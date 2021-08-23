India vs England, 3rd Test: Mark Wood Ruled Out as England's Injury List Grows

England seamer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the third Test match against India at Leeds, Headingly. The 31-year-old had hurt himself while fielding in the second Test match.

“England seamer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance third Test against India with a jarred right shoulder.Wood sustained the injury on the fourth day of the second Test at Lord’s and will not be fit to play at Emerald Headingley starting on Wednesday.He will remain with the squad in Leeds and will continue his rehab with the England medical team.The 31-year-old will be assessed at the end of this Test match," an ECB release was quoted as saying.

With Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes already missing the series due to injuries and Ben Stokes taking an indefinite break to focus on his mental wellbeing, England had fielded a depleted XI and now, Wood, too, might join the list of absentees. “The medics are working on him, we’ll find out more in the next couple of days," England’s head coach Chris Silverwood had said on Tuesday.

