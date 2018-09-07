Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England: 5th Test at Oval, Day 1 Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 7, 2018, 11:26 PM IST

5th Test, The Oval, London 07 - 11 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

23:03(IST)

STUMPS! What started out to be a promising day for England (and Alastair Cook) has turned drastically in favour of the visitors. After a wicket-less second session, Indian pacers broke through at regular wickets in the final session to peg England back, finishing on 198/7.

22:51(IST)

Finally, Virat Kohli has opted to take the new ball. They will be looking to dismiss the lower-order as soon as possible, which they have had trouble doing and that has cost them at Edgbaston and Southampton in this series.

22:47(IST)

The second new ball is available for India but they haven't take it. And why would they? The ball is reverse-swinging considerably, causing Adil Rashid and Jos Buttler plenty of trouble.

22:45(IST)

CLOSE! Jos Buttler survives an LBW call. Mohammed Shami's sharp in-swinger traps the batsman in his crease. Kumar Dharmasena gives the decision in India's favour but a review reveals that the ball has taken the inside edge.

22:36(IST)

Michael Vaughan full of praise for the Indian bowlers...

22:35(IST)

Ishant Sharma beats Jos Buttler with a sharp in-swinger. In reply, the middle-order batsman drives on the up and the ball races to the cover boundary. Buttler might be looking to score some quick runs as he is running out of partners at the other end.

22:28(IST)
22:23(IST)

OUT! Double-strike for Ishant Sharma. Sam Curran, who has been a thorn for India in this series, edges while trying to leave the ball and Pant takes the catch. England have lost their seventh wicket.

22:21(IST)

OUT! After plenty of plays and misses, Moeen Ali finally edges one after completing his half-century. Ishant Sharma has picked his second wicket of the day. England 177/7.

22:18(IST)

FIFTY! A push towards midwicket and it is a half-century for Moeen Ali. The all-rounder has ridden his luck this innings and scrapped his way to the 13th half-century of his Test career.

22:14(IST)
22:06(IST)
22:04(IST)

OUT! Ravindra Jadeja traps Ben Stokes with a fuller delivery. The England all-rounder played across the line and completely missed the delivery. India have their fourth wicket of the session and are firmly in control. England 172/5, and Jos Buttler is in.

21:52(IST)

After hours of play and misses, Moeen Ali has finally managed to find the middle of his bat. He drives Shami elegantly through the covers for his fourth boundary and he is into the 40s. England are 164/4 after 75 overs.

21:44(IST)
21:40(IST)

After a few tight overs, Shami strays in line down the leg side for four byes. A ball later, Ben Stokes drives on the up through the covers for his first boundary. He has had a poor series so far and will looking to finish on a high. And it is time for drinks.

21:27(IST)

While Moeen Ali still seems at sea against the pacer, Ben Stokes is trying to negate the movement by coming down the wicket. India have the edge so far in this session but need to capitalize on the opening to ensure the game doesn't run away. They have been guilty of doing that in this series.

21:23(IST)

Bowling change at both ends. Mohammed Shami has replaced Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja has taken over from the other end. Both bowlers will be eager to continue the good work done by the previous bowlers.

21:13(IST)
21:07(IST)

OUT! Perfect delivery for a new batsman from Ishant Sharma and Jonny Bairstow is gone for a duck. The ball swings in but leaves the England wicketkeeper at the last moment and Pant does the rest. India are back in the game.

21:03(IST)
21:00(IST)

OUT! Full in-swinger from Jasprit Bumrah to Joe Root strikes the front pad. After a long look, the umpire gives the decision in favour of India. Root reviews but it is all red.

20:56(IST)

OUT! Alastair Cook is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Length ball outside the off stump is chopped on by the England opener. India will breathe a sigh of relief as Cook looked set for a big score. England captain Joe Root is at the crease.

20:43(IST)
20:41(IST)

After five tidy balls, Bumrah strays down the leg and Moeen Ali flicks the ball towards the square-leg boundary. Ishant Sharma strikes Cook's pads on the first ball of the following over and a review is taken. The ball is clearly missing the stumps and the visitors have lost both their reviews.

20:31(IST)

We're back for the final session of play. Alastair Cook and Moeen Ali are back in the middle to carry on their good work. India will know they could get out of the game if they don't strike early on this batting beauty. India will hope they take their catches, to say the least. 

20:13(IST)

TEA! Runs 55, Overs 31, Wickets 0 - England continue to dominate proceedings at The Oval with some gritty batting display. India had their moments but as has been the case in the series, India let go of them and are now behind in the game. There is little help in the deck for the bowlers and hence it will be a hard toil for the visitors. Stay tuned for the action post Tea.

20:06(IST)

Story of the day so far....

20:05(IST)

Cook is enjoying his time out there, a nice punch off the back foot gets him another boundary. Why is he retiring then? Well, if only we all knew answers to life. Ali at the other end is taking his time to get himself in. Proper Test cricket!

19:54(IST)

LOAD MORE

India vs England: 5th Test at Oval, Day 1 Highlights - As It Happened

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates taking the wicket of England's Joe Root (Reuters)

Loading...
Latest Update: What started to be a promising day for England (and Alastair Cook) has turned drastically in favour of the visitors. After a wicket-less second session, Indian pacers broke through at regular wickets in the final session to peg England back, finishing on 198/7.

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on September 7 (Friday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

Preview: Just like that the English international summer is almost at an end. After four Tests crammed into five weeks, the circus arrives at The Oval for one final hurrah. With the series no longer alive, there is a slight end of term feeling to proceedings in south London, although the impending retirement of Alastair Cook has at least provided a subplot to a game that might otherwise struggle for huge meaning. After a fascinating series that has contained two closely fought contests and two thrashings, there would seem to be very little more that we can discover about either side. For India, it is a case of so near yet so far, and Virat Kohli's men will be left to rue being unable to capitalise when well ahead at Edgbaston and the Ageas Bowl, games they ultimately went on to lose. The search for that high-profile away series win will continue, but the tourists have shown that they are certainly more than just home-track bullies. Their application and determination in fighting back after being humiliated at Lord’s was notable, while they have a pack of fast bowlers that can mix it with the best, and although their batting has looked a little dependant on Kohli, in the context of a very bowler-friendly series things perhaps haven't been quite as bad as they have appeared at times.

England meanwhile reach the climax of the series with arguably more questions to be answered than when they started it. Their battle to find an opening batsman will now have to be expanded to a fight on two fronts, with the need to replace the country’s all-time leading runscorer thrown into the mix for good measure as well. Elsewhere their middle order problems are no closer to being solved – you’d have got good odds at the start of the summer on Moeen Ali being England’s number three in this Test – and until they fix them and the collapses that have practically become a fait accompli, they will continue to be a frustratingly flawed team. England will be unchanged at The Oval, although Jonny Bairstow will take back the gloves from Jos Buttler – a decision that looks at best like being a missed opportunity to ease the burden on arguably the team’s second-best batsman, and at worst like the sort of indulging of a senior player that continues to undermine a lot of what goes on in Joe Root’s side. Root’s allrounder-heavy side remain frustratingly less than the sum of their parts, their ludicrous strength in depth has ultimately been the winning difference between the two teams, but with half of their side best suited to batting six or seven they continue to be very lopsided. India’s team selection for the final Test as ever remains more shrouded in mystery, with there being the possibility of a debut for one or two of the youngsters in their squad. This however currently appears unlikely, although Ravi Jadeja is expected to come in for Ravi Ashwin, the latter carrying an injury and underperforming in the last Test as a result. The tourists may only have pride to play for, but they will be keen to peg things back to 3-2, anything less than that a big disappointment having pushed England hard for much of the series. For England, with the series won, there is less on the line and given their form in previous seasons it would not be a huge surprise if they lost heavily.

However, you sense they will at least try to ensure that they put in some sort of performance to see Cook off in style, while James Anderson is five wickets away from overtaking Glenn McGrath’s record Test haul for a fast bowler. By Tuesday then England will have waved goodbye to international cricket on its shores for another year as well as the stellar career of Cook. That’s all there is left, you’d better drink it in while you can.

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Related Story

alastair cookEnglandEngland vs Indiaengland vs india 2018Farewell TestIndiaIndia vs EnglandIndia vs England Live Cricket ScoreIndia vs England Live Cricket Updatesindia vs england live scoreindia vs england live streamingIndia- EnglandJames AndersonJoe RootLive Cricket Scorelive scorelive scoresMoeen Alioval testprithvi shawRavi ShastriRavindra Jadejasunil gavaskarvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...