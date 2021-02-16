India vs England: 'Badhai Ho India' - Kevin Pietersen's Congratulatory Message to India After Chennai Win Team India thrashed England by a huge margin of 317 runs on day four of the second Test match, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This win gave the hosts an opportunity to level the four-match Test series 1-1.

Social media platforms lit up with congratulatory messages streaming in to laud Team India’s memorable win. Among the first was former England captain turned-commentator Kevin Pietersen congratulated India through a tweet in Hindi. ‘Badhai ho India,’ Pietersen simply wrote after they comfortably defeated England in the 2nd Test at Chennai.

Badhai ho india ,England B Ko harane ke liye — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 16, 2021

The former English great had congratulated Team India for pulling off a record run-chase in the fourth and final Test match of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy series win. However, in the same tweet he reminded them that they still have to face England at home.

Earlier this month, Pietersen once again posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet, rubbing salt into host India's wounds after they lost the first Test by 227-runs at the same venue. In his sarcastic tweet, Pietersen once again tweeted in Hindi and mentioned, ‘maine phele hi chetawani di thi’ (he had earlier warned) India not to celebrate so much when they defeated Australia in their own backyard.

Coming back to the match, the visitors earlier had won the first Test match at the same venue. India were all out for 192 chasing a target of 420 runs on the final day of the first Test in Chennai.

Virat Kohli led Indian team were dominant as they levelled the series with a characteristic performance. Chasing a target of 482 runs, the visitors were bundled at 164 in the second innings. The hosts bowling department swept past taking quick wickets against a crumbling England batting order.

Joe Root's men were unable to hold themselves down once again with the willow as the Indian spinners dismantled them with ease from day three onwards. Debutant Axar Patel registering his maiden five-haul in this Test match. While, Indian talisman Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets, and Kuldeep Yadav picked two dismissals.

Both sides will face each other again in the third Test match, which is scheduled to start from February 24. The visitors will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways, while the hosts will be hoping to take the lead in the series.