India vs England: Anderson Fined for Showing Dissent at Umpire Decision

Loading...
Anderson was found guilty of breaching the code of conduct relating to showing dissent at an umpire's decision. Kumar Dharmasena and Joel Wilson, along with third umpire Bruce Oxenford, levelled the charges which the pacer admitted. Anderson accepted the punishment, which also includes the addition of one demerit point to his disciplinary record, without a need for a formal hearing.
BREAKING: James Anderson has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.— ICC (@ICC) September 9, 2018
Details ⬇️https://t.co/IVAFtZk03H pic.twitter.com/VMe7UCq4dy
The incident occurred in the 29th over of the Indian innings when Anderson unsuccessfully reviewed for an lbw call against Virat Kohli. Anderson snatched his cap and jumper from Dharmasena and had an argument with the umpire, resulting in the sanction.
This is Anderson's first offence since the introduction of the revised ICC Code in September 2016.
Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and an addition of one or two demerit points to the player's disciplinary record.
England have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series. At stumps on the second day of the final Test, India were 174 for 6, trailing England by 158 runs.
Englandengland vs india 2018iccICC Code of ConductIndia vs EnglandJames Andersonjoel wilsonKumar Dharmasenavirat kohli
First Published: September 9, 2018, 1:59 PM IST