Ali, Curran Return as England Announce Playing XI for Fourth Test

Young Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes, who has been ruled out due to an injury, are the two players who have been left out.
BREAKING: England name XI for 4th #ENGvIND Test.
Moeen Ali returns for his first Test of the summer in place of Ollie Pope.
Sam Curran replaces injured Chris Woakes.
Jonny Bairstow to play as specialist batsman. pic.twitter.com/KOJGblW334
Ali has been among the runs for Worcestershire, scoring 210 runs in 277 deliveries before turning it on with the ball, returning match-figures of 8 for 89. He has not played for England in the five-day format since being dropped after the first Test against New Zealand in March.
Curran's axe in the third Test had left many people surprised after the left-armer had put up an impressive showing in the first two Tests. He contributed with both bat and ball for England and his return will add more depth to the brittle English batting.
Jonny Bairstow has been included in the team and will play as a specialist batsman while Jos Buttler will keep the wickets for England.
England XI for fourth Test: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Stokes, Jos Buttler (w), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
