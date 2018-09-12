Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: England Romp Home After Rahul and Pant Heroics

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 12, 2018, 8:35 AM IST

5th Test, The Oval, London 07 - 11 September, 2018

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

England beat India by 118 runs

Man of the Match: Alastair Cook

Live Blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

Highlights

22:39(IST)

Joe Root: It has been a very tough series. India have played some exceptional cricket. Everyone watching would have been thrilled as well. India batted really well to get into that position in the final session. I mean Alastair has been such an exceptional player for a long time. He has been a huge part of our dressing room. Jimmy has a lot left I am sure. To achieve what he has is unbelievable. He has been bowling as well as he ever has. Hopefully, he can continue for many more years. We are growing all the time. Some young guys have stood up and performed. We have a lot of learning to do.

22:35(IST)

England also don't go for draws and they played fearless cricket and so did we. That is why you won't see draws in these kind of Series'. We can take a lot of heart from this but apply ourselves better the next time around. There is a reason why we voted Sam to be the Man of the series. It takes character to come in and play like that. He put England forward in the 1st and 4th Test match. There should be exiciting pitches all over the result. The fans will come and watch if both teams play for a win. Just one word for Cook. You have had a great career. All the best for all your future endveaours. (2/2)

22:32(IST)

Virat Kohli who is also named India's man-of-the-series: I think a lot of credit has to go to the two young guys(Rahul and Pant) . The kind of cricket we have played might not show on the scorecard. But both the teams know this series has been a competitive one. This has been a great advertisement for Test cricket. The basic idea was to go out there and play the cricket we are supposed to do. England are a professional side and we realized that as the game changed with in two-three overs. Pant showed a lot of grit and character. We have character in the team and we just need some experience. When you get into a zone when you are not thinking about the result, things go your way. I am delighted for both the guys and it speaks of India's future. We did not take out opportunities. (1/2)

22:29(IST)

Sam Curran is named England's man-of-the-series, chosen by captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri: It is just nice to be involved in such a historic series. To win the series and send off Cookie, it is phenomenal. Playing with the likes of Broady, Jimmy and Stokes, It has been a good learning curve. I think consistency is the main thing. Don't look too far ahead. Hopefully, I can keep contributing. Missing out on the second game and then coming back to contribute was a great thing for me.

22:27(IST)

Sam Curran is named England's man-of-the-series, chosen by captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri: It is just nice to be involved in such a historic series. To win the series and send off Cookie, it is phenomenal. Playing with the likes of Broady, Jimmy and Stokes, It has been a good learning curve. I think consistency is the main thing. Don't look too far ahead. Hopefully, I can keep contributing. Missing out on the second game and then coming back to contribute was a great thing for me.

22:24(IST)

Just has been a privilege to have played with England's greatest cricketer. No disrespect to any other cricketer. He almost takes it for granted that he will hit the length from ball one. It is fitting that he got the last wicket. You miss all the highs. I would miss playing for this team. This week can't be beaten. I can walk away with my head held high. (2/2)

22:23(IST)

Alastair Cook is named Man of the Match: It has been the most amazing week. Got a text from Beefy and he said Can I have your script writer? The memories shared with my team. Some very good moments. Today it showed how tough Test cricket can be. I leave with great memories. To see Jimmy go past McGrath was brilliant. Just has been a privilege to have played with England's greatest cricketer. (1/2)

22:06(IST)

Anderson: I was not thinking about it (Most wickets for a pacer in Test history). Thankfully Joe took the new ball and he got me the chance to take a wicket. He's been my best friend, I'll miss him.

21:58(IST)

WICKET! James Anderson scripts history, picks the final wicket as the ball goes through bat and pad of Shami, before clattering into the middle-stump. He is ecstatic and England win this game by 118 runs, they take the series 4-1!

21:55(IST)

WICKET! Sam Curran is the star for England now, after Ishant, he now gets Jadeja as well. Again pitching the ball up and Curran gets the reward as Jadeja edges it to Bairstow, who takes a fine catch behind the stumps. India are 345/9 here.

21:49(IST)

Sam Curran (20y 59d) is the second youngest to score 250+ runs & pick 10+ wickets in a series after Kapil Dev (19y 329d) against WI at home in 1978/79 (329 runs + 17 wickets).

21:44(IST)

WICKET! Ishant Sharma departs as Sam Curran strikes, England are ecstatic and rightly so. Nicked behind and the hosts were confident about it but Ishant wants a review straightaway. Ultraedge shows a small spike just as the ball passed the bat. India are 336/8 as Ishant departs for 5

21:39(IST)

James Anderson starts the proceedings with the new ball here, the record breaking wicket is still elusive for him. He concedes only 1 run in the over and India are now 335/7. 17 overs remaining in the day!

21:34(IST)

DRINKS! Four runs from the Rashid over as Ishant picks the googly and uses his wrists to hit the ball towards deep-micwicket. Most of the fielders around the bat now as England look for a victory here. They need just 3 more wickets, India need to play 18 overs here.

21:28(IST)

Another tight over from Anderson, Jadeja is walking down the wicket to cover the line from Jimmy and is making sure he does not get the outside edge. Root and Bairstow contemplate the keeper going upto the stumps but the England skipper does not want that to happen so Jonny stays where he is.

21:25(IST)
21:25(IST)

Rashid is bowling a tight line to Ishant who does really well to play out the entire over with only one lofted shot which does not carry to mid off. More flight from Adil, Ishant drives but finds Curran at point, no run again.

21:20(IST)

Dropped! Anderson gets the edge, Bairstow dives across to his left to take it. Stokes would have caught it but Bairstow got to it first but could not hold onto it. Anderson is not happy but he walks back to his bowling mark.

21:20(IST)
21:18(IST)

Rashid gets one to bounce out of the rough after going over the wicket, Ishant looks to defend but gets an edge. Cook cannot get to it from silly point despite a dive. Root comes in at gully. Ishant defends the last ball of the over well.

21:16(IST)
21:16(IST)

Rashid is bowling over the wicket to Ishant Sharma who is not fully fit and limping. Remember, he did not bowl the entire Day 4 due to his injury. Jadeja will look to farm the strike as much as possible.

21:12(IST)

Ishant Sharma comes out to bat. Should be interesting to see how Jadeja bats now. So far, he has been resolute in his approach and not thrown his bat at anything. England are just three wickets away now.

21:09(IST)

OUT! Rashid is the man. Pant cannot hold himself back and has a go at Adil. There is a fielder in the deep waiting for him and Moeen Ali takes the catch with glee. England rejoicing as Pant is livid with himself for playing that shot. He played well but has to go now. Pant c Ali b Rashid 114(146).

21:04(IST)

No second new ball yet, England will be rejuvenated after that wicket of Rahul. There is still enough time left in the day. Anderson is still tied with McGrath on 563 Test wickets. Jadeja is happy to leave the ball. India are not taking risks for now, which is the right way to go.

20:59(IST)
20:58(IST)

Bairstow thinks he has caught Pant but the umpire says no. They don't have any reviews left. Replays show it was of his body. Next ball, Pant looks to reverse sweep one but only hits his foot. Not sure, if we have seen any one reverse sweep their toe. Ouch, that must hurt.

20:57(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in. The spinner will be in play with the rough as the ball is spitting out of the rough. Jadeja gets off the mark with a nudge just wide of forward short leg.

20:54(IST)

OUT! Rashid strikes gold! He pitches one in the rough outside leg and Rahul goes back to play that. The ball turns sharply and hits the off stump. Rashid has the done the job his captain has asked him to do. End of a magnificent innings by Rahul. He is disappointed but he can be proud of that effort. Rahul b Rashid 149(224).

20:52(IST)

A testing over from Anderson who bowls it on a line outside off. He is trying to bore Pant into playing a risky shot and see if Pant has enough temperament to hold himself back. So far, Pant has done well.

LOAD MORE

India vs England, 5th Test, Day 5: England Romp Home After Rahul and Pant Heroics

James Anderson celebrates after surpassing Glenn McGrath's record and taking the final wicket. (AFP)

Loading...
Latest Update: James Anderson scripts history, picks the final wicket as the ball goes through bat and pad of Shami, before clattering into the middle-stump. He is ecstatic and England win this game by 118 runs, they take the series 4-1!


Catch all the live cricket score and live cricket updates from the match between India and England through Cricketnext's live blog.

Alastair Cook marked his 291st and final test innings in fairytale fashion with a century as England closed in on victory over India on the fourth day of the fifth test on Monday. The 33-year-old scored 147 in a 259-run third wicket partnership of 259 with skipper Joe Root as England moved on from 114-2 to 423-8 declared. Cook, England's most-capped test player and highest run scorer, was given numerous standing ovations from the crowd who flocked to the historic Oval ground, the longest and loudest when he completed his 33rd test century before lunch.

His 286-ball knock, which included 14 fours, helped Cook climb to fifth on the all-time list of test run scorers. Root weighed in with 125 from 190 balls as he returned to form with his first test century for a year. Root and Cook were dismissed in consecutive balls by part-time off spinner Hanuma Vihari and a flurry of wickets went down as England looked to top up their total for a declaration. Set a notional 464 for victory India lost their first three wickets for two runs with James Anderson removing Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara lbw in his second over.

When Stuart Broad removed Indian run machine Virat Kohli for a golden duck India were in disarray. Anderson, 36, needs one more wicket to surpass the 563 of Australia's Glenn McGrath and become the most successful fast bowler in test history. India, looking demoralised as their hopes of salvaging a consolation victory from a losing series evaporated, steadied the ship somewhat to end the day on 58-3. Opener KL Rahul played some attractive shots to reach 46 at the close with Ajinkya Rahane on 10. Despite Anderson's late burst, the day belonged to Cook and the final overs were played out to a chorus of fans chanting the name of England's most prolific batsman.

With 218 runs in his 161st match Cook guaranteed he will retire with a test average of 45. And, fittingly, his final contribution for his country with the bat was a century against India -- the team he scored a debut ton against 12 years ago in Nagpur. His total of 12,472 test runs puts him behind only India's Sachin Tendulkar, Australian Ricky Ponting, South Africa's Jacques Kallis and India's Rahul Dravid on the all-time list.

Related Story

alastair cookBen StokescricketEnglandengland vs india 2018IndiaIndia vs Englandindia vs england 2018India vs England Live Cricket ScoreIndia's tour of England 2018India- EnglandJames Andersonlive cricketLive Cricket Scorelive cricket streamingLive Cricket Updateslive england scorelive england updateslive india scoreLive india updateslive scorelive score india vs englandlive updatesvirat kohli

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...