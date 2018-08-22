India vs England, 3rd Test Day 5 at Trent Bridge Highlights - As It Happened

16:10(IST)

Virat Kohli, who is also the man of the match, at the presentation: "We would like to dedicate this victory to Kerala flood victims, its a tough time there and this is the minimum we can do on out part. The victory was much needed to keep the series alive, the credit goes to the entire dressing room. We didn't panic, we were outplayed in only one game out of the last 5, and that was Lord's. We dominated in this game because we put runs on the board and then the bowlers did well, even Ashwin did well with his injury. The batsmen did well to give them a cushion to go hard. Even the slips did well, and this mix of all skills couldn't have come at a better time. Ajinkya was clear in his mindset in the first innings, and when he goes out and plays like that, he can change the game. They're a quality attack and you need grit and determination, and Ajinkya did that in the first innings and Pujara in the 2nd. I haven't thought about the 2014 failures, but I'd like to thank my wife who is here and keeps motivating me. The four fastest bowlers in the series have been Indians and we're proud of our fitness levels. We want the opposition to bat well and get runs and we don't want to gift them any. We definitely believe we can come back from 0-2 to 3-2 if we keep performing the way we have done in this Test, we just need to keep moving forward, keep winning.