India vs England, 5th Test Day 3 Highlights - As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 9, 2018, 11:34 PM IST

5th Test, The Oval, London 07 - 11 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

23:05(IST)

STUMPS! A tidy over from Jasprit Bumrah finishes the day's play. Only a single from that over and England finish at 114/2. Alastair Cook remains unbeaten on 46 and Joe Root on 29 - a partnership of 52 between the two. England's leading run-scorer will come out to bat for another day. Lead now 154 for the home side.

23:00(IST)

Jadeja continues his spell. As he always does, he fires through the over quickly. He nearly finds the outside edge of Root's bat with a straighter delivery. The England captain attempts to cut but misses the ball. Last over coming up.

22:55(IST)

Alastair Cook has been troubled on a few occasions but he has battled through this innings - something he has done throughout his long career. Joe Root, at the other end, has looked confident - probably the most he has looked in an innings this series.

22:51(IST)

Jadeja back into the attack. Five dots and the last ball is guided down towards third man for a single by Cook. Four overs remaining in the day. India will be eager to remove either of these two batsmen.

22:48(IST)

Problems with the ball again. Kumar Dharmasena tries passing the ball through the rings and it doesn't. The box is ordered back on the field and another ball is picked. Bumrah moves the newly picked ball back in sharply to Root. In reply, the next delivery is flicked off the pads gloriously to square leg for four.

22:41(IST)

FOUR! Two boundaries of Shami's next over. Joe Root flashes at a full and wide delivery outside the stumps, the ball takes a thick edge and flies to the third man fence. The next ball is full on the stumps and is driven past the bowler for four. Expensive over for India - nine runs conceded.

22:37(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah continues his spell. Length delivery is defended on the off side. He tucks it off his pads two balls later and a stiff Ishant Sharma chases the ball down. Root takes a single at the end of the over and keeps the strike. England's lead stretches beyond 130.

22:33(IST)

Around the wicket, Shami starts a new spell by straying down the leg side to Cook, who takes an easy single. He stays solid for the remaining balls. Three runs off that over. England 88/2, lead by 120 runs.

22:24(IST)

The lights have come on at the ground and India are looking to build the pressure on Cook and Root. They know how important these two batsmen are and how they can run away with the game if not dismissed in time.

22:22(IST)

On Moeen Ali's dismissal...

22:20(IST)

Bumrah finds the edge of Cook's bat but the ball flies past gully. He passes the outside edge of the bat two balls later. The angle is creating problems for the England opener. Strays towards Cook's pads in the final two balls. Five runs come off the over

22:15(IST)

Jadeja resumes and Cook flashes at a wide delivery. The ball takes the inside edge and goes towards fine leg. Lucky break for Cook. The veteran remains in the crease for the remainder of the over. The change in ball has certainly proving to be good for Jadeja.

22:11(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah back into the attack. The second ball hits the rough and rolls along the ground to the keeper. Root is moving outside his stumps, trying to get outside the line of the stumps. He was adjudged LBW in the previous innings with an in-swinger. India are looking for a repeat of that.

22:06(IST)

FOUR! Jadeja starts the next over with a short ball and Joe Root transfers his weight to the back foot and cuts the ball towards point for his first boundary. Two balls later, Root smashes another four in that direction. Jadeja needs to push the ball further, which he does for the next three balls.

22:03(IST)

Sharma continues from the other end. It will be interesting to see whether the change in ball will provide him with some assistance. Starts with a good length ball outside the off stump, pushes the ball further in the next two deliveries. Sharma goes around the wicket the next three balls. It is a maiden over.

21:58(IST)

OUT! The change in ball has worked and Jadeja gets through Moeen Ali's defence to take the middle stump. A lapse in concentration from the southpaw. He drives at a ball which was close to the rough and misses completely. Joe Root joins Cook in the middle and gets off the mark quickly.

21:55(IST)

Jadeja starts proceedings after Drinks. Cook starts with a drive for three runs. Moeen Ali gets a sharp delivery which takes off from the wicket. Jadeja asks Kumar Dharmasena to check the ball, and the ball doesn't pass through the ring. The all-rounder has a wide smile and India's wish will now be complete - the ball will be changed.

21:49(IST)

Jadeja bowls a tight over, trying to aim at the rough outside the left-handers off stump. Ishant Sharma continues at the other end, strays the second ball down the leg side which Moeen Ali flicks towards fine leg. Keeps the remaining deliveries just outside the stump line. Cook flicks the last ball down the square leg for a single. England's lead now 99 runs,

21:40(IST)

Dropped! KL Rahul has caught well this series but this time he puts it down. Moeen Ali flashes at a full delivery from Ishant Sharma, the ball bursts through Rahul's hands at second slip and goes for four. A lifeline for Ali, who defends the remaining balls of the over.

21:36(IST)

India have bowled well in patches in this innings. Shami has finally managed to find a wicket in the Test, with an assist from Keaton Jennings' misjudgment. Alastiar Cook has been lucky on a few occasions. Play resumes after Drinks and England have crossed 50.

21:28(IST)
21:23(IST)

Shami starts with a good length delivery on the stumps, and then pushes the ball out wide to invite the drive, which Moeen Ali misses. Similar delivery follows but this time Ali manages to get bat on the ball. The thick edge goes to the third man boundary. He moves into double figures. Another boundary comes off the over, from Cook's bat. England 48/1, lead by 88 runs.

21:18(IST)

Jadeja back into the attack. Four runs come from that over. Both players are looking to sweep Jadeja, taking the rough out of the picture. Cook misses his attempt at the sweep but is grinding it out.

21:13(IST)

Full, back of a length delivery, length - tight from Mohammed Shami. He fails to sustain the line as the next ball is wider and Cook guides the ball towards the off side for a couple. Another play and miss from the England opener on the final ball.

21:10(IST)

Bumrah improves in the next over. He keeps his line on the stumps, making Moeen Ali put bat to ball. The pressure is piling on in England as the seamers have kept the runs down in the last few overs.

21:04(IST)
21:01(IST)

Jasprit Bumrah replaces Ravindra Jadeja at the other end.  A loosner to start with, followed by a short ball down the leg side. He adjusts his line the next ball, forcing Ali to play. Good finish to the over from Bumrah.

20:58(IST)

Shami starts the over well. Keeps the line just outside off stump. Cook plays and misses the second delivery. Shami varies his length the next ball, full followed by a back of a length delivery. However, the England opener remains solid.

20:53(IST)

Moeen Ali has started this innings confidently. He sweeps Jadeja to the square-leg boundary for his first four. Jadeja beats the bat the next ball. Wary of the rough, Ali defends the next ball on the back foot. England 33/1, lead by 73.

20:50(IST)

OUT! Shami finally has a wicket and a deserving one. Jennings defends two deliveries on the off stump but leaves the third. The ball swings in considerably and hits the stumps. Caps off a poor series for the England opener.

Alastair Cook enters the field for his final Test innings. (Reuters)

Catch all the action from day three of twhe fifth Test between India and England through our live blog.

India's top-order disappointed, with Shikhar Dhawan (3) failing once again in what could be his last Test innings for a considerable period of time. KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara made identical scores of 37 to stitch together 64 runs for the second wicket to stabilise the Indian innings before the English bowlers got back into the groove, picking up crucial wickets when it mattered. At stumps, debutant Hanuma Vihari was unbeaten on 25 with Ravindra Jadeja (8 not out) for company as India lost their way after tea. After the final break of the day, conditions favoured bowlers a lot more under heavy cloudy conditions and floodlights as the ball darted around with James Anderson (2/20) and Sam Curran (1/46) troubling the Indian batsmen most. Rahul looked set for a big score before Curran went through his defense with a nearly unplayable delivery in the 23rd over. Thereafter, India lost three wickets for 33 runs as Anderson wreaked havoc with the moving ball, dismissing both Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in quick succession. Pujara was caught behind, while Rahane (0) was caught at slip in the space of 13 balls.

Just like previous matches, India skipper Virat Kohli (49) looked in great nick and seemed determined to take his side out of troubled waters with positive intent. He hit six boundaries during his 70-ball knock and looked at ease on the crease, even as his colleagues struggled. But Kohli perished while trying to be too positive, edging a Ben Stokes (2/44) delivery to his counterpart Joe Root in the slip cordon. Vihari looked out of sorts against Stuart Broad's (1/25) inswingers initially. The bowler had two LBW shouts against the debutant -- the first of which looked out on replays but England didn't opt for DRS. Vihari then regained his composure and batted till the end of day in company of Ravindra Jadeja (8 not out) In between, young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant (5) again failed to cash in on the opportunity, edging a Stokes delivery to Alastair Cook in the slip cordon. Earlier, replying to England's total, the visitors made a poor start and lost opener Dhawan early, out trapped LBW by Broad in the second over. Rahul though batted with more freedom than in the earlier Tests, and looked to play his shots as he hit four fours.

Pujara, meanwhile, was solid at the other end as they played out a nearly chanceless session. He survived a good LBW shout as TV replays showed England should have opted for DRS but they didn't. After a comfortable passage of play, Moeen Ali (0/9) teased the two unbeaten batsmen before the tea break as India crossed the 50-run mark. Pujara survived again, on 10, when Cook put down a catch at forward short leg in the 16th over. In the morning session, Buttler scored his 10th career half-century to rescue England and take them to 304 for eight as Indian bowlers struggled to wrap up the home team's tail. Starting at overnight score of 198 for seven, the Indian pacers found some lateral movement in the morning but were unable to get the English tailenders out.  The English tailenders' performance has been the main reason why India are 1-3 down in the series and it was a near-repeat effort from the home team's lower-order on Saturday morning as Indian bowlers failed to get wickets despite getting assistance from the pitch. Mohammed Shami (0/72) was again India's best bowler on Saturday, beating the bat again and again but luck didn't favour him. Adil Rashid (15) and Buttler pushed the score past 200 quickly as 45 runs came in the first hour of play. Jasprit Bumrah (3/64) did account for the wicket of Rashid, out lbw in the seventh over of the morning despite a DRS referral from the batsman. But Buttler and Broad denied the Indian bowlers any further breakthroughs in the remainder of session, much to the frustration of the Indians. Buttler reached his half-century off 84 balls as England crossed 250 in the 104th over. Later, Buttler brought up his 50-run partnership with Broad off 61 balls as England's quick scoring rate added to India's frustration. India reduced England to 181 for seven at one stage on Friday, but now the game seemed to be slipping away from the visitors. England have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series with wins in Birmingham, Lord's and Southampton. India won the third Test at Nottingham.
