India vs England, 3rd Test Day 4 at Trent Bridge Highlights - As It Happened

England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.https://www.news18.com
England manage to take the game to day 5 here, Kohli has a wry smile on his face. India will come back tomorrow for that one wicket. 93 overs bowled in the day and India pick 9 wickets, Buttler and Stokes managed to keep India at bay for the day atleast. Do join us tomorrow for all the live action!
WICKET! Bumrah does the trick, he looked the most likely of bowlers to get a wicket and its the angle that's got the better off Buttler here. The ball comes back in and Buttler shoulders his arms only to see the ball crash onto his pads. Umpire raises his finger, Buttler reviews, a couple of umpire's call and England retain the review. What an innings from Buttler, he departs for 106 and England are 231/5
100! Third boundary in the over in the same region and that helps him complete his first ever Test ton. Everyone stands and applauds, what an innings. England were down and out but these two have given them some sort of hope here. He reaches his hundred off 152 deliveries. England are 220/4
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|FULL Ranking