Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Ali, Curran Return as England Announce Playing XI for Fourth Test

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 29, 2018, 6:18 PM IST
Ali, Curran Return as England Announce Playing XI for Fourth Test

Loading...
In-form all-rounder Moeen Ali and left-arm fast bowler Sam Curran returned to the playing XI for the hosts as England named their playing XI for the Southampton Test.

Young Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes, who has been ruled out due to an injury, are the two players who have been left out.



Ali has been among the runs for Worcestershire, scoring 210 runs in 277 deliveries before turning it on with the ball, returning match-figures of 8 for 89. He has not played for England in the five-day format since being dropped after the first Test against New Zealand in March.

Curran's axe in the third Test had left many people surprised after the left-armer had put up an impressive showing in the first two Tests. He contributed with both bat and ball for England and his return will add more depth to the brittle English batting.

Jonny Bairstow has been included in the team and will play as a specialist batsman while Jos Buttler will keep the wickets for England.

England XI for fourth Test: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Related Story

chris woakesEnglandengland vs india 2018India vs EnglandJonny BairstowMoeen AliOllie Popesam curran
First Published: August 29, 2018, 6:14 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...