India vs England: Axar Patel Becomes 302nd Test Cap, Kuldeep Yadav Returns to Playing XI The second Test between India and England in Chennai is going to be a special one for Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and the spectators. While Patel was handed his Test cap before the start of play, Kuldeep returned to Test fray after a gap of almost two years. To top it all, spectators were allowed to come and watch the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, operating at 50% capacity.

BCCI posted a video of Axar being handed the cap by skipper Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been left out of the team and Mohammad Siraj was brought back in the playing XI as his replacement. This could be a big blow for India as in the last match, the bowlers looked slightly off colour, especially in the first innings.

The second Test will most likely be played on a fairly different pitch England won the first Test by 227 runs but it wasn’t until the fourth day when the red-soil Chepauk pitch started offering sharp turn. However, with India down 0-1 in the four-match series, the hosts would like to play to their strengths in the upcoming matches. It isn't just a series win that is at stake, it is also a place in the inaugural World Test Championship final that is set to take place at Lord's later this year.

The pitch for the first Test was made up purely of red soil and there was no disintegration in it until later on in the match. However, the surface for the second Test will have a top layer comprising black cotton soil while the base is made up of red soil.