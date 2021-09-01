India vs England, 4th Test: Moeen Ali Named Vice-captain in Place of Jos Buttler for 4th Test Vs India

London: All-rounder Moeen Ali has been named as England vice-captain for the fourth Test against India starting Thursday at the Oval. Moeen’s elevation comes after Jos Buttler was given a paternity break due to the impending arrival of his second child.

The 34-year-old Moeen has so far played 63 Tests for England, scoring 2879 runs with five hundreds and also has 193 wickets to his credit with five five-wicket hauls with his off-breaks. In this Test match, England have brought back Mark Wood, who has recovered from his shoulder injury and Chris Woakes, who was out of action during the first three games due to injury issues.

Earlier it was reported that England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will miss next week’s fourth Test against India at the Oval because of the expected birth of his second child, team management announced Sunday. Jonny Bairstow, selected purely as a batsman for England’s innings and 76-run win in the third Test at Headingley completed Saturday, will take over the gloves when the series — all square at 1-1 — resumes in London on Thursday.

This will be the first time Bairstow, who has kept wicket in 48 of his 77 Tests, will be behind the stumps at this level in two years. Kent’s Sam Billings has been called into a 15-man squad as cover, with pace-bowling all-rounder Chris Woakes returning from a heel injury.

“We would like to wish Jos and his family all the very best for the impending birth of their second child," said England coach Chris Silverwood on Sunday. “Unfortunately, he will miss this Test, and we’ll then see if he returns for the final Test at Emirates Old Trafford."

