Anderson, Broad Trigger Collapse to Dismiss India For 329

Pant, who had looked good for a brief period on the first day, failed to convert his start as he dragged one of Broad's delivery back to the stumps. In his first Test outing, the 20-year-old scored 24, which also included a six that helped him to get off the mark. Meanwhile, Ashwin (14) was lucky enough to collect three boundaries before getting bowled on a brilliant inswinger from Broad.
To no surprise, Mohammed Shami (3) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) were outclassed by Anderson in consecutive deliveries as India were dismissed in 94.5 overs. However, the total of 329 is India's highest in England after being asked to bat.
For England, Anderson, Broad and Chris Woakes returned with three wickets each, while Adil Rashid got the key scalp of Virat Kohli.
On the opening day, India rode on Kohli (97) and Ajinkya Rahane's (81) 159-run stand to get past 300 for the first time in this series. Having already lost the first two games, India face a do-or-die situation.
First Published: August 19, 2018, 5:31 PM IST