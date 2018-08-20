India vs England: Bairstow Leaves Field After Fracturing His Left Middle Finger

Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 20, 2018, 7:53 PM IST
Nothing seems to be going right for England at the moment in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

The English team suffered a huge blow on the third day of the Test when Jonny Bairstow suffered an injury after he was hit on the finger while keeping wickets to fast bowler James Anderson.

Bairstow looked in excruciating pain after the hit and was rushed to the hospital for an x-ray. Later England Cricket informed that the 28-year-old has sustained a fracture to his left Middle finger.

The injury could mean Bairstow may not be able to take any further part in the series.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan told BBC that usually a broken finger takes four to six weeks to heal. “That could be the end of Jonny Bairstow’s series. Generally, a broken finger is four to six weeks.”

Though there is no official word as to how much time the injury will take to heal.

The right-hand batsman was in a decent touch in this series. After scoring 70 in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, Bairstow also played a major role in the second match at Lord's. It was his 189-run stand with Chris Woakes (137*) that helped England take a match-winning 289-run lead. He missed his century by seven runs but made sure England didn't have to sweat much to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

First Published: August 20, 2018, 7:24 PM IST
