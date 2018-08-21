India vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 at Trent Bridge: England Survive Till Stumps; India One Wicket Away From Victory

22:02(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah does the trick, he looked the most likely of bowlers to get a wicket and its the angle that's got the better off Buttler here. The ball comes back in and Buttler shoulders his arms only to see the ball crash onto his pads. Umpire raises his finger, Buttler reviews, a couple of umpire's call and England retain the review. What an innings from Buttler, he departs for 106 and England are 231/5