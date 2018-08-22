Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, 3rd Test Day 5 at Trent Bridge Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 22, 2018, 4:32 PM IST

3rd Test, Trent Bridge, Nottingham 18 - 22 August, 2018

Toss won by England (decided to bowl)

India beat England by 203 runs

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli

Live Blog

Highlights

16:25(IST)

India head coach Ravi Shastri: Despite of results, we knew we were never too far from England. As I said in the press conference, we didn't have a negative bone in the body and I meant it. We executed our plans with the bat, ball and especially in the field. We have a more than capable fast bowling unit with even the bench strength. This team is capable of winning abroad, we can thrash teams at home but we want to win outside. He loves batting (on Kohli) and his preparation is Tendulkar's level. Also his ability to stay in the present, I can tell you he has already forgotten about these two innings. We have only won a Test but not the series, there are still two Tests to go and we will be going all out for the win.

16:15(IST)

Kohli getting better with responsibility .

After taking the leadership role, this is Virat’s 5th Man of the match award which is the most Man of the match awards by an IND captain.

16:13(IST)

Sunil Gavaskar: India more than capable of coming back and winning the series 3-2. The way they bounced back after Lord's and that too within four days. He was right in saying that the batsmen had to stand up. The bowlers have been doing their job, they kept on getting 20 wickets but India didn't win matches. It has to be a team effort, even the catching was fantastic. You need everything to win Test matches.

16:10(IST)

Virat Kohli, who is also the man of the match, at the presentation: "We would like to dedicate this victory to Kerala flood victims, its a tough time there and this is the minimum we can do on out part. The victory was much needed to keep the series alive, the credit goes to the entire dressing room.  We didn't panic,  we were outplayed in only one game out of the last 5, and that was Lord's. We dominated in this game because we put runs on the board and then the bowlers did well, even Ashwin did well with his injury. The batsmen did well to give them a cushion to go hard. Even the slips did well, and this mix of all skills couldn't have come at a better time. Ajinkya was clear in his mindset in the first innings, and when he goes out and plays like that, he can change the game. They're a quality attack and you need grit and determination, and Ajinkya did that in the first innings and Pujara in the 2nd. I haven't thought about the 2014 failures, but I'd like to thank my wife who is here and keeps motivating me. The four fastest bowlers in the series have been Indians and we're proud of our fitness levels. We want the opposition to bat well and get runs and we don't want to gift them any. We definitely believe we can come back from 0-2 to 3-2 if we keep performing the way we have done in this Test, we just need to keep moving forward, keep winning.

16:03(IST)

We didn't play well in the first innings. In the second innings, the partnership between Buttler and Stokes was admirable and a lesson in how to play Test cricket. We have to look at that, and adapt our games individually in Southampton. We need to give our bowlers a good chance in the slips. It's early days for the Bairstow injury, and over the next few days we will have a better idea about the swelling. It would be great if he manages to recover - you want guys like that in your side. It has been challenging in the top-order in this series, and these conditions, so it's difficult to rule the openers out. The best thing about Buttler's 100 was that he showed how good a cricket brain he has and how well he worked out the situation. It was great to see what he is capable of doing and hopefully he can score a lot of hundreds in this series."

16:00(IST)

Joe Root at post-match presentation: "It was always going to be a tough decision (to drop Curran) as all the boys have been performing well. As far as the toss is concerned, the pitch had a bit of green grass and we have been bowling well in those conditions. Looking back, we could have bowled a bit fuller and more straighter. Always coming up with new plans(against Kohli), we have bowled well at him, he hasn't scored quickly but has come up with good plans to tackle us. We have some experienced fast bowlers who I am sure will come up with some plans to tackle him. That's the challenge in big series, to get someone out who has been in good form.

15:55(IST)
15:54(IST)

Sanjay Manjarekar is full of praise for India's hero in the second innings - Jasprit Bumrah. "Bumrah bowled a lot fuller in this game, it might look easy but it took Ishant so long to bowl a bit fuller but Bumrah has made that improvement in two series. He is an all-condition bowler and has varieties which are useful in Test cricket. I can't wait to see him bowl at dust bowls in India where I am sure he will have something up his sleeve as well"

15:49(IST)
15:47(IST)
15:47(IST)
15:42(IST)

WICKET! It's the leg spinner which does the trick, Ashwin picks up the final wicket as Anderson top edges one and Rahane takes a simple catch. India win this one by 203 runs and this sets up the series perfectl, it's 2-1 now!

15:38(IST)

Rashid gets the first runs of the day as he picks up a two there, almost as if everything is happening in slow motion as Ashwin jogs to pick up the ball, while Anderson and Rashid hesitantly run two. England are 313//9

15:33(IST)

Pandya starts the proceedings here, not a wicket in the first over atleast as Pandya starts with a maiden. England are 311/9

15:28(IST)
15:19(IST)

Broad has also been handed a demerit point which has been added to his disciplinary record. It was his first offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016. The incident occurred in the 92nd over of India’s first innings on Sunday, when following the dismissal of Rishabh Pant, Broad walked towards the batsman and spoke in an aggressive manner, which had the potential to provoke an aggressive reaction from the dismissed batsman. Broad admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Jeff Crowe.

15:06(IST)

Meanwhile, England fast bowler Stuart Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the third Test against India at Trent Bridge. The English player was found to have breached Article 2.1.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

14:52(IST)

England were reduced to 62 for four at one stage but not only did Buttler and Stokes hold the crease until lunch, they batted out the next session without losing any wickets. Buttler, on the way, scored his maiden Test century and admitted that he was a little bit lost for words considering this was his first red-ball century in over five years. "It has been a long time coming, and a few months ago it was a million miles away. It's a huge moment for me. I don't think I can under-estimate that feeling. Personally I'm delighted, a little bit lost for words. I was never sure if I'd ever play Test cricket again. All those thoughts go through your head while you're out there as well when you start to get close. I never thought this would happen, so I had to try and make sure it did. Definitely, there were times when I thought that race was run."

14:37(IST)

England middle-order batsman Buttler said that they didn't want to make things easy for India and by taking the third Test into the final day, they have done just that. “It was very important for us to turn up today and show a lot of character and fight and not give it to India easily make them work hard. We did that really well throughout the day - even the two guys there at the end, making sure we do come back tomorrow. It showed that, no matter what it is, we're not going to roll over.

14:29(IST)

This was the seamer's second five-wicket haul in Test cricket, an effort that paved the way for India's comeback in the series after trailing 0-2."You don't get anything easy. You have to work for it. We work hard. That hard work makes you successful on days like these. The hard work we do away from the camera is what bears results on days like these. In white-ball cricket things are different. Over there you outsmart the batsman, and over here in Test cricket it's all about patience and consistency. That was my main focus today. You can't blast the batsmen out. I was looking to bowl good lengths and always challenge the batsmen with good lengths and good line. So in the end it was a good day."

14:22(IST)

Bumrah who made his red-ball debut against Sout Africa in January earlier this year, took 5 for 85 as England were reduced to 311 for nine in pursuit of the mammoth 521-run target with formalities delayed until Day 5 of the third Test against India at Trent Bridge. "When I made my first-class debut, my first spell was of 10 overs. So I was always used to bowling lot of overs in Ranji Trophy, which always helps. That helped me today as well," the 24-year old said after the end of the fourth day's play. When I was injured I was working on my fitness and my training schedules. I was always in touch with our trainers so that whenever I come (back) I should be in good space. All of that helped today."

14:13(IST)

Bumrah's penchant for bowling 'no-balls' then prevented him from completing his five-wicket haul after Adil Rashid was caught by Kohli in the slip cordon. The TV replays showed that Bumrah had overstepped.  However he completing the well deserved milestone when Stuart Broad (20) edged one to Rahul for his fourth catch. 

14:09(IST)

Lord's Test centurion Chris Woakes (4) got lethal short ball that reared up and he tried to fend it awkwardly as Rishabh Pant timed his jump to perfection to snap the chance.  Hardik Pandya (1/22) having a dream Test match then removed the stodgy Stokes who was squared up as KL Rahul took his third catch of the innings.

14:00(IST)

While India were never in trouble but the period once again defined the beauty of Test cricket where it was once again proved why patience is the most important virtue for top teams. However things changed dramatically after skipper Virat Kohli took the second new ball and Bumrah got Buttler and Jonny Bairstow (0) off successive deliveries. Buttler shouldered arms to an angular delivery expecting to go over stumps but it cut back sharply to hit the knee roll and was adjudged leg-before. Bairstow, coming out to bat with a finger fracture also expected an incoming delivery but it straightened after pitching to knock back the off-stump.

13:54(IST)

Flamboyant stroke players Buttler (106) and Stokes (62) curbed their natural instinct to added 169 runs in 57.2 overs in a show of grit and application. It was a tough period for the Indian bowlers as the two players were ready to grind it out. Buttler playing 176 balls with 21 boundaries but more importantly Stokes, who consumed 187 deliveries, hitting only six fours.

13:46(IST)

Coming back from injury, Bumrah (5/85 in 29 overs) wreaked havoc with the second new ball after stiff resistance from Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes as England barely survived at 311 for 9 in pursuit of an improbable target of 521 runs. This was Burmrah second five-wicket haul in only fourth Test match. England will need another 210 runs on the final day which is impossible as the question is when would India take the final wicket on the fifth day to pull one back in the series.

13:41(IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the fifth day of the third Test between India and England at Trent Bridge.  India are one wicket away from a comprehensive victory as England were 311/9 at stumps on the fourth day while chasing a mammoth 521 in the third Test match. Adil Rashid (30) and James Anderson (8) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after dismissing Jonny Bairstow. (Twitter/ ICC)

Latest Update: India are one wicket away from a comprehensive victory as England were 311/9 at stumps on the fourth day while chasing a mammoth 521 in the third Test match. Adil Rashid (30) and James Anderson (8) were at the crease when umpires dislodged the bails for the day.

Day 4 Round Up:

The live telecast of the fourth day will start at 3.30PM. The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. India Jasprit Bumrah broke the backbone of the English batting line-up, scalping five wickets in his 29 overs, while Ishant Sharma chipped in with two wickets. The day started with India reducing the hosts to 84/4 at lunch on the penultimate day. Assisted by overcast conditions suited to swing and seam bowling, the Indian pace trio of Ishant Sharma (2/24), Mohammed Shami (1/28) and Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) got rid of the English top order. Resuming at the overnight score of 23/0, England lost opener Keaton Jennings (13) in the very first over of the day, after the southpaw nicked one behind to Rishabh Pant off Ishant's short-of-length delivery. Ishant struck again in his very next over by sending back his old nemesis and former England skipper Alastair Cook (17) for the 11th time in Tests, this time caught comfortably by Lokesh Rahul at second slip. Struggling at 32/2, skipper Joe Root (13) along with rookie batsman Ollie Pope (16), did well to battle out the initial fury from the Indian pacers, who by now had their tails up.

Root attacked first change bowler Shami with a couple of boundaries but looked consistently in doubt facing Bumrah, who finally managed to get the right-hander caught by Rahul at second slip. In the very next over, Pope joined his skipper back in the pavilion, thanks to a blinder of a catch at third slip by captain Virat Kohli off Shami. Bumrah could have jolted England in the next couple of overs with the wicket of new man Buttler for a duck had Pant not dropped a regulation catch behind the stumps. Buttler and Stokes did well to survive a few anxious moments even as the stand-in England wicket-keeper started playing his natural game once he got his eyes in towards the end of the first session. The second session saw English middle-order batsmen Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler showing intent. The duo went on to play the entire session without losing their wickets and helped their team make scoreboard read 173/4. But after the break and change of ball, there was sudden turn of events at Trent Bridge.

Bumrah first dismissed centurion Buttler (106) and then sent packing Johnny Bairstow in the very next delivery to dash the hopes of England. Chris Woakes, who slammed a brilliant ton in the last match, was next to go. Bumrah delivered a perfect ball which took an edge and keeper Rishabh Pant made no mistakes and grabbed it easily. With scoreboard reading 241/7, Hardik Pandya came in the picture to dismiss Stokes in the next over to make scoreboard read 241/8. Rashid and Stuart Broad (20) however, stopped the fall of wickets by stitching a 50- run partnership before Bumrah came up with a superb delivery to dismiss Broad. He was caught at slips. Needing one wicket to win, Indian bowlers tried hard to dismiss Rashid or Anderson but the duo played sensibly and carried the match to the final day. Brief scores: India 329, 352/7 vs England 161, 311/9 (Jos Buttler 106, Ben Stokes 62; Jasprit Bumrah 5/85 Ishant Sharma 2/70) at stumps on Day 4. Playing XIs - England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson. India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

