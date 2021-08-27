India vs England, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli Fan Gets all the Applause for Making His Sketch

India’s performance in the third Test match against England has been below average. However, this has not deterred Captain Virat Kohli’s fans to express their love for him. The Indian skipper enjoys a huge fandom across the world and one such person ended up at the Headingley Carnegie in England with a stunning sketch of him. A picture of the fan has been shared on Twitter and has been going viral since.

Someone in the crowd with Virat Kohli's sketch. pic.twitter.com/eKa3Wjx0B9— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 26, 2021

Cricket enthusiasts have shared mixed reactions to the post. Some people have appreciated the sketch and have gone on to mention how accurately it is drawn while a significant number of people have reacted by expressing displeasure on Kohli’s performance in the series.

Always with kohli♥️— ᴄʜɪᴋᴋᴜ_ᴋᴏʜʟɪ⚡ (@chirag_parmar17) August 26, 2021

#Virat KohliHe needs to let his bat do the talking. Enough is enough. He lost the world test championship match by not batting well and choosing the wrong XI.One more test..if he fails he better retire / walk away and enjoy the millions he has made.— Arun Iyer (@iyer_ani) August 27, 2021

#@virat kohli…Huge disappointment with the bat. A bad influence as Captain - on field gestures, too much chatting under the mistaken guise of aggression. One more chance - 4th test..or else give him the royal boot and let him enjoy the billions he has made..— Arun Iyer (@iyer_ani) August 27, 2021

The Kohli-led side was bowled out for 78 runs in the first innings of the third Test match. In fact, the team’s performance with the bat was so appalling that only Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane managed a score above 10 runs. Rohit scored 19 runs from 105 balls while Rahane made 18 runs from 54 balls. Kohli who has not been able to perform with the bat for quite some time could only afford 7 runs from 17 balls. Opening batsman KL Rahul too disappointed fans by getting out at zero. England on the other hand has made 423 runs at the loss of eight wickets. English Captain Joe Root slammed over a century before being bowled out by Jasprit Bumrah. He scored 121 runs from 165 balls including 14 fours.

Currently, the Indian side is leading the series by 1-0. The first Test that the two sides played ended in a draw while in the second Test India registered the win by 151 runs. The Day 3 of the third Test is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST. At the end of Day 2 of the third Test, England managed 423 runs at the loss of eight wickets in 129 overs.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here