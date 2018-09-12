India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: England Romp Home After Rahul and Pant Heroics

22:32(IST)

Virat Kohli who is also named India's man-of-the-series: I think a lot of credit has to go to the two young guys(Rahul and Pant) . The kind of cricket we have played might not show on the scorecard. But both the teams know this series has been a competitive one. This has been a great advertisement for Test cricket. The basic idea was to go out there and play the cricket we are supposed to do. England are a professional side and we realized that as the game changed with in two-three overs. Pant showed a lot of grit and character. We have character in the team and we just need some experience. When you get into a zone when you are not thinking about the result, things go your way. I am delighted for both the guys and it speaks of India's future. We did not take out opportunities. (1/2)