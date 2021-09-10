India vs England: 5th Test at Manchester Called Off After IND 'Unable to Field a Team' Due to Covid Outbreak

In a dramatic turn of events on Friday morning, the fifth Test between India and England scheduled to be played in Manchester has been cancelled citing covid fears after a member of Indian support staff was tested positive ahead of the series finale.

Interestingly, an earlier version of the statement claimed that India have forfeit the match since they are unable to field a team meaning the series ends 2-2. However, withing minutes, it was deleted.

“Following ongoing conversations with the BCCI, the ECB can confirm that the fifth LV= Insurance Test between England and India Men due to start today at Emirates Old Trafford, will be cancelled," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Friday.

“Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are unable to field a team," it added.

The ECB has apologised to the stakeholders and said further information surrounding the fate of the contest will be shared soon.

“We send our sincere apologies to fans and partners for this news, which we know will cause immense disappointment and inconvenience to many. Further information will be shared in due course," it said.

The speculations over the fate of the match began after Indian physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar returned a positive covid-19 test on Wednesday. This led to intense discussions between the BCCI and the ECB with unconfirmed reports claiming that India were asked to forfeit the match if unable to take the field.

There are further reports of several senior India cricketers expressing their reservations over taking the field despite the entire squad testing negative for the deadly virus on Thursday.

However, results of the second round of testing conducted on Thursday are still awaited.

Earlier in the day, it emerged that the start of the fifth Test will be deferred with the opening day’s play confirmed to have been called off. However, soon an official statement from ECB announced that the entire match has been cancelled.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here