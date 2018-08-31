Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 at Rose Bowl Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext | Updated: August 31, 2018, 11:38 PM IST

4th Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton 30 August - 03 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

23:05(IST)

Jennings survives the last over but Bumrah would have liked to make him play a lot more! England end the day at 6/0 and still trail by 21 runs here. The day belongs to India though and all credit goes to Cheteshwar Pujara. Sensational batting from him, hard to believe that he was overlooked for the first Test. He has certainly silenced his critics here. He will lead the Indian team off the field here. 

22:59(IST)

Rishabh Pant with a lot of chatter behind the stumps here and Ashwin quickly goes through his over here, meaning Bumrah will be able to run in once more, final 6 balls of the day coming up here

22:57(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah bowls from the other end, he starts by giving 1 run in his first over. England are now 2/0 here

22:53(IST)

Ashwin starts the proceedings here for India, England openers will have just 3 overs to face and India will be looking to pick one wicket here! First over is bowled and England are 1/0

22:44(IST)

Pujara and Bumrah added 46 runs for 10th wicket partnership

         6th best 10th wicket partnership for India in England

22:41(IST)

WICKET! Finally Bumrah departs, he gets an edge on that one and Cook takes a simple catch at first slip. Bumrah seems to have hurt his hand a bit though, he departs for a precious 6 runs. But the day belongs to Pujara here, he has carried his bat here and India are dismissed for 273 here. Pujara remains unbeaten on 132 here. India lead by 27 runs here

22:36(IST)
22:32(IST)

The new ball certainly swinging for England but no wickets for them, Bumrah and Pujara continue to take the runs. 1 run from the Broad over and the lead now crawls to 25. Stokes seeing the funny side but not sure many other England players are. India are 271/9

22:29(IST)
22:27(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah plays out yet another maiden here and India are 270/9, Bumrah has certainly left everyone impressed by his batting skills here. India lead by 24 runs here!

22:22(IST)
22:21(IST)

England have taken the second new ball here but there is no stopping Pujara, he is going the aerial route here, again towards mid-wicket for a boundary followed by a glorious cover drive for a four. India are really bossing this game at the moment and they are 270/9, lead by 24 runs

22:17(IST)

FOUR! Pujara now comes down the track and hits it just over Root who looks to run back to catch it but can't reach the ball. India's lead continues to grow here and they are 262/9, lead by 16 runs at the moment.

22:15(IST)

The lead continues to grow for India here, much to England's frustration. Already in double figures as India pick 6 runs in that over and they now lead by 11 runs. India are 257/9 now

22:07(IST)

India take lead now! Crucial moment in the game and Kohli's reaction says it all, he is absolutely delighted. Bumrah also growing in confidence now and he retains strike by taking a single off the last ball.  India are 251/9 and lead by 5 runs here

22:02(IST)

Broad bowls a maiden to Bumrah! India's no.11 has done well to survive the over but Broad also making his job easier by not bowling at the stumps here. Pujara to take strike now and India are 245/9

22:00(IST)
21:57(IST)

FOUR! Pujara finds another boundary here, splitting the two fielders at covers. The trail is now reduced to just 1 run. India are 245/9 now, Pujara batting on 110 but it will now be Bumrah taking strike in the next over!

21:47(IST)

FOUR! Pujara comes down the track to Ali and hits it towards the mid-wicket boundary for a four, the trail is just by 6 runs at the moment. India are 240/9 and England's persistence with spinners is baffling at the moment here

21:44(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 100 for Cheteshwar Pujara

         1st Test century for Pujara in England
         15th Test century for Pujara.
         5th against England.
         5th Indian to score a Test hundred in England at no. 3 and first since 2011.

21:41(IST)

100! Cheteshwar Pujara completes his 15th career hundred, comes down the track and lifts the ball over the inner circle to pick two. Sensational innings from India's crisis man. He has single handedly carried the innings here and bought India closer to England's first innings total. India are 232/9 and trail by just 14 runs now.

21:36(IST)

Pujara now looking to hog most of the strike here, he takes a quick single on the last ball and moves to 97 now. India still trail by 18 runs here and Pujara will be looking to get as close as possible to England's first innings total

21:32(IST)
21:31(IST)

WICKET! Ishant departs after sweeping one to the boundary, Moeen Ali picks his fifth wicket here. Inside edge onto the pads and forward short leg takes the catch in two attempts. Ishant isn't happy with the decision but India don't have any reviews left here. He departs for crucial 14 and India are 227/9

21:28(IST)
21:25(IST)

FOUR! Pujara comes down the track now and hits the ball towards mid-wicket for a boundary, been a great innings from him so far and he moves to 94. He deserves a 100 here and will look for support from other end here. India are 220/8

21:20(IST)
21:17(IST)

Pujara times the ball perfectly and hits a late cut which goes for a boundary. India will need more boundaries here, they are currently 213/8 and trail by 33 runs here.

21:14(IST)

Anderson now concedes just 1 run from the over, India are now 208/8 now. They trail by just 38 runs now. Can India manage to take first innings lead here?

21:08(IST)

Ishant Sharma is certainly not blocking much today, again he comes forward and takes the aerial route against Ali. He picks up three runs here and India are 207/8 now, the trail is just 39 runs

India vs England, 4th Test Day 2 at Rose Bowl Highlights - As It Happened

File image of India cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara. (AP Photo)

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on August 31st (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.
Indian pacers led by Jasprit Bumrah produced a disciplined bowling effort to dismiss England for 246 on the opening day of the fourth cricket Test. Bumrah (3/46) scalped three wickets, while Ishant Sharma (2/26), Mohammed Shami (2/51) and spinner R Ashwin (2/40) took two wickets each and Hardik Pandya (1/51) accounted for one as India dominated the proceedings on the opening day. All-rounder Sam Curran anchored the England innings with a determined 78 as he shared 81 runs with Moeen Ali (40) and 63 runs with Stuart Broad (17) for the seventh and ninth wickets respectively. The hosts lost six wickets for 86 runs to find themselves in a precarious position after opting to bat. However, the 20-year-old Curran resurrected the England innings with a 136-ball innings which was studded with eight hits to the fence and a six. It was his second Test half-century. The left-hander was the last batsman to be dismissed when he was cleaned up by Ashwin in the 77th over. At stumps, Shikhar Dhawan (3 not out) and KL Rahul (11 not out) were at the crease with the hosts leading by 227 runs. Earlier, Bumrah struck twice in the first session as England were reduced to 57-4 at lunch.

Bumrah posed problems from the very beginning. Keaton Jennings (0) made a mess of leaving the ball and shouldered arms to an incoming delivery across the stumps, and was out plumb lbw in an ugly fashion in the third over. England should have been two-down in the fifth over, when Bumrah also trapped Joe Root (4), on 2, plumb lbw. When the on-field umpire didn't agree, DRS review showed that the bowler had over-stepped. Root didn't survive for long, adding only 14 runs for the second wicket. He was out lbw, this time to Sharma who didn't over step. England went for a referral and lost a DRS review at that instance. Even as Alastair Cook (17) stayed his longest duration at the crease in this series, the top-order had no answer to the sustained pressure built up by the Indian attack. Runs came in a trickle, and even after the drinks' break, the pacers didn't relent.

Bumrah returned to further peg England back as Jonny Bairstow (6) was caught behind in the 13th over, nicking him off with an unplayable delivery outside the off stump. Pandya then got rid of Cook, with Kohli taking a brilliant low catch at third slip as England were reduced to 36-4 in the 18th over. England barely managed to crossed 50 in the 20th over. It could have made for an even more miserable score for the hosts as Buttler, on 11, had an under-edge off Shami just ahead of lunch. But the ball died on the way to keeper Rishab Pant, who didn't get down in time. Post lunch, Shami struck early to inflict another crucial blow. Jos Buttler (24) was out caught at slip in the third over after the break. Ben Stokes (23) continued to defend stoically, lasting 79 deliveries. Shami bowled brilliantly, continuing from where he left off in the morning session. And it brought him reward when he trapped Stokes lbw in the 35th over as England were reduced to 86-6. Curran and Ali then came together, and held fort until the tea break. They showed a lot of patience, in particular Curran who stayed calm and went for his strokes whenever opportunity presented itself. They added 50 off 94 deliveries and also took England past the 100-mark in the 39th over. England reached 139-6 at tea.
After tea, The duo added another 28 runs as India's frustration started building up. Whilst the bowling had been tight until then, there were a few byes let through and Hardik Pandya (1-51) was taken for runs. Ashwin (2-40) got the breakthrough as Bumrah pulled off a good running-in catch to Ali's slog sweep. Adil Rashid (6) didn't last long, trapped lbw by Ishant Sharma (2-26) as England were reduced to 177-8. Curran then started farming strike, even as he reached an impressive half-century off 109 balls with a six off Ashwin. He attacked from one end, while Broad fended at the other, and the duo carried England past 200 in the 69th over. They added 63 runs for the ninth wicket, a few too many for India's liking considering the precarious position England had found themselves in the morning. The visitors conceded 23 byes and a total of 34 extras. Finally, Bumrah (3-46) managed to dismiss Broad lbw, and after another six runs, Ashwin ended the English innings by bowling Curran. Earlier, India fielded an unchanged eleven from Nottingham, bringing an end to the 45-match streak of constant chopping and changing. It was the first time in 39 Tests as captain that Virat Kohli fielded the same team as the previous match.

(With PTI Inputs)

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
