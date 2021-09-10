India vs England: Any Rescheduled Match Would be a Standalone Match, Says ECB Chief Tom Harrison

The England Cricket Board’s CEO Tom Harrison has said that any rearranged game would be a standalone fixture between the two sides which means India have effectively won the series 2-1. Speaking to Sky Sports, Harrison said a standalone fixture doesn’t mean the culmination of the five match series, however there is no official communique from ECB in this regard as of now.

“Any rescheduled match would be a standalone match," he said, adding that he was up all night speaking to his Indian counterparts who were in Dubai busy preparing for IPL. “It’s been a long night. It’s just really sad," Harrison told the BBC. “You can’t be flippant about issues of mental health, and this is what this is about. India have been wonderful tourists, but they have been here for a long time,” he added.

“Playing at this level, week after week, is difficult. Even if we feel we are emerging from the pandemic, life is different for the players. When Covid creeps into an environment, it can accelerate very quickly. Hopefully we can get this Test on some other time, but it won’t be the same as it having the conclusion after four brilliant matches."

The fifth and the final Test match at Old Trafford was called off on Friday after objections from the Indian side which feared a virus like Covid can spread at a rapid rate in a huddle. It all started when Ravi Shastri tested positive after attending his book launch event in London which was attended by skipper Virat Kohli himself. Later as the virus spread, a lot of people came under its influence. A number of players didn’t want to play which led the BCCI to take it up with ECB.

When asked about the result of the series, Harrison said: “That’s not one for today. Today is all about making sure we have fronted this in terms of what has happened, why it has happened, what the situation is with respect to the immediate turn. Thoughts will turn to that soon. That is not a decision for us, it’s a decision for ICC to think about in the context of the World Test Championship."

“Nobody is trying to score points here. It’s about making the right decisions given the context of what’s taking place and to be fair to each side. That is all we are asking for and that process will take place over the coming weeks. It is not something that concerns us unduly. We just expect the people that are in place to make those decisions make those decisions"

