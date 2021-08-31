India vs England: Aakash Chopra Highlights Difference Between Virat Kohli and Joe Root’s Form

England’s Test skipper Joe Root has been in incredible form in the ongoing Test series against India. The ace cricketer has already scored 507 runs in just three Tests with the help of three hundreds and one fifty and a staggering average of 126.75 with his highest score being 180.

On the other hand, Root’s counterpart Virat Kohli, who was in phenomenal form the last time India visited England in 2018, is struggling in scoring runs and is currently going through a rare lean patch in his career. In six innings, Kohli has managed to score just 124 runs at a below-par average of 24.80. The stylish right-handed batsman, who has scored 27 hundreds and 26 fifties in his 95 Test matches, has managed to score just one half-century in this series.

Kohli’s rare failure to score runs in the ongoing Test series has made cricket enthusiasts curious about his state of mind, fans have also been comparing the Indian skipper’s form with his English counterpart. And recently, when cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra was asked about the same, he said the Delhi batsman seems to be low inconfidence due to his poor performance in recent years.

“There is a difference in runs. Root has reached 725. I don’t know where he has reached; he is not stopping at all and is in a purple patch,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Speaking about Kohli, the former Indian opener said the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper is trying to figure out a way to score runs and at the moment, he is not succeeding and it can be scary.He added that confidence plays a huge role in a player’s performance. Chopra also stressed that Kohli is not the first player to face this,before adding that every great player goes through these phases in their career.

Meanwhile, the fourth Test match between India and England will kick off on Thursday, September 2, at Kennington Oval in London.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here