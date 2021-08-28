India vs England: 63 Runs, 8 Wickets. India Collapse in 'One Hour of Bad Cricket' Yet Again

The match was set up nicely at the end of the third day at Leeds. India were facing an uphill task, but they had some hope thanks to how they played on the third day. They bundled out England quickly in the morning, and then their batsmen made use of good batting conditions. Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma set the tone, and Virat Kohli too found some form. With Pujara and Kohli in the middle, and in good conditions, India could dare to think of a miracle. One big partnership, and who knows?

Day 4 would start with a terrific match up: new ball and James Anderson at one end. Kohli, in the middle of a resurgent knock, at the other. As the cliches go, the first hour would set up the way forward for the match. Could India knock off the deficit, and then add a few more? Or will England strike back with the second new ball?

Any hopes of an Indian fightback were quashed in no time. In yet another batting collapse, or a ‘bizarre phase of play’, India went from 215 for 2 to 278 all out. 63 runs, 8 wickets. Not too dissimilar to the first innings.

It all started with Pujara, India’s hero the previous day, misjudging a ball to be lbw offering no shot. Pujara, who found the balance between attack and defence perfectly on Day 3, was out even before he could settle on the fourth day, without adding to his overnight total of 91.

At the end of the third day, Rohit Sharma had explained in the press conference that India’s innings was not about survival but about scoring runs. Ajinkya Rahane walked in with that template, and hit a couple of boundaries. Rahane is at his best when he is in that attacking zone, and with a half-century the previous game, hopes were up.

Meanwhile, Kohli had a few nervous moments, survived an lbw decision and went past fifty for the first time this series. Talks about that elusive century resurfaced on

social media, but then, this happened. Caught in the slips to a ball just around off stump. Kohli wasn’t exactly poking away from his body, but the edge was still found.

All eyes on Rahane then. Will he rescue India once again? Nah, he too was gone poking without conviction outside off.

And then came Rishabh Pant. The keeper batsman has been on the rise in Test cricket since last season but the England tour has been tough for him. 25, 37 and 22, 2 and 1. These are his scores in this series - not good enough for a No. 6. Especially with the long Indian tail.

Once Pant exited, the tail was there for the taking. Not always do you see the Indian tail bat like the way they did in Lord’s.

And with everyone gone, Ravindra Jadeja couldn’t do much.

Two batting collapses in two innings. On a pitch that wasn’t deadly to bat on, as Kohli himself admitted. India have a lot of work to do in the upcoming games, for the frequency of ‘one-hour crazy collapses’ is on the rise.

