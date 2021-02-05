India vs England (TEST)

India vs England: Axar Patel's Injury Adds to Kuldeep Yadav's Woes as Spinner Finds No Place in XI

On the morning of the first Test between India and England in Chennai landed a press release announcing Axar Patel was ruled out of the game due to a knee injury. Axar was perhaps in line for a Test debut, and the injury would have been a major disappointment.

But the disappointment wasn't just restricted to Axar, in all likelihood. Another spinner too would have been impacted by Axar's absence - Kuldeep Yadav.

Like Axar, Kuldeep too would have likely been in line to start but India were forced to make late changes. It meant Kuldeep, yet again, found no place in the XI.

Had Axar been there, India would have had an all-rounder at No. 7. In his absence, India needed to strengthen their batting which gave Washington Sundar a chance to make his home debut. Shahbaz Nadeem, drafted into the squad in Axar's absence, was a natural pick as he's the only spinner who can take the ball away from the right hander.

One just has to see Lasith Embuldeniya's exploits in the recent series in Sri Lanka - 15 wickets in 2 matches - to know how much England struggle against left-arm spin.

The good fortune that came Nadeem's way went away from Kuldeep. Kuldeep would have already been disappointed after playing no Tests in Australia, and had to see even Washington - who had played only 12 first-class games prior to the Gabba Test - making his Test debut in Brisbane. But such are the permutations and combinations of team balance.

On the eve of the game, captain Virat Kohli had spoken about Kuldeep's chances saying he will be in the mix given the series is in India.

"Someone like Kuldeep hasn't had a lot of game time but now that the home season starts, he will in the scheme of things, he will be in the team plans, but to keep guys motivated you need to give them goals. There is something or the other to work towards when you are part of the Indian cricket team. And we are striving for excellence on a daily basis," he explained.

"Kuldeep is someone who has got a lot of skill. He understands there were areas in his game that he had to work on, which he has worked in beautifully in Australia. I see him fitter, I see his bowling improved much more than it was before. I see he has added to his skill sets as well. It is about giving them goals. And these guys are young. So they understand that once an opportunity arrives, and they start capitalising on them, the careers are long. These are the people who are going to take Indian cricket forward. It is very important to keep them motivated, give them goals to take their games to the next level."

Kuldeep too had spoken about being ready to make his 'second debut'. Kuldeep has played six Tests, the last of which was in early 2019.

"I would be playing a Test match after nearly after two years, so it would be similar to making your debut," he told ESPNcricinfo. "I want to perform for the team and give 100%, like always. You will naturally feel the same nervousness. There will also be pressure to do well. Everyone is watching you, expectations are big, and when the team is playing well, you want to contribute - big or small, put in the effort, and when you do that, your role is praised. When you don't play you feel like, yes, you should be playing. But then for the sake of team you have to understand that you need to sit out.

"I have worked hard a lot. I feel that perhaps it is now my time to stand up for the team, to perform for the team. I am ready completely."

Incidentally, Kuldeep picked a five wicket haul in his last Test, in Sydney against Australia. The performance prompted Ravi Shastri to say Kuldeep will be their primary spinner overseas. As things have panned out, he has struggled to make it to the XI even at home.