Arjun Tendulkar Lends Helping Hand to Ground Staff at Lord’s

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 10, 2018, 7:35 PM IST
Twitter/ Lord's Cricket Ground

Arjun, the Tendulkar scion has managed hog the limelight ever since his inclusion in the U-19 team for the Youth Test series against Sri Lanka. Post his stint with the India colts, junior Tendulkar headed to England to train with MCC Young Cricketers. Recently Tendulkar was spotted helping the ground staff at Lord’s, as rain poured down during the second Test between India and England.

Lord’s Cricket Ground took to Twitter and wrote, “Not only has he been training with @MCCYC4L recently & but he has also been lending a helping hand to our Groundstaff!".




Earlier, Tendulkar was also seen bowling to the Indian batsmen at nets under the watchful eyes of India coach Ravi Shastri.

In a video uploaded on YouTube, India batsman Murali Vijay could be seen facing the young bowler, who spends most of his time at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

First Published: August 10, 2018, 7:34 PM IST
