Another Day, Another Run Out For Cheteshwar Pujara

During the second day of the second Test against England at Lord's, a horrible mix-up between skipper Virat Kohli and Pujara cost the latter his wicket as he was run-out by debutant Ollie Pope for 1 after facing 25 deliveries.
This is the seventh time that Pujara has been dismissed in this fashion in the longest format, but more importantly, since January 2016, the right-hander has been run-out a record five times. The second player on this unwanted list is Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan.
Earlier this year during the Centurion Test against South Africa, Pujara had set the record of being the only Indian batsman to get run out in both innings of a Test match. The last time a batsman was run out in both innings was New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming in 2000. Also, Pujara became the 25th batsman to be run-out in both innings of a Test match.
First Published: August 10, 2018, 7:03 PM IST