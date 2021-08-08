India vs England: After Draw, Both Teams Take First Points in New WTC Cycle

The first Test of the second WTC cycle ended in draw, after rain played spoilsport during the series opener between India and England. At the end of day four of the Test, India needed only 157 runs to win with nine wickets in hand. But the rain did not allow the play to start on the final day of the match. That meant that India and England shared four points each for the clash.

But this would go down as an opportunity lost for Team India to get full points. After a lost opportunity to take lead in the series, Kohli sounded disappointed. He said, “We were expecting rain on days three and four but it chose to come on day five. It would have been enjoyable to play and watch, but it’s a shame. This is exactly what we wanted to do; start strong. On day five we knew we had our chances. We certainly felt like we were on top of the game."

Meanwhile, KL Rahul has come out in defence of Jasprit Bumrah, who before this match, was considered out of form. Asked how he feels about Bumrah coming back to form, Rahul expressed his surprise at the question. “Sir, I don’t know why you are saying that (Jasprit) Bumrah has made a comeback," Rahul said at the post-match press conference. “Every time, in every game, in every condition he has proved himself and he is our number one bowler. We are happy that he is doing what he is (has) been doing since he started playing Test cricket.

