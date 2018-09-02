Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs England: Another Day, Another Milestone – Virat Kohli Fastest to 4000 Test Runs as Captain

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 2, 2018, 8:59 PM IST
India skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot on day two of Southapmton Test.(Twitter/ ICC)

Virat Kohli’s patient 58 on the fourth day at Southampton was yet another top-class effort by the Indian captain. With 544 runs in the series - more than double of second highest run scorer Jos Buttler who has 260 runs - at an average of 68, Kohli has been the standout batsman from either side in the series. With a Test to go, Kohli can move up further on the list of most runs scored by a visiting captain in England.

The 29-year-old also completed 4000 runs as Test captain in the course of the innings, becoming the first Indian to do so. He has also become the fastest to the landmark, needing just 63 innings in 38 Test matches, beating Brian Lara who took 71 innings and 40 matches.

He is also the youngest Test captain to achieve the feat.

And to round off another day of statistical milestones, Kohli became the first Indian captain to score 500 runs in away Test series and also the first Asian captain to score 500 runs in a series in England. Quite clearly, the burden of captaincy is no burden at all for the Indian superstar.

First Published: September 2, 2018, 8:58 PM IST
