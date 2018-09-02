India vs England: Another Day, Another Milestone – Virat Kohli Fastest to 4000 Test Runs as Captain

Loading...
The 29-year-old also completed 4000 runs as Test captain in the course of the innings, becoming the first Indian to do so. He has also become the fastest to the landmark, needing just 63 innings in 38 Test matches, beating Brian Lara who took 71 innings and 40 matches.
He is also the youngest Test captain to achieve the feat.
And to round off another day of statistical milestones, Kohli became the first Indian captain to score 500 runs in away Test series and also the first Asian captain to score 500 runs in a series in England. Quite clearly, the burden of captaincy is no burden at all for the Indian superstar.
First Published: September 2, 2018, 8:58 PM IST