India vs England, 5th Test Day 2 Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 8, 2018, 11:35 PM IST

5th Test, The Oval, London 07 - 11 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

23:06(IST)

STUMPS! A day to forget if you are an Indian fan. Jos Buttler batted with the tail to power England's score to 332 before they were bowled out. The visitors kept losing regular wickets in their innings, with Virat Kohli, yet again, doing the scoring. India 174/6, trail by 158 runs.

22:53(IST)

OUT! Pant plays across the line, a hint of movement away results in the ball finding the outside edge of the bat and Alastair Cook takes a comfortable catch at first slip. Stokes has his second wicket in the innings. India 164/6 after 49 overs.

22:42(IST)

OUT! Ben Stokes makes Virat Kohli chase at a delivery well outside the off stump. The Indian captain only manages to edge the ball to second slip, where England captain Joe Root gleelfully acceptes the catch. India in big trouble. Kohli c Root b Stokes 49(70)

22:41(IST)

Two boundaries of Curran's next over. A flick off the pads on the first ball and an elegant straight drive down the ground on the final delivery. Between those two scoring shots, the left--arm pacer passed the outside edge twice. India 154/4 after 46 overs.

22:35(IST)

The first boundary of his international career is a six for Hanuma Vihari, and then a four follows. Ben Stokes is not amused. Vihari attempts to hook, which takes the edge and flies for a six. He top edges again, and this time, the ball falls short of the fine-leg fielder Adil Rashid. To add insult, the ball trickles away for four.

22:31(IST)

Sam Curran replaces Stuart Broad. Virat Kohli guides the first ball to third-man for a couple. Two boundaries follow - one is stunningly flicked towards midwicket and the next is driven towards cover. 14 runs off that over.

22:24(IST)

While Anderson is done, Broad continues his spell. Virat Kohli produces a sensational pull shot off the first ball of the 41st over. A leg-bye and four dots follow. After a nervy start, Vihari seems to be much more confident in his defence. 

22:18(IST)
22:17(IST)

The ground staff are on the move. The light has faded considerably and there seems to be rain around. Ben Stokes has replaced James Anderson. Fair to say, both batsmen will be happy to see Anderson has completed his spell.

22:14(IST)

Broad is in the midst of a potent spell here. A leg-gully is kept for both the batsmen, and the ball has already headed in the fielder's direction a couple of times. Kohli nearly fell in the trap with a flick, but the ball was beyond the reach of that fielder. India 112/4 after 40 overs, still trailing by 220 runs.

22:07(IST)
22:04(IST)

The sun is shining on Hanuma Vihari today. First, he survives a close call, with the umpire turning down an appeal which eventually was out. The second appeal was given by Joel Wilson, Vihari reviews and the ball is missing the stumps. What an introduction to international cricket!

21:58(IST)

It is baptism by fire for Hanuma Vihari. Stuart Broad and James Anderson are bowling exceptionally well. The debutant was struck on the pads by Broad, umpire Joel Wilson turns the shout down. But the replay shows that the review would have gone in England's favour had they gone for it.

21:49(IST)
21:44(IST)

OUT! Make that 107 wickets against India for James Anderson. Ajinkya Rahane plays for the incoming delivery but the ball moves away at the final moment. Alastair Cook at first slip takes the catch. India in trouble here as debutant Hanuma Vihari walks in.

21:44(IST)

STAT ATTACK | James Anderson has now most wickets against India - 106 at an average of 26.17. He is just three wickets short of surpassing Glen McGrath's record of 563.

21:33(IST)

OUT! Anderson finds the outside edge of Pujara's bat and Bairstow does the rest. India's No.3 was troubled by the seamers as they kept mixing up their deliveries. Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson 37(101)

21:31(IST)

Away, away and in - that seems to be Stuart Broad's setlist for Pujara. He is trying to find the gap between bat and pad like he did at Lord's, where Pujara lost his off-stump to a sharp in-swinger.

21:24(IST)

Seamers at both ends now. Stuart Broad is bowling from the other end and he produces a maiden over. Anderson's previous over showed some signs of reverse swing, which is why Root has decided to go back to his other senior pacer. Broad has been effective with the old ball in this series, with multiple batsmen falling to his late in-swingers.

21:16(IST)

CLOSE! James Anderson is back into the attack, and he traps Virat Kohli with his second delivery. England take the review and Joe Root looks confident. But the review shows that the impact is 'Umpire's Call' and Kumar Dharmasena's decision stands. Lucky break for the Indain skipper, who then smashes the next ball to the square leg boundary.

21:12(IST)

FOUR! Only when the ball is around the rough, Kohli is struggling to combat that. He smashed a short ball at the start of the over towards the midwicket boundary. At the other end, Pujara is using his feet well in this innings, drives the ball down the ground past the bowler for the second boundary of the over.

21:08(IST)

Curran is pushing the ball across to Kohli, even managing to shape the ball away. However, the Indian captain remains positive, produces a glorious drive when the ball was full at the end of the over. India 84/2 after 27 overs, trail by 248 runs.

21:04(IST)

Moeen Ali is keeping it simple at the other end. He continues to aim his deliveries at the rough. It will be interesting to see how Kohli approaches the off-spinner. He was dismissed in the second innings of the previous Test by Ali, which proved to be the turning point at Southampton. 

21:01(IST)

Curran has switched his length after Rahul's wicket. Instead of bowling back of a good length, he is inviting Kohli on the front foot. The Indian captain threw his bat at the first delivery, missing the outside edge but has contained himself post that play and miss.

20:58(IST)
20:57(IST)

Pujara is sticking to his plan of stepping down the track to reach the pitch of Moeen Ali's delivery. Root has brought in two close in fielders on the leg side. A tense session awaits for the batsmen, especially Virat Kohli, who has just walked in to the crease.

20:49(IST)

OUT! KL Rahul is cleaned up by Sam Curran. The opener is beaten by a full length delivery, which swung in but seamed away after pitching, taking the top of off stump. Rahul b Curran 37 (53).

20:47(IST)

Ali is getting some purchase off the wicket, especially from the rough outside the right-hander's off stump. Pujara is looking to use his feet to counter the spin and take the pitch out of the picture. India 69/1 after 22 overs.

20:43(IST)

Moeen Ali bowls a tidy over, nearly dismissing Rahul off his final delivery as the opener misses his attempted paddle sweep. At the other end, Pujara looks to have stepped up a gear. There is a little more flourish to his bat swing.

20:37(IST)

Sam Curran starts proceedings for England in the third session. Pujara rocks on to the back foot and executes a glorious cut shot for four towards point. He looks to have his eye in. Five runs off the first over post the break. India 58/1 after 19 overs.

Catch all the action from day two of the fifth Test between India and England through our live blog.

Ishant Sharma struck thrice to lead India's sensational fightback as the visitors reduced England to 198 for 7 at stumps after Alastair Cook hit a memorable half-century in his career's final match on day one of the fifth Test on Friday. Sharma (3/28) picked up three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/41) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/57) struck twice each to trigger England's collapse in the final session of the opening day. The 33-year-old Cook, who will retire from international cricket after this Test, produced a 190-ball 71-run innings to give England a good start before the hosts lost six wickets for 58 runs post tea to collapse from 133-1 to 181-7. The hosts were going strong at 133-1 when Bumrah dismissed Cook and Joe Root (0) in successive balls in the 64th over and then Ishant removed Jonny Bairstow (0) in the next over to reduce the hosts to 134-4.

Moeen Ali tried to resurrect England's innings with a patient 50 off 170 balls but Ishant returned to take two wickets in three balls in the 83rd over as England further slipped to 181 for 7. Mohammed Shami (0-43) also toiled throughout the day and was immensely unlucky to not have picked up any wickets. Post tea, Bumrah and Ishant started off with brilliant spells again, and this time they got deserved rewards. Cook's dismissal started the collapse. He was bowled playing on off Bumrah in the 64th over. He put on 73 runs with Ali for the second wicket. Three balls later, Bumrah trapped Joe Root lbw for a duck, with DRS ruling in favour of India. It became three wickets in nine balls as Sharma nicked off Bairstow, caught behind. It was some consolation for keeper Rishabh Pant who had a tough day behind the wickets as the ball seamed a lot after tea.

Ben Stokes (11) and Ali put on 37 runs for the fifth wicket and stemmed the downfall. The latter scored his 13th half-century off a slow 167 balls in the interim. Jadeja began the slide again, as Stokes was trapped lbw in the 78th over. Having played and missed through the day, Ali finally managed to nick Sharma behind in the 83rd over. It was again a quick triple-hit as Sharma had Sam Curran (0) dismissed for a duck, the batsman edging behind as he looked to leave the ball. Shami bowled a threatening spell, but Jos Buttler (11*) and Adil Rashid (4*) survived till the end somehow. Earlier, both Cook and Ali got lives as England reached 122-1 at tea. Post lunch, India toiled hard and tightened their lines as the pacers got some seam movement, and could have easily accounted for both batsmen. In the 31st over, Ajinkya Rahane dropped Cook (on 37*) at gully off Sharma. Three balls, Virat Kohli dropped Ali (on 2*) at third slip off Bumrah.

Ali also survived an lbw shout in 33rd over off Bumrah, with India's DRS appeal being turned down. In fact he was lucky to survive this session at all, as Shami beat him on umpteen occasions but simply didn't find the edge. Cook was more solid at the other end, and duly reached his 57th half-century off 139 balls to a rousing reception from the packed crowd. Despite India's toils the breakthrough didn't come, even as England scored at a slow pace with only 55 runs coming in the two-hour session with 100 coming up in only the 59th over. Earlier, England made their best start of the series as they reached 68-1 at lunch after Joe Root won his fifth consecutive toss and opted to bat. Cook as given a 'guard of honour' by the Indian team as he walked out to bat in his final Test. Opening bowlers Bumrah and Sharma found some movement in the initial overs, but the wicket turned out to be best for batting in this series so far. The early movement disappeared very quickly as Cook and Keaton Jennings (23) made a sedate start.

Hanuma Vihari (0-1), who earned a maiden Test cap replacing Hardik Pandya, was also in action as he came on to bowl first-change in the 14th over. It was his solitary over though. Cook and Jennings brought up only their second 50-run partnership this series off 107 balls, and went on to put up their best opening stand in five Tests - 60 runs. Their previous highest was 54 at Trent Bridge. Jennings though couldn't go on for longer, as he edged Jadeja to leg slip in the 24th over with KL Rahul adding another catch to his tally. England have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, with wins in Birmingham, Lord's and Southampton. India won the third Test at Nottingham.

