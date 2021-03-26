India vs England: Aakash Chopra Exposes Another Loophole in DRS After Rishabh Pant Denied Boundary

Former India cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra exposed another loophole in the Decision Review System during the second ODI between India and England in Pune. What happened was, India batter Rishabh Pant was denied a boundary as he opted for DRS when the Umpire gave him out as the ball had hit his pads. Now, interestingly the ball had touched his bat and raced towards the boundary. But Pant was never given the boundary and the ball was considered dead as Pant was given out in the first place.

According to the MCC laws, the ball becomes dead “when a batsman is dismissed. The ball will be deemed to be dead from the instant of the incident causing the dismissal.”

“So, Pant lost on 4 runs because of a glaring umpiring error. Repeating this for 101010364th time-what if this happened on the final ball of the World Cup final with the batting team needing 2 to win??? Socho Socho….” Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Earlier KL Rahul’s perfectly executed hundred coupled with Rishabh Pant’s aggressive 77 off just 40 balls propelled India to an imposing 336/6 in the second ODI against England here on Friday.Rahul, who anchored the innings, hit seven fours and two sixes in his 114-ball knock, while Pant plundered seven sixes and three boundaries, which helped the hosts go well past the 300-run mark.

Skipper Virat Kohli (66 off 79 balls; 3×4; 1×6) and Rahul laid the foundation for the big total with their 121-run third wicket stand after being put into bat at the MCA stadium.Opener Shikhar Dhawan (4) fell cheaply after he nicked a Reece Topley delivery to Ben Stokes in the slips.Kohli joined Rohit Sharma (25; 5×4), who looked in his element, as he hit three boundaries off Topley (2/50).

But in the next over, Curran (1/47) cut-short his stay at the crease. Rohit flicked a full pitched delivery straight to Adil Rashid at short fine leg, as India slipped to 37/2.Kohli and Rahul kept the scoreboard ticking, with the India captain being the bit more aggressive one, while Rahul initially played second fiddle.England did not give an opportunity to Kohli to free his arms even as the duo notched up their 50-run stand in the 20th over.

Kohli, who got a ‘life’ on 35, when Buttler dropped a regulation chance off Adil Rashid, notched up his 62nd fifty, with a single off 62 balls.The duo then completed their 100-run stand off 119 balls, without any fuss. However, Rashid (1/65) removed Kohli, whose thick outside edge was caught by Buttler, with India at 158/3.

(With agencies)