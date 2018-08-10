Arjun Tendulkar Lends Helping Hand to Ground Staff at Lord’s

Loading...
Lord’s Cricket Ground took to Twitter and wrote, “Not only has he been training with @MCCYC4L recently & but he has also been lending a helping hand to our Groundstaff!".
Earlier, Tendulkar was also seen bowling to the Indian batsmen at nets under the watchful eyes of India coach Ravi Shastri.
In a video uploaded on YouTube, India batsman Murali Vijay could be seen facing the young bowler, who spends most of his time at the Lord's Cricket Ground.
First Published: August 10, 2018, 7:34 PM IST