the lone spinner. Meanwhile, England have a big selection headache on their hands. Ben Stokes' re-assimilation in the squad has gone off smoothly, and after spending the past week away, he went through rigorous batting and bowling sessions on Thursday. He got a decent reception from a sizeable fan gathering ahead of the game, but how the crowd reacts to his presence in the game on Saturday could be a worry for the team management.

Teams:

England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Jamie Porter, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
