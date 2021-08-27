India vs England, 3rd Test: What is the Root Cause of Concern For India?

That India managed to pick up five wickets in the final session of Day 2 of the Headingley Test against England on an absolute grinder of a day speaks volumes of the character of the bowling unit that we have come to know. From 120/0, England amassed 303 runs in the day. They scored 125 runs at a fair clip in the final session and find themselves in a commanding position of 423/8 with a hefty lead of 345, which by the time the hosts are done batting on Day 3 – either via declaration or via all out – could swell up to close to 400 or be in the range of 350. Either way, India will not be the happier side going into the changeover. For India to overcome the 78 all out and maintain their stronghold in the series (they lead 1-0) Day 2 at Leeds needed to be their Day 5 at Lord’s. Unfortunately, that was not to be, and to blame it solely on the bowling will be quite unfair. Yes, the bowling lacked the bite, was insipid at times, but by Dawid Malan’s own admission, a lot of right questions were asked by the Indian bowlers, but with a pitch offering nothing and the conditions favoring the batsmen, it was one of the days that the best would have given their best, yet the returns would have been meager. England batters enjoyed the best day to bat and they made merry. After Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed got starts on Day 1, the middle-order cashed in well. Malan, replacing Dom Sibley, made a 203-ball 70, Bairstow looked good for his 29 off 54 and of course, there was the small matter of Joe Root hitting his third century of the series, eventually making 121 off 242 balls before being cleaned up by an absolute ripper by Jasprit Bumrah.

Root has been the difference-maker in the series so far, and he remained the key wicket that India would have aimed for on Day 2 after Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami removed the well-set openers in the first session. Burns was castled by Shami’s incoming delivery early in the day (7th over), but Hameed ensured his skipper got enough time in the middle to settle down before he fell to Jadeja with a one that just held a tab bit on the surface and breached Hameed’s defenses. Job well done, but Jadeja’s purchase of the wicket seemed ominous. A quality off-spinner might have helped, maybe the No.1 spinner in the world, then again, why get into that. Moving on, Malan and Root though had little trouble negotiating the left-arm spinner who was guilty of losing his length often – something you do not expect from Jadeja. Ishant Sharma, similar to day one looked a tad bit gingerly and by the time he came back for his final burst late in the day, he was only ambling into to bowl a rather easy pace of 120s for Bairstow to devour. And even though Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj bowled their hearts out (goes without saying), Root, with his soft hands never looked bogged down and kept the scorecard ticking, rotating strikes even off the good deliveries. Kohli had a nightmare of a time setting the fields to stop this seepage of runs. Malan, could not have asked for a better setting to stake his claim for a prolonged run in the Test side. He was coming off a 199 and a 219 at this very ground in his last two First-Class games, with England enjoying a big lead over India, Root for company, and best day for batting. He actually should be disappointed to not reach the triple-figure mark.

Noted cricket journalist Geoff Lemon shared a fantastic thread on his Twitter page on the England captain yesterday. When Root started batting on Day 2, he was at the 41st position for the player with most runs this calendar year, and by the time he notched up his 23rd Test hundred he had jumped up to 17th. In 11 Tests in 2021, the England skipper has scored 1398 runs, just under 400 runs shy of the all-time record for most runs in a calendar year by Mohammad Yusuf. Yusuf tally stands at a whopping 1788 runs during the 2006 season. This is Root’s sixth century of the year that ties him for an England record with Michael Vaughan and Denis Compton. He has made centuries in three consecutive Tests not once, but twice this year now. This was his eighth ton against India, joining an elite list of players with the most hundreds against the team. Root has at least five more Tests to go this year so that elusive Yusuf record is very much under threat and by the looks of it, he may close in on that by the end of this series as well. Clearly, India have a root cause of concern.

But, let’s keep aside the wordplay for a bit, and actually try and analyse what is India’s real concern here. Of course, Root is the biggest threat, he will always be and give him the kind of conditions he had at Headingley, and he will make it count. Not much is there to be done for the bowlers on an unresponsive pitch. Bumrah returning for a final burst and getting through the defenses of Root was that wicket-taking delivery you hope to land perfectly to get a well-set batsman out and that’s what it was. Barring that, Root dominated. Let’s concede that.

What is next for India? Staring down the barrel, India can at best look to salvage a draw. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma would be key in doing that. Both have been in good form, notwithstanding their low scores this season. It’s largely due to Rahul India have a 1-0 lead and Sharma’s 105-ball 19 denied a terrific England bowling spree early on Day 1. You expect them to make amends in the second dig. However, what about the next three. Two legends of the game and one very very good player at this level. The three have so far added 225 runs from their combined 13 innings in the series. Kohli has 69 runs so far in the series out of which 42 came in one innings at Lord’s. Of Pujara’s 71, 45 came in one inning and Rahane’s tally of 85 is largely owing to 61 at Lords.

In the last ten innings for Kohli, his best has been a 62; Pujara’s 45; and Rahane’s 67. While the argument here is both Pujara and Rahane have done enough and played their parts in Indians wins by playing some tough cricket. It is not necessarily only about runs, but spending time in the middle, soaking up the opposition barrage and laying the platform for the lower-middle order to have a fair chance. And that is a very relevant argument, Kudos to both Pujara and Rahane. But, what of Kohli? Clearly, he is going through a rut, every player does. Kohli’s poor run of form is now in the middle of his career. The fact of the matter is despite Kohli’s lack of runs and even lack of games, India have managed to win matches, series. So, the dependency is not solely on India’s star batsman. That is a good thing, others can and have stepped up. But, if there is any better time for the skipper to step up and come up with an innings to shut either his critics, to prove a point, to be back in form, to save the match, to set up the series, this is it. Pujara, Rahane too have to make their second innings count. India are looking at potentially 5 sessions of batting to save this Test match and head into the Oval with that 1-0 lead intact.

Salvaging a draw still might be something that is being talked about a bit too early. Anything can happen and India can make a stunning turnaround, but for that to happen it is these three who need to step up. No more relying on Pant’s heroics, or Jadeja, or even the pacers to bail you out. Day 3 and Day 4 for India should be about Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Cheteshwar Pujara, else it would be curtains way too early for this Indian team.

