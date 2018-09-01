Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England, 4th Test Day 3 Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 1, 2018, 11:51 PM IST

4th Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton 30 August - 03 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

23:04(IST)

ADIL RASHID DEPARTS: And out of no where, Shami has produced a wicket-taking delivery. He pitches the ball up and Rashid gets a healthy edge, straight into the hands of Pant. He is out for 11. This is the end of the day, as England finish on 260/8, with an overall lead of 233. 

22:58(IST)

England have maintained a great run-rate in this session. Be it Rashid, or Curran, they are managing to squeeze in boundaries. Another Ashwin over comes to an end. England are 259/7.

22:53(IST)

Sharma's another over comes to an end. This ball is just a few overs old, and it looks like there is not much movement on offer. Two runs come from the over. England are 253/7. 

22:48(IST)

From one frustrating partnership to another, Indians are not able to put pressure on the English batsmen. Curran gets a boundary through third man. England are 251/7.

22:42(IST)

Sharma has managed to raise Indian hopes as he comes in for another over. Rashid is vigilant as ever and defends the over well. In fact he manages to get a boundary in the mid wicket region. England are 245/7.

22:35(IST)

Curran has been in some exceptional form. Bumrah bowls on the fifth stump, but is creamed through the covers for two boundaries. Eight runs come from the over. England are 241/7.

22:29(IST)

BUTTLER LBW: Finally after a long while we have Ishant Sharma. But Buttler is looking good for another ton here. And Sharma has come up with a breakthrough. The ball comes back in a mile and hits Buttler's pads. He is LBW for a well-made 69. England are 233/7.

22:24(IST)

Bumrah comes into the attack now. He starts with bowling good lines, but the pitch is not supporting the bowlers. The ball is generally keeping low and batsmen are defending well at the moment. After a maiden over, England remain at 228/6.  

22:18(IST)

NEW BALL: The new ball has finally been taken and R Ashwin will start the proceedings. But he still remains ineffective against Curran and Buttler. Curran, on the last ball of the over punches the ball for a boundary. Lead is over 200 now.

22:16(IST)

The Indian batting has improved since the last match at Trent Bridge. But having said that, England's lead has grown to 196. This might already be out of reach of India. In the meantime, Pandya gives away five runs in his over. 

22:13(IST)
22:11(IST)

Another drab Ashwin over comes to an end. He has bowled over 30 overs and hasn't hit the rough patch enough. The batsmen haven't been troubled at all by his lines. England are 219/6.

22:05(IST)

Now suddenly there are boundaries flowing for England as Buttler goes through the covers for a four. Pandya has been rather ordinary in his approach and has been bowling quite short. England are 218/6.

21:59(IST)

There is a brief gap in the game's proceedings as Rishabh Pant is hit on the throat. The Indian bowlers are not looking threatening at all. Though the runs have been hard to come by, there hasn't been any struggle for the batsmen.  Meanwhile, Shami is hit for four through third man. England are 213/6. 

21:50(IST)

FIFTY FOR BUTTLER: Buttler drives Ashwin for a four through the covers and brings up a well deserved fifty. With this England have taken their lead to 179 runs. 

21:47(IST)

The new ball is just four overs away and India would be looking forward to it. This English batting pair has it in them to bring damage to the Indian team, and are currently doing the same. 

21:44(IST)

This pitch looks completely dead as of now. Nothing in it for the bowlers. The partnership between Curran and Buttler has moved to 23 as England are 201/6.

21:34(IST)

Ashwin again concedes just 2 runs in the over, India might well look at getting Bumrah back into the attack here. Neither Ashwin nor Pandya look like picking a wicket at the moment, the lead is also now 165 runs!

21:28(IST)

Sam Curran picks up a boundary now as Pandya bowls a bit wide and pays the price, well hit also by Curran as he found the gap perfectly. Kohli will be looking for a bit more control from Pandya, he is giving away easy runs at the moment

21:23(IST)

Hardik Pandya then concedes just 1 run in the over, India need a few more wickets here quickly! The lead is already 154 for England and both these batsmen can bat here!

21:16(IST)

WICKET! Ravichandran Ashwin finally has his first wicket in second innings! What a time as well, Stokes has to walk back now and he is disappointed with himself here.Ashwin bowls the quicker one and Stokes just jammed his bat there and Rahane takes a sharp catch at slips. England all rounder departs for 30 off 110 balls, England are 178/6

21:12(IST)
21:11(IST)

Loud appeal from India - especially Pant and Pujara, both of them seem extremely confident of a nick, Ashwin the bowler doesn't. Kohli decides to go for a review but nothing in the ultra edge nor any sound. Ashwin probably knew it, England are 178/5

21:02(IST)

Hardik Pandya comes into the attack for the first time in the second innings here! India might well be looking at the new ball now to pick wickets, England lead by 142 runs at the moment

20:57(IST)

Bumrah beats the bat but then goes a bit too full and pays the price, Buttler hits it away for a boundary. Five runs from the over and England are 165/5, the lead is now 139 runs!

20:53(IST)

Ashwin's fruitless day continues, he has looked half the bowler he was in the earlier Tests. The body language not looking a 100% as well. Is he really 100% fit you have to ask!

20:48(IST)
20:46(IST)

Ashwin then concedes just 2 runs in the over, Buttler and Stokes approaching this really smartly here. The lead keeps one extending and England are 156/5, lead by 129 runs now

20:42(IST)

Bumrah starts from the other end here and he starts by conceding 1 run. Coming around the wicket here Bumrah but the ball is not really doing much for the pacers. Will take a special effort to get a wicket!

20:37(IST)

Ashwin begins the proceedings after Tea here and he starts by conceding just 1 run in the over. India desperately need him to be among the wickets, the lead is now 126 runs for the hosts and you wonder when Kohli will start worrying

Shami has produced a wicket-taking delivery. He pitches the ball up and Rashid gets a healthy edge, straight into the hands of Pant. He is out for 11. This is the end of the day, as England finish on 260/8, with an overall lead of 233.

Day 2 Preview: The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on September 1st (Saturday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.Cheteshwar Pujara carved out one of his finest Test hundreds, a knock punctuated by a mix of trademark tenacity and grace, as India eked out a slender 27-run lead against England in the fourth match.

Owing to the 30-year-old's unbeaten 132, his first century outside the sub-continent since 2013, India recovered from a precarious 195 for eight to go past England and finish at 273 in their first innings. Leading the five-match series 2-1, hosts England were all out for 246 in their first innings, and finished the second day at six for no loss in their second innings to trail by 21 runs.
Pujara's innings and his last-wicket stand of 46 runs with Jasprit Bumrah (6) have virtually made the encounter at Rose Bowl a game of second innings. He got to his 15th century, and second outside Asia, with a double over the bowler's head, and well aware of the significance of the knock to the final outcome, the unassuming India number three raised his bat and helmet in celebration. It was appropriate, even as the visitors inched closer to England's first-innings effort. Pujara's footwork against spin, always a feature of his game in home conditions, came to the fore in the first innings of an overseas Test, and it helped India. As he settled down, the batsman looked comfortable against the pacers and ensured there was no hiccup from at least one end.
In what turned out to be another eventful day of Test cricket, India slumped from 161 for four to 195 for eight in the final session of play, with veteran off-spinner Moeen Ali doing the bulk of damage.
Had it not been for Mooen's impressive return of 5/63, India would have run away with the game as the visitors negated the seam duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad in the first session, reaching 100 for two at lunch.
England enjoyed upper hand in the post-lunch session despite dogged defiance from Pujara as India went into tea at 181 for five. Rishabh Pant (0) patiently left the deliveries outside the off-stump before Moeen Ali got one to straighten and trapped him leg-before at stroke of tea.
Pujara, however, batted in his customary style, reaching 70 off 151 balls with nine boundaries to his credit. Pujara took time to settle down and waited patiently for the loose deliveries to dispatch them to the boundary.
Skipper Virat Kohli (46) once again looked good for a big score before Sam Curran managed to draw him forward, inducing a thickish outside edge to Alastair Cook in the slip cordon. Kohli and Pujara added 92 runs for the third wicket after Shikhar Dhawan (23) and Lokesh Rahul (19) were dismissed cheaply by Stuart Broad (2/50). Kohli's 71-ball knock had six boundaries. However, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (11) would consider himself unlucky as he was trapped leg before off a no-ball from Ben Stokes. The TV replays clearly showed that Stokes had overstepped but a howler from third umpire Joel Wilson proved to be Rahane's undoing. Despite calling for a review, Wilson, after repeated replays, ruled it as a legal delivery.
Earlier, starting from overnight 19 for no loss, Dhawan and Rahul made a sedate start. The duo were watchful for any hint of lateral movement, similar to what the Indian pacers generated on the first morning of the match.
James Anderson (0-37) didn't find much movement, while Stuart Broad (2-34) did hit on a troubling length to the left-handed Dhawan whenever he pitched the ball up. Broad struck in the fourth over of the morning, trapping Rahul lbw in the eighth over of the innings. The batsman opted for DRS, but the decision stayed in England's favour.
The pacer had another appeal against Dhawan turned down, this time for caught behind in the 14th over, and even on DRS, the batsman benefitted as the ball only clipped his thigh pad. Bowling a lengthy first spell this morning, Broad finally got a second reward for his efforts as he continued to tease Dhawan outside the off-stump. Finally, the edge came in the 18th over, with the batsman caught behind immediately after India crossed 50.
It brought Pujara and Kohli together at the crease, and thanks to the latter, the Indian run-rate picked up once again. Kohli hit four fours during his 40-ball stay thus far, and in doing so crossed 6000 runs in Test cricket, the second-quickest Indian batsman after Sunil Gavaskar to reach the mark.
England's desperation could be seen in that they put both spinner Adil Rashid (0-5) and Moeen Ali (0-0) into the attack just before lunch. Sam Curran (0-16) had earlier toiled hard but in vain, and even Keaton Jennings (0-4) was tried for two overs.
Pujara and Kohli though settled down for what should be a lengthy Indian innings in helpful batting conditions, as the score crossed 100 at the stroke of lunch. The Indian pacers rattled England and reduced them to 86 for six, before Sam Curran's second Test half-century helped them post 246 runs in the first innings. England lead the five-match series 2-1, after winning the first two Tests at Birmingham and Lord's, with India pulling one back with victory in Nottingham.


England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

