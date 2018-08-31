India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 at Rose Bowl Highlights - As It Happened

23:05(IST)

Jennings survives the last over but Bumrah would have liked to make him play a lot more! England end the day at 6/0 and still trail by 21 runs here. The day belongs to India though and all credit goes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Sensational batting from him, hard to believe that he was overlooked for the first Test. He has certainly silenced his critics here. He will lead the Indian team off the field here.