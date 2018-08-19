Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Anderson, Broad Trigger Collapse to Dismiss India For 329

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 19, 2018, 5:36 PM IST
Anderson, Broad Trigger Collapse to Dismiss India For 329

(AFP)

Loading...
It took England less than an hour to bundle out India for 329 on the second day of the third Test at Trent Bridge. Resuming the day on 307 for 6, India could only manage to add 22 runs to their overnight total. While Stuart Broad knocked over Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin, James Anderson got the last two wickets.

Pant, who had looked good for a brief period on the first day, failed to convert his start as he dragged one of Broad's delivery back to the stumps. In his first Test outing, the 20-year-old scored 24, which also included a six that helped him to get off the mark. Meanwhile, Ashwin (14) was lucky enough to collect three boundaries before getting bowled on a brilliant inswinger from Broad.

To no surprise, Mohammed Shami (3) and Jasprit Bumrah (0) were outclassed by Anderson in consecutive deliveries as India were dismissed in 94.5 overs. However, the total of 329 is India's highest in England after being asked to bat.

For England, Anderson, Broad and Chris Woakes returned with three wickets each, while Adil Rashid got the key scalp of Virat Kohli.

On the opening day, India rode on Kohli (97) and Ajinkya Rahane's (81) 159-run stand to get past 300 for the first time in this series. Having already lost the first two games, India face a do-or-die situation.

Related Story

Also Watch

adil rashidAjinkya Rahaneengland vs india 2018India vs EnglandJames AndersonR AshwinRishabh Pantvirat kohli
First Published: August 19, 2018, 5:31 PM IST
Loading...

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...