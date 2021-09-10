India vs England, 5th Test Cancelled: The Timeline of Events

This has to be one of the most dramatic, nay, bizarre finishes to a Test series in history. And the protagonist didn’t even take the field for that. Heck, there wasn’t even a toss and yet we are going to remember and talk about how the fifth and final Test between India and England came to a sorry end.

With India leading the five-match series 2-1, the finale at Old Trafford was nicely set for both the teams. For Virat Kohli, it was a chance to end his team’s long wait for a Test series win on England soil and for Joe Root to lead his men one last time, and try to prevent that from happening.

However, a couple of hours before the toss, a statement from ECB sealed the fate of the contest: It was cancelled citing covid fears in Indian camp after a member of their support staff returned positive test for the deadly virus two days before the match was scheduled to get underway.

Here’s a look at the events leading up to the cancellation of Manchester Test

May 31, 2021: Leading India cricketers including captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri along with members of his support staff attend the book launch event in London. It was Shastri’s book titled ‘Stargazing: The Players in My Life’. Reportedly, it was a crowded event.

September 5, 2021: Shastri tests positive for coronavirus in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test).

September 6, 2021: Shastri’s RT-PCR test report confirmed he’s infected with covid-19. India bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar along with physiotherapist Nitin Patel deemed as Shastri’s close contacts and thus, isolated. Arun and Sridhar also test positive.

All four ruled out of Manchester Test followed by raging speculations whether India cricketers who attended the event may be potentially infected as well.

September 7, 2021: Reports emerge that BCCI is miffed with Shastri and Kohli for having attended the crowded event. As per the reports, proper clearances weren’t sought from the board. Conflicting reports follow that the board may seek explanation from the duo for their actions.

September 8, 2021: Indian physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar returns a positive covid-19 test giving rise to rumours that the final Test is in danger of being called off. Several players deemed to be his close contacts including Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

September 9, 2021: ECB and BCCI in intense discussions over whether the Test should be called off. Indian cricket board reportedly not willing for the match to go ahead considering the potential repercussions if any player tests positive midway through the contest. A report emerges that ECB wants BCCI to forfeit the Test if unable to take the field but the latter flatly refuses.

India’s practice session and a media interaction cancelled. Later, all India cricketers test negative for the coronavirus and the Test is deemed good to go ahead.

September 10, 2021: Early morning reports suggest the start of the fifth Test may be delayed with the first day called off. There are more reports that the isolating India players have no clue whether the match will be held or not.

ECB releases a statement a couple of hours before the toss that reads, “Due to fears of a further increase in the number of COVID cases inside the camp, India are regrettably unable to field a team." and hence the fifth Test has been called off.

