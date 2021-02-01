India vs England: All Indian Players Test Negative for COVID-19, Set to Train from Today

All members of the Indian team have returned three negative results for COVID-19 and will have their first outdoor session ahead of the England series today (Monday), the BCCI announced.

All members of the Indian team have returned three negative results for COVID-19 and will have their first outdoor session ahead of the England series today (Monday), the BCCI announced.

"The Indian Cricket Team completed their quarantine period today in Chennai. Three RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 were conducted at regular intervals and all tests have returned negative results. The team will have their first outdoor session today from 5:00 PM and nets sessions will begin from tomorrow," a BCCI spokesperson said.

All members of the England cricket team too have returned negative results for their respective coronavirus tests.

Meanwhile, the BCCI and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association have decided to allow 50 per cent spectators at the second India-England Test to be held at the M A Chidambaram stadium, a top TNCA official told PTI on Monday.

The issue was discussed by the TNCA members after fresh COVID-19 guidelines on easing of public movement and entry of spectators into sporting venues were issued. The move was cleared in a meeting between TNCA and BCCI officials.

"We discussed the issue of allowing spectators for the second India vs England Test following fresh COVID-19 guidelines by the Central government permitting crowds at sporting venues and also the state government's SOPs given on Sunday," the TNCA official told PTI.

"It has been decided by the BCCI and TNCA to allow 50 per cent spectators for the second Test by following all safety protocols."

The M A Chidambaram stadium has a capacity of 50,000. The first Test begins on Friday while the second match starts on February 13. Crowds have already been allowed for the third and fourth Test in Ahmedabad.