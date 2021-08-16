India vs England: Backed the Bowlers to Get 10 Wickets in 60 Overs, Says Virat Kohli

India won the second Test against England at Lord’s and in the end it turned out to be a clinical win. Right from the batsmen, to the bowlers, everyone contributed in the 151-run win, to go 1-0 up in the series. But the heroes of the win were certainly Japsrit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who not only picked wickets, but also strung a crucial partnership of 89, that put India on top.

Virat Kohli heaped huge praises on the duo for working hard on their batting with the coaching staff. He also said that he backed the bowlers to get the 10 wickets in 60 overs. After the match he went on to say, “Super proud of the whole team. The way we stuck to our plans after being put in. The pitch didn’t offer much in the first three days. First day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after being put under pressure - Jasprit and Shami were outstanding.

“We had the belief we can get them out in 60 overs. The tension in the field in our second innings, what happened there, helped us. Putting their hand up was something we were really proud of and we wanted to let them know (ovation for Bumrah-Shami). Batting coach has worked really hard with the boys. They have the desire in them to do well for the team. We know how priceless those runs are.

Talking about their third win at Lord’s, Kohli added, “Have been a part of the winning Test last time under MS. That was pretty special. But this one, to get a result in 60 overs is quite special. And especially with someone like Siraj playing for the first time at Lord’s and he bowled superbly. We decided 60 is our mark. Crucial breakthroughs with the new ball was the right start for us. Very happy with the support we got, especially when we’re playing away from home these things are very important."

