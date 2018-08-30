Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, 4th Test Day 1 at Rose Bowl Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 30, 2018, 11:46 PM IST

4th Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton 30 August - 03 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

23:03(IST)

Stumps here and India will be pleased with that, they didn't lose a wicket and have reached 19/0 here. Day 1 surely belongs to India. Sam Curran's gutsy 78 helped England reach 246 but sensational performance from the Indian pacers here, led by Jasprit Bumrah who again picked three wickets. India trail by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining here!

22:57(IST)

Rahul brings out the glorious drive to pick up three runs. India survive yet another over here and the score moves onto 7 runs. The hosts are 11/0 here

22:52(IST)

1st run for India comes off a wide. Broad almost bowls to the first slip here and Dharmasena signals a wide. The next delivery though squares Rahul up and he gets an outside edge which trickles down towards the third man boundary, India run 3 and they are now 4/0

22:47(IST)

James Anderson starts proceedings for England here, he starts with a maiden here. Dhawan and Rahul will be just playing for time here as both of them would like to ensure that India do not lose a wicket early here.

22:33(IST)

WICKET! Ashwin gets the final wicket and Curran finally misses one which goes onto clatter the middle stump. Great innings though from Curran as he departs for 78 and gives some sort of respectability to this England total. They are dismissed for 246 here and Indian openers will have 15 minutes to survive here.

22:30(IST)

Bumrah meanwhile bowls a maiden from the other end and that gives an opportunity to the other bowler to have a go at Anderson! 76 overs bowled here and England are 245/9 here

22:25(IST)

Curran really letting loose now and even the crowd is getting into this one now, he hits one straight down the ground for boundary. Anderson survives the last ball and England are now 245/9 here

22:20(IST)

WICKET! Bumrah removes Broad and some joy for the Indians, quick and straight from Bumrah and Broad has nowhere to go. He was a dead duck once he didn't get any bat on that. But he has done well here, departs for 17 and has done his job. Bumrah picks his third and England are 240/9

22:16(IST)

STAT ATTACK: England’s 9th, 6th and 7th wicket partnerships have averaged better as compared to other top order pairs.

22:14(IST)

Mohammed Shami comes back into the attack here, Broad gets an inside edge which goes agonisingly past the leg stump. 3 runs from the over and England are 232/8 here. They are edging closer to 250 here!

22:10(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 50 partnership between Curran and Broad

         1st fifty partnership between them
         2nd fifty partnership for 9th wicket by England in this series (Both involving Broad).
         10th fifty partnership for 9th wicket by England vs India at home.

22:08(IST)

50! The 50-partnership is up here between Broad and Curran after just 43 balls. They have turned the game a bit here, England are getting themselves into a decent position given they were 86/6 at one moment. Pandya meanwhile continues to go for runs here, has conceded 51 runs in 8 overs.

22:03(IST)

Loud appeal from Ashwin here and even louder from Pant as the ball hits Broad on the pads after he misses the sweep shot. Umpire turns it down though but India go for a review, rightly so given only two wickets are left. The ball had just brushed the front pad and that saves Broad as he had gotten his front leg outside the line of stumps. England are 221/8

21:59(IST)

Pandya comes into the attack now but he has been expensive today, Curran also targetting him. He again concedes 11 runs from that over and England are now 215/8 here. The pitch has also considerably eased out for batting here!

21:57(IST)
21:53(IST)

50! Absolutely smashed by Curran and it goes all the way for a maximum. Hits through the line and connects well, it goes all the way and also helps England reach 200. Been a sensational innings from this youngster which has rescued England yet again, the hosts are 202/8

21:48(IST)

Bumrah bowls a maiden over as its now time for drinks here, the last one of the day. 68 overs have been bowled here and England are 194/8, just how soon can India get the remaining two wickets here!

21:43(IST)

Crunching boundary from Curran as he hits one through the covers, timed extremely well from him and it goes for a boundary. Curran will be looking to go big now and England are now 194/8.

21:38(IST)
21:37(IST)

Yet another four byes for England here as ball again goes past a diving Pant. 18 byes against his name there but not much he could have done for most of them. England won't mind that though, gets them closer to 200. England are 184/8

21:29(IST)

WICKET! Ishant Sharma strikes, an inswinger yet again does the trick. Fine bowling though as the ball comes back in sharply and wraps Rashid on the pads, who looks to play across the line. No reviews left for England and they are now 177/8 here, Rashid departs for 6.

21:27(IST)

Bumrah bowling well but a lot of playing and missing here, no breakthrough for India though. Bumrah happy to take his time and set batsmen up, which is good to see in Test cricket. England are 177/7

21:21(IST)

Ishant now concedes just 2 runs in that over, India piling on the pressure. They will be hoping for a wicket sooner rather than later here. England currently are 174/7 and India will be hoping to dismiss them before 200 here?

21:18(IST)
21:16(IST)

Ashwin now concedes just 1 run in that over, interesting to see how Curran approaches this now. Will he go for his shots or trust Rashid? Hints so far are he might trust Rashid here! England are 173/7

21:13(IST)

Ishant almost gets the better off Rashid, the ball jags back in but is doing a bit too much. The loud appeal is turned down and India don't go for a review here. England are 171/7 after 61 overs

21:11(IST)

India's fast bowlers have been on the money here, Rashid has come out to join Sam Curran in the middle and India will be looking to target him with pace here. They will be looking to dismiss England today itself

21:04(IST)

WICKET! Finally, the partnership is broken and what a shot from Ali - horrible to say the least. He goes for the slog sweep here after playing so well. Gets a top edge on that and Bumrah takes a good catch, running forward and getting in the dive. Delight for India as Ali departs for 40. England are 167/7

20:59(IST)

Curran now hits a boundary off his backfoot here, he is looking really solid here and has moved to 35 off 77 balls. India meanwhile turn to Ishant Sharma as they look to break this dangerous partnership.

20:55(IST)

Four byes from Shami but it would be a bit unfair to blame Pant for that, he was beaten all ends up and had absolutely no chance. He has a smile on his face and that's all he could really afford there. England are 156/6 after 57 overs here

Preview:

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 30 (Thursday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com. Shambolic at Lord’s, suddenly the tourists appear to have all the momentum – the promise of a return of the sun and a historically good batting surface at the Ageas Bowl couldn’t have arrived at a better time. If Virat Kohli has managed to make 440 runs so far in the series on seaming tracks, imagine what he could do on a flat one. For England their dream start to the series has swiftly turned sour, the cracks that appeared in their opening two wins can no longer simply be covered up by lower order runs and good bowling performances, at some point somebody in their top order is actually going to have to be able to bat. Suddenly it is the hosts who look hapless, and with a couple of ill-timed injuries thrown in for good measure, they, just like India did before Trent Bridge, face the prospect of having to act fast or watch the series slip away from them.

After the defeat at Trent Bridge, changes were always likely, but ultimately it is injuries, both directly and indirectly, that have decided them – Moeen Ali and Sam Curran coming in for Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes.The injury to Jonny Bairstow’s finger could ultimately prove a blessing in disguise for England, unable to keep wicket in this Test he replaces Pope at number four and without the burden of having to don the gloves as well, it is hoped he might finally help provide the top order stability that has been missing for so long. Woakes however has, along with James Anderson, been England’s best bowler in the series, and the thigh injury that rules him out of the Test is more of a blow, although it does at least give England the chance to recall Curran – who was extremely unfortunate to miss out last time given his start to the series. With Moeen back in the side, England hope that the overs he could provide with the ball will help alleviate pressure on Ben Stokes who is also carrying a slight injury niggle and therefore may face a reduced bowling role. Ultimately though the hosts do not look in great shape, both openers have big question marks hanging over them, their number three would rather bat at four, not to mention being short of form, their number four normally bats five and their number five normally bats six – and that is before you even get on to the fact that they have a new wicketkeeper and a number seven who last week made 219 batting at number three for his county. For all the talent that England possess in their team, that is a side that reeks of uncertainty and indecision.

India then must surely sense blood in the water and for the first time in the Kohli era look as if they might select the same team in consecutive Tests. At Trent Bridge their batsmen showed that they did in fact have an answer to England’s bowlers, and in an instant the series returned to life. Like a boxer who remembers he is allowed to block his opponent rather than just getting repeatedly punched in the face, India suddenly find themselves very much back in this fight – but must remember to keep the same discipline that saw them triumph in Nottingham. Overconfidence was arguably one of England’s biggest mistakes last time out and India must avoid becoming a victim here because for all that the hosts’ batting has been abysmal, their bowlers will still be waiting to pounce on the slightest Indian mistake with the bat – while their catching can surely only improve from the debacle it was in the last Test. If the series so far has taught us one thing, it is that predicting the outcome of this Test is anybody’s guess. India you feel psychologically have the upper hand but this is an England side whose recent past is littered with humiliating defeats followed by roaring comebacks – they are predictably unpredictable and all the more infuriating for it. Will England remember they are just a win away from sealing the series? Can India keep the comeback dream alive? Looks like we’re in for a fascinating five days finding out. Squads - India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah. England: Joe Root (c), Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Oliver Pope, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Sam Curran, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, James Vince.

