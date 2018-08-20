Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 3 at Trent Bridge Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 20, 2018, 11:30 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

Live Blog

Highlights

23:02(IST)

Some drama in the end as two substitute fielders run in for India to delay the last two balls as much as possible, England though survive at the end. They end at 23/0 and they will still ahve two days to bat here, needing 500 runs to win! David Lloyd at commentary says 250 runs a day are needed for England, that's one way to look at it! 

22:57(IST)

Ashwim comes into the attack now but he still looks to be in some amount of discomfort here, Ishant meanwhile continues to make Jennings suffer from the other end! Still no breakthrough for India here, England are 23/0 with one over left

22:50(IST)

Play and miss, a lot of them from Jennings, good thing for England though is that he survives.  A maiden from Ishant and England are 22/0 after 6 overs here

22:45(IST)

Kohli certainly looking pumped up at the moment as India hunt for that early wicket. England are currently 20/0 and India have 4 overs remaining in the day as they look for that wicket

22:42(IST)

FOUR, Bumrah slips onto Cook's pads here and he flicks it away with ease. Bumrah certainly rushing the batsmen though. England are 20/0 here and need 500 more runs to win

22:36(IST)

FOUR and FOUR. Couple of boundaries here for Jennings, first slices one through backward point for a boundary and after that its an outside edge which sneaks past backward point for a boundary. England are 13/0 after 3 overs here

22:31(IST)

Ishant Sharma finally gets the new ball in the second innings and he starts well against left-handers, almost getting Jennings there. India attacking with 5 slips at the moment. England are 3/0

22:27(IST)

22:25(IST)

Bumrah starts with a maiden against Alaistair Cook here, Cook will need to come up with a special performance here if England are to have any chance of saving this game

22:14(IST)

Declaration. It has finally happened, India declare at 352/7, with the lead at 520 runs at the moment. Pandya remains unbeaten on 52 but star man yet again was Virat Kohli, who scored his 23rd Test ton. Pujara too roared back to form with a fine innings of 72.

22:10(IST)

WICKET! That's the end of Mohammed Shami then, looks to go big over the cow corner but holes out to Cook at deep mid-wicket. India are 349/7 here and lead by 517 runs with three wickets remaining. Shami departs for 3.

22:09(IST)

50! Now Pandya completes his half-century as well, been a brilliant innings this from him. A quickfire 50 off just 50 balls. India are 349/7 here and lead by 518 runs at the moment

22:07(IST)

Yet again 4 runs from the over as Pandya aims for his half-century, Bharat Arun meanwhile takes a look at the new balls with which India will start here. India are 344/6 and lead by 512 runs at the moment

22:01(IST)

SIX! Pandya with a six down the ground and that takes the lead past 500. A straight hit over long on takes India past the 500 mark here. Shami meanwhile has come out to join Pandya. India are 339/6 and lead by 507 runs at the moment

21:58(IST)

WICKET! Rashid gets the wicket, Rahane departs. Its the googly from Rashid and Rahane fails to pick it. The ball clips the off-stump and Rahane has to depart. Still no declaration from India though! Rahane departs for 29 and India are 329/6, with the lead at 497.

21:56(IST)

Pandya certainly has the licence to thrill here, a flick of the wrists and a boundary towards leg side followed by a cut through point. Back to back boundaries here for India and the lead is now 497 runs here. India are 329/5

21:53(IST)

Stuart Broad has come back into the attack here and England are deliberately looking to slow down things, they don't want to bat it seems at the moment. Kohli might well be missing a trick here by not declaring. He maybe looking at the 500 mark to declare!

21:45(IST)

FOUR. Hardik Pandya certainly playing with freedom here as he looks to push India's lead past 500 here, Stokes goes full and Pandya goes over the covers for a boundary. India are 317/5 and lead by 485 runs at the moment

21:38(IST)

Rahane being solid in defence but Pandya is trying to step on the gas here, India should be looking to get some overs in today and get England to bat. A couple of wickets will further dent England's chances of getting away with a draw. India currently are 310/5 and lead by 478 runs

21:30(IST)

Short and wide from Stokes on which Rahane capitalises, cuts it away for a boundary. India pick 5 runs from the over and they cross 300 here, the visitors are 303/5 and lead by 471 runs at the moment

21:26(IST)

Adil Rashid comes back into the attack here and he starts by conceding just 3 runs in his first over. Pandya certainly looking to go big but not connecting at the moment. India are 298/5 and lead by 466 runs at the moment

21:22(IST)

V Kohli is third on the list of most Test 100s before reaching the age of 30

21:18(IST)

Pandya continues to go for his shots, this one goes right up in the air but falls just short of third man in the deep. India are 293/5 and lead by 461 runs at the moment.

21:12(IST)
21:11(IST)

FOUR and FOUR! Hardik Pandya isn't messing around here, first a boundary towards mid-wicket and then a hard cut shot which goes for a boundary as well. He gets a single on the last ball as well, India are 290/5 and lead by 459 runs here

21:00(IST)

WICKET! Pant doesn't last long this time, Anderson comes around the wicket with the seam pointing towards first slip. Too good for debutant Pant as the ball takes the edge and Cook takes a comfortable catch at first slip. India are 282/5 and lead by 450 runs

20:57(IST)

Rishabh Pant has walked out to join Ajinkya Rahane in the middle here, India will be looking to press on the accelerator here and take the lead close to 500 as quickly as possible. They might look to get in a few overs at England today!

20:53(IST)

WICKET! Chris Woakes strikes, an inswinger and Kohli looks to play across towards the leg side but completely misses the ball here. Umpire Erasmus raises his finger and Kohli reviews, replays show that it would have been umpire's call. Kohli walks back to a standing ovation here and India are 281/4. They lead by 449 runs.

20:50(IST)

100 for Virat Kohli

         23rd Test hundred for Kohli — joint 4th most among Indians

20:45(IST)

100! Virat Kohli completes his 23rd Test ton, he is delighted. Anushka Sharma is in the crowd and she stands up to applaud as well. Another fantastic innings which has put India in control here. He will be hoping this time its a match winning innings! India are 279/3 and they lead by 447 runs here.

India vs England, 3rd Test Day 3 at Trent Bridge Highlights - As It Happened

India's captain Virat Kohli (C) celebrates with India's Ishant Sharma (R) after taking the wicket of England's Ollie Pope. (AFP)

Some drama in the end as two substitute fielders run in for India to delay the last two balls as much as possible, England though survive at the end. They end at 23/0 and they will still ahve two days to bat here, needing 500 runs to win! David Lloyd at commentary says 250 runs a day are needed for England, that's one way to look at it!

Day 2 Round Up:

The live telecast of the third day will start at 3.30PM. The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. At stumps on day two, India were well placed at 124 for two in 31 overs in their second innings with Cheteshwar Pujara batting on 33 and skipper Virat Kohli unbeaten on 8. India, thus, took an overall lead of 292 runs over England with three full days play remaining in the match. It was Pandya who turned out to be the cynosure of all eyes, registering career-best figures of 5/28 to help India bundle out England for 161 in their first innings and give his side the upper hand for the first time in the series. After tea, opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan (44) and KL Rahul (36) looked to build on India's advantage by making another cautious start. Rahul, in particular, was aggressive as he hit seven fours and scored at 100-plus strike rate during his 33-ball stay. Dhawan, on the other end, was a bit more watchful as the duo brought up the 50 in the ninth over. But Ben Stokes (1/30) broke the partnership by cleaning up Rahul in the 12th over. New man in, Pujara was cautious after his recent failures and put on 51 runs with Dhawan for the second wicket before Adil Rashid (1/23) foxed the left-hander with a google, only to be stumped by Jonny Bairstow.

Earlier, Pandya picked up career-best figures as England lost 10 wickets in the post lunch session to be bowled out in 38.2 overs at Trent Bridge. Ishant Sharma (2/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/37) also picked up two wickets apiece. But Pandya's lethal five-over opening spell made the difference as he sent the English line-up reeling in a space of 28 balls. Coming on to bat after lunch, the hosts crossed 50 in the 10th over, after which the downfall began. Sharma was handed the ball as play restarted and he had both the openers -- Alastair Cook (29) and Keaton Jennings (20) -- in all sorts of trouble. He dismissed Cook for the 10th time in Test cricket, caught behind in the 12th over after the left-hander was dropped by Pujara at first slip two balls earlier. On the very first ball of the next over, Bumrah removed Jennings caught behind as well. Olliver Pope (10) and Joe Root (16) added 21 runs for the third wicket, but Sharma's fuller lengths caused all sort of troubles for both the batsman. He had Pope caught behind as well with Rishabh Pant latching on to his third catch of the day.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (0/3) went off the field for a short time owing to a stiff hip, but he recovered enough to return to the field. Pandya made sure that the off-spinner wasn't required at all in the first innings. First, he had Root caught at second slip with Rahul getting his fingers under the ball in time for the TV umpire to rule in his favour. Then an over later, Pandya and Rahul combined again to send Bairstow (15) back. England were reeling at 108 for 5 in the 30th over as Stokes' struggle ended with Rahul this time claiming a catch off Mohammed Shami (1/56). Pandya wasn't done just yet. His next three wickets came in the space of three balls across the 31st and 33rd over, during which he was on a hattrick as well. Pandya accounted for both Chris Woakes (8) and Rashid (5) as Pant collected his fifth catch in only his first Test outing. Pandya was on a hattrick after he trapped Stuart Broad (0) with the first ball of the next over, but James Anderson (1 not out) fended it off. Pandya's 28-ball effort was the second-quickest five-wicket haul for India in Test cricket after Harbhajan Singh took a fiver off 27 balls against West Indies in 2006. Jos Buttler (39) threw his bat around and hit three fours and two sixes as England barely managed to save the follow on. He added 33 runs for the last wicket with Anderson before holing out off Bumrah in the deep.

Earlier, India's tail failed to wag as England dismissed the visitors for 329 in their first innings before reaching 46 for no loss at lunch. Resuming at overnight score of 307 for six, the remaining four Indian batsmen could add just 22 runs in 7.5 overs as England bowled out the visitors in 94.5 overs. Kohli top-scored for India in the first innings with 97, while Ajinkya Rahane made 81. For England, James Anderson (3/64), Stuart Broad (3/72) and Chris Woakes (3/75) picked up three wickets apiece. England lead the five-match series 2-0. Playing XIs - England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
