India vs England, 5th Test Day 4 at The Oval: As It Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 10, 2018, 10:57 PM IST

5th Test, The Oval, London 07 - 11 September, 2018

Live Now : Toss won by England (decided to bat)

Live Blog

Highlights

22:49(IST)

It has been a great day for England and their fans. Alastair Cook scored a century in his farewell innings and Joe Root, finally, converted a fifty into a hundred. The home side managed to post a commanding lead of 464 before declaring. James Anderson and Stuart Broad took three early wickets but KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane stitched together a 50-run partnership to help India get to 58/3 before the close of play.

22:39(IST)

STUMPS! Rahane plays out a maiden over from Moeen Ali, ending a poor day for the Indian players. He nearly gloves the final delivery to Alastair Cook at short-leg. India end on 58/3. Alastair Cook leads the players off the field to a rousing ovation from the crowd at The Oval.

22:35(IST)

50-run stand! Stokes continues at the other end, keeping his line on the stumps. Rahul flicks the third ball which strayed down the leg side for four, bringing up the 50-run stand between him and Rahane. The over finishes with a beautiful cover drive from Rahul. It was over-pitched by Stokes and the opener does not miss out. Last over coming up.

22:31(IST)

CLOSE! Change of ends for Moeen Ali and immediately finds sharp turn. Rahane defends two of them off the back foot, and one of them nearly bounces back onto the stumps. He defends the others on the front foot.

22:27(IST)

Ben Stokes comes on for Moeen Ali and he will look to make an impact. Rahul and Rahane will hope that they can bat their way to stumps and then take it from there tomorrow. There are still three overs left in the day after the Stokes over. 

22:23(IST)
22:20(IST)

FOUR! Rahul is certainly not going to let the bowlers settle down. After a couple of defences, he brings out the reverse sweep and connects well. The ball races away to the point boundary. He has moved on to 37 from 42 balls.

22:15(IST)

Sam Curran is into the attack at the other end. He gets the ball to swing into the right-hander. Rahul is trying to get outside the line of the stumps, moving forward and defending the length deliveries. Curran pushes one wide, Rahane drives but only finds the fielder. 

22:11(IST)

Moeen Ali is into the attack. He is keeping it simple, trying to land the ball on the rough. Both Rahul and Rahane, knowing Ali's plan, are being careful, moving their decisively to defend the ball.

22:07(IST)

Broad moves his line towards the stumps the next over. He is able to swing the ball late into the batsmen. He errs in line late in the over and Rahul flicks through mid-wicket for three. Four runs off the over.

22:02(IST)

Anderson resumes and KL Rahul scores two boundaries off that over. He flashes at a full delivery outside the off stump, which takes a thick edge and flies towards third man. The second comes off the back foot, trying to run the ball down from the face of the bat. The ball takes the edge and goes through the gap between gully and slips for four.

21:59(IST)

Broad continues his spell. Ajinkya Rahane punches for a couple on the first ball. He is cautious for the remainder of the balls. Both him and KL Rahul will have to bat out of their skins, against a potent Anderson and Broad, to take India to Stumps with only three down.

21:54(IST)
21:49(IST)

Broad resumes. KL Rahul capitalizes on a short and wide delivery and cuts it away for a boundary. He is looking to take the attack to the opposition here. He is cautious with the remainder of the over. Six runs come from that over. India 15/3, after six overs.

21:44(IST)

CLOSE! The ball loops up after hitting the pads and the catch is taken by Cook at first slip. England were excited and they go for the review. But the ball has missed the bat the 'Hawk Eye' shows the ball would have gone over the stumps.

21:41(IST)

KL Rahul has decided that he is not going to get bogged down by the events happening at the other end. He flicks Anderson towards square leg for two and then cuts over the gully fielder for four.

21:35(IST)

OUT! Virat Kohli is gone now. Stuart Broad has removed the Indian skipper on his very first ball. Poor from the Indian skipper. He poked at a wide delivery that could have been left alone. Shot of a tired player. India in deep trouble.

21:32(IST)

OUT! Anderson strikes again, this time it is Cheteshwar Pujara. He is caught in the crease and the ball hits the pads. Pujara looks to review but the umpire tells him that his 15 seconds has lapsed. he has to go. India in deep trouble here.

21:29(IST)

OUT! India lose Dhawan early. Anderson pushes the ball further down and the southpaw fails to get his ball around. He is hit in front. Dhawan consults with Rahul to review but decides against it.

21:24(IST)

From the other end, it is Stuart Broad. He is taking the ball away initially from the left-hander Dhawan, bowling around the wicket. Offers a dead bat to a back of a length delivery and takes a quick single. Good running from the openers and India are off the mark.

21:20(IST)

James Anderson is able to move the ball away from the right-hander. A crucial phase for India. The openers need to give a strong start if the visitors are to save this Test, an exceptional start if they need a remote chance of chasing this score down. 

21:15(IST)

KL Rahul and Murali Vijay are at the crease and James Anderson has the new ball. There was not much purchase for the Indian seamers with the second new ball. It will be interesting to see whether Anderson and Broad get some purchase.

21:12(IST)
21:11(IST)

Ishant Sharma's injury left Virat Kohli short-handed in the day, and England did not hesitate to capitalise on the weary Indian pacers. Ravindra Jadeja was a workhorse for the visitors in the second innings, bowling out 47 overs. Surprise package of the day was Hanuma Vihari, who finished with 3/73 - including back-to-back wickets of centurions Joe Root and Alastair Cook.

21:07(IST)

OUT and ENGLAND DECLARE! Vihari continues his spell and Curran smashes his second ball over long off for six. He only manages to sky the next ball and Pant takes the catch. Joe Root signals for the declaration. India need a daunting 464 runs to win in the fourth innings.

21:03(IST)

Rashid is looking to attack. Only manages to find the edge of his bat initially in the over but finds the middle later on to smash a four and six. 12 runs come from that over. The lead is now beyond 450. 

21:01(IST)

400 up for England, and Vihari is back into the attack. He hits the rough and the ball takes off. Rashid goes down the track the next ball, drives the ball on the full and it goes for four.

20:57(IST)

OUT! After a six and four, Stokes looks to smash Jadeja over the midwicket boundary but mistimes his sweep. The ball doesn't have the need elevation and is caught by KL Rahul in the deep.

20:55(IST)

Stokes in ODI mode. A full ball from Ravindra Jadeja and it is smashed over the long on boundary for a maximum by Ben Stokes. A ball later, he rocks back and smashes the ball to the cover boundary.

20:51(IST)

Shami is greeted with a cut shot from Stokes for four. Extra bounces from the ball but the all-rounder continued with the shot, hitting it over the slip fielders. The game plan is evident from England now, Stokes and Curran are looking for quick runs. A swing and miss from Curran to finish the over.

Catch all the action and live cricket scores from day four of the fifth Test between India and England through Cricketnext's live blog.

The live telecast of the match will start at 3.30PM on September 10 (Monday). The match can be seen live on the Sony Six network and live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also follow our live blog for ball-by-ball updates and analysis on cricketnext.com.

England had, at stumps on the third day, a lead of 154 runs, having already won this five-match series at 3-1 up. Now Cook, England's all-time leading Test run-scorer and captain Joe Root (29 not out), his successor as skipper, will look to pile on the agony for India when they resume their unbroken third-wicket partnership of 52 on Monday. India's Ravindra Jadeja continued an excellent return to Test cricket by starring with both bat and ball. Jadeja, playing his first Test of the series after being recalled in place of the injured Ravichandran Ashwin, added to his haul of four first-innings wickets by top-scoring with 86 not out in an India first-innings total of 292.

England, who led by 40 runs on first innings, have long struggled to find an opening partner for Cook, with 12 batsmen given a shot at the job since Andrew Strauss retired six years ago. And ahead of their upcoming our of Sri Lanka, England may now be looking for two openers rather than one after Keaton Jennings completed a miserable series by being bowled for 10 playing no shot to Mohammed Shami on Sunday. It was the second time in as many Test that Jennings had been dismissed leaving the ball and meant he ended the series with just 163 runs at a meagre average of 18. An unconcerned Cook, who has already batted for more than three hours this innings, went 26 balls without scoring but seized on an over-pitched ball to drive Shami down the ground for four. Moeen Ali, batting at number three -- another of England's problem positions -- failed to demonstrate similar patience. The third member of England's all left-handed top three, Moeen drove loosely at Ishant Sharma on 14 only for normally reliable second slip KL Rahul to drop the head-high chance. Fortunately for India, Moeen was bowled by Jadeja for 20 trying to drive the left-arm spinner out of the rough. But Root, batting in his favoured position of number four, showed his class with a straight-driven four off Shami to take the score to 100 for two.

A frustrating day for England spearhead James Anderson saw him continue to remain two shy of Australia great Glenn McGrath's record of 563 Test wickets -- the most taken by a fast bowler. Before play started, the International Cricket Council announced Anderson had been fined 15 percent of his match fee for "speaking in an aggressive manner" to umpire Kumar Dharmasena on Saturday after an lbw review against India captain Virat Kohli went the way of the star batsman. Kohli eventually fell to Ben Stokes for 49, strengthening an England grip on the game established earlier Saturday by Jos Buttler making 89 on his 28th birthday. India resumed in trouble at 174 for six, with Vihari 25 not out and Jadeja unbeaten on eight. Vihari, who came through a couple of close lbw incidents involving Broad when on nought, was increasingly assured as he completed a fifty in 104 balls, including six fours and a six.

But a seventh-wicket partnership of 77 finished when off-spinner Moeen, whose hat-trick ended last year's Oval Test against South Africa, had Vihari caught off a thin edge by wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow for 56. Jadeja completed a 113-ball fifty, including seven fours and celebrated the landmark with a trademark twirl of the bat. Silly-point Jennings then snatched at a bat/pad chance when last man Jasprit Bumrah went forward first ball to leg-spinner Adil Rashid. Jadeja, on 56 at the time, cashed in on Bumrah's reprieve. England took the new ball only for Jadeja to drive Anderson straight back over his head for six and hook Broad for four down to long leg. But Jadeja, who made his highest Test score of 90 against England at Mohali two years ago, was left short of a hundred when Bumrah was run out as he tried to keep the strike.

England Playing XI: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Moeen Ali, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

India Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

