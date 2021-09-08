India vs England: At Old Trafford, Chance for Virat Kohli’s To Cement his Captaincy Legacy

Virat Kohli called the Oval Test victory earlier this week among the top three in his tenure as captain. Since this was his 38th win in 65 Tests – a fantastic record in itself — Kohli’s assessment can’t be shrugged off as hyperbole. In fact, I’d say this win rates among the top 15 in Indian cricket history.

Overseas Test successes have been sparse for India. There is a hardship quotient that comes through clearly from statistics: of the 279 matches played away from home, India have won only 55. Take away victories in the sub-continent and against minnows Zimbabwe, the Oval triumph gets elevated into the upper echelons of such achievement straightaway.

Beating England in England has historically been a hugely difficult assignment. In almost 9 decades of bilateral contests. India have won only seven Tests, which includes the two in this series so far. The first win, incidentally, came at the Oval in 1971 after BS Chandrashekhar turned the match on its head with a devastating 6-38 bowling performance.

This week’s win made the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1971 win even more memorable. There are some similarities too between the two matches, notably that India had conceded a largish first innings lead both times (110 in 1971, 99 in 2021) before fighting back, with bat and ball, to cut the ground from under the home team and pull off an improbable win.

However, the comparison shouldn’t be stretched beyond a point. The 1971 win was the first-ever by an Indian team touring England. Like any first-time achievement, it has a unique significance which will remain unmatched. It must be remembered too that Ajit Wadekar’s 1971 team won the series. That’s what made the achievement special.

Jasprit Bumrah - Raised Through Indian First-Class Cricket, Conquering Foreign Grounds

India lead 2-1 in the current series, with the final match still to be played. The series can’t be lost, but if it is not won, the performance would finish a notch below not just of 1971, but also 1986 (2-0 in India’s favour) and 2007 (1-0). What should not be obscured, however, in this maze of statistics, is India’s terrific, come from behind performances at Lord’s and Oval in the current series.

At Lord’s India looked down for the count before being rescued by hardy tailenders, which then allowed the bowlers to put pressure and rout the England batting in under two sessions. At the Oval, despite being 99 behind on the first innings, India’s batting had blossomed in the second, to set England a stiff target to win or survive. To precipitate a collapse in the second session of the final day on a true pitch that was flat and true and a draw looking the most likely result was a stunning show, highlighting the caliber of the bowling, but even more so the deep ambition of the team.

London View: Some English Clouds Above The Big Win

I won’t go into details of the Oval match, which are only too well known. It was a terrific team effort, as the scorecard highlights, with some making a greater impact as their contributions came at crucial junctures when the situation for India was adverse, or the fate of the match was in the balance. Four players stood out in this respect: Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, and Virat Kohli.

Despite scoring five centuries in the 2019 World Cup, there were apprehensions about how Rohit Sharma would fare in red-ball cricket in England. Would he be able to counter the late swing and attacking close in fields, the perennial challenge in English conditions? Rohit’s response has been stellar.

He has coped superbly with everything that Anderson and Co have hurled at him, displaying excellent technique and temperament, grafting for runs when needed as well as showing ability to shift gears and launch into attack when the situation warranted. His century at the Oval set up the fightback by India. This was his first century overseas, and certainly not his last.

Thakur has been a revelation so far in his brief Test career. His primary credentials were of a fast medium bowler, which he’s lived up to, taking 14 wickets in four Tests. But it is as a late order batsman that he’s made bigger impact, both in Australia and England. He has three half centuries so far, all in difficult situations, showing pluck, derring-do and commitment.

Two of the four half centuries came in the Oval Test, both priceless. In the first innings, he saved his team from being bowled out within 150, which would have given England a huge psychological boost. In the second, he helped his team set England a 350-plus target which proved beyond them. In both innings, he batted aggressively, but not recklessly, showing potential to be considered an allrounder.

Bumrah is not new to success in England. In 2018, still in his first year in the longest format, he had 14 wickers in 3 Tests to reveal his potential. This series, he already has 18 in four Tests, and has looked the most difficult bowler to play from either side.

Skeptics were unconvinced when he was drafted into the Test squad for the series against South Africa in 2017-18. With his stuttering run up and unorthodox approach, Bumrah didn’t seem likely to succeed at this level in red-ball cricket even if he had been picking up wickets in ODIs and T20. Batsmen will sort him out soon, said the skeptics, and if that didn’t happen, his body won’t be able to withstand the pressures caused by his action.

Less than four years later, Bumrah is arguably the best fast bowler in the world, reaching the landmark of 100 wickets in just his 24th Test. His post-lunch spell on the final day was scintillating to watch for its hostility, control and skill quotient of swing, reverse swing, seam, yorkers, et al. He got only two wickets in the innings, but both came just when it seemed England might see through the day.

Kohli came through remarkably in the match, especially with his captaincy on the last day. The decision to leave out R Ashwin once again had flummoxed most critics, even angered some. On the face of it, the decision was bizarre. Kohli’s rationalizations for leaving out the master off spinner looked like might boomerang when England took a 99 runs lead in the first innings, and when Jadeja was struggling on the last day to exploit cracks in the pitch.

Kohli, however, didn’t lose sight of a win, kept up the pressure, asked Jadeja to seal one end to disallow easy runs, worked intensely on the ball to enable it to reverse, and when that started happening in Bumrah’s post-lunch spell, moved in for the kill with smart bowling changes and field placements.

He’s been below his best as a batsman in this series, though he had scores of 50 and 44 at the Oval, and 55 before that at Headingley. However, Kohli has not been short on aggression and self-belief. Ashwin’s omission may not add up to conventional cricket logic, but he stuck to his guns, and if results go India’s way, the complaints and carps will die out.

Some have argued that India haven’t been put to stiff examination and that this England team is not at full strength. True, England have been weakened by the absence of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad, and the batting – barring the magnificent Joe Root – has been just about modest. But the results must be seen in context.

India had lost the last three series played in England, and by hefty margins, even when their best players were around. Also, the recent Oval win came on the back of a hammering by an innings at Leeds, which could have destroyed the morale of a less confident captain and a bunch of hardy players who seem to revel in difficult situations.

It will be some concern still to the team management that India’s fortunes in Test cricket have swung like a yo-yo in the past 18-20 months, largely because of batting failures. There have been some startling collapses, the most damaging ones being bowled out for 36 in the second innings at Adelaide last season, and 78 in the first at Leeds this series.

But these have been matched – in fact exceeded – by some stupendous efforts by bowlers like Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, Umesh, Ashwin, Jadeja, and fresh inductees like Siraj and Thakur. The series in Australia was won against all odds with several frontline players missing.

In the current series too, India have managed to take the lead in a see-saw battle contest over four Tests that has produced exhilarating cricket and highlighted why the longest format is so compelling.

If the rubber’s won, Kohli’s captaincy legacy gets a massive fillip. But England’s fightback at Leeds should be a warning to the Indian captain – and his team – that the final chapter to this story is pending.

